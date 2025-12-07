كشفت الهيئة العليا للأمن الصناعي عن إطلاق إستراتيجيتها الشاملة للأمن الصناعي، في خطوة تعيد بناء منظومة الحوكمة والوقاية داخل المرافق الحيوية، وترفع مستوى الجاهزية الوطنية في التعامل مع المخاطر، وتعزز حماية الأرواح والممتلكات ضمن القطاعات ذات الحساسية العالية. وتمثل هذه الإستراتيجية نقلة نوعية في بنية الأمن الصناعي، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 ويقود إلى نموذج وطني أكثر تكاملاً وفاعلية.

جاء ذلك بعد أن اعتمد وزير الداخلية رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العليا للأمن الصناعي، إستراتيجية الهيئة العليا للأمن الصناعي.

التميّز التنظيمي

تعمل الإستراتيجية الجديدة على توحيد حوكمة الأمن الصناعي، ورفع مستوى الامتثال وفق أنظمة واضحة وشفافة تدعم الوقاية وتضمن ثبات معايير السلامة، مع تحديث مستمر للسياسات المبنية على البيانات والبحث والأدلة لتطوير واقع الأمن الصناعي داخل المنشآت الحيوية.

تمكين المنظومة

تعزز الهيئة من خلال الإستراتيجية مفهوم الشراكات الإستراتيجية والتكامل بين الجهات الأمنية والإشرافية والقطاعين الحكومي والخاص والقطاع الثالث، إضافة إلى تطوير القدرات البشرية ورفع مستوى الجاهزية، وإنشاء مسارات عمل تتيح استجابة فعّالة للحوادث وتسريع عمليات التعافي.

ضمان الاستدامة

تسعى الإستراتيجية إلى رفع مستوى الاعتمادية في منظومة الأمن الصناعي من خلال تطوير أدوات الكشف المبكر عن الحوادث، وجذب الاستثمارات في قطاع الأمن الصناعي، وتعزيز تجربة المستفيد، ودعم العمليات المؤسسية المعيارية التي ترفع جودة الأداء وتحقق استدامة المنظومة.

ممكّنات داعمة

تعتمد الإستراتيجية على مجموعة من الممكّنات تشمل التحوّل الرقمي والتقنيات المتقدمة، والعمليات المبسطة، وتمكين الكفاءات المؤهلة ذات المهارات العالية، بما يشكّل قاعدة عمل متماسكة تدعم تنفيذ الأهداف وتحقيق مخرجات إستراتيجية أكثر تأثيراً.

وترتكز الإستراتيجية في تطبيقها على منظومة قيم تشمل المرجعية، التميز، والمسؤولية، والنزاهة، والتمكين، والتكامل، لتشكل إطاراً مؤسسياً يعزز الانضباط ويرفع جودة اتخاذ القرار في قطاع يرتبط مباشرة باستمرارية الأعمال وحماية مقدّرات الدولة.