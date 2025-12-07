The Higher Authority for Industrial Security has revealed the launch of its comprehensive strategy for industrial security, in a move that rebuilds the governance and prevention system within vital facilities, enhances the national readiness to deal with risks, and strengthens the protection of lives and property within high-sensitivity sectors. This strategy represents a qualitative leap in the structure of industrial security, aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and leading to a more integrated and effective national model.

This came after the Minister of Interior, who is also the Chairman of the Board of the Higher Authority for Industrial Security, approved the strategy of the Higher Authority for Industrial Security.

Organizational Excellence

The new strategy aims to unify the governance of industrial security and raise the level of compliance according to clear and transparent systems that support prevention and ensure the stability of safety standards, with continuous updates to policies based on data, research, and evidence to develop the reality of industrial security within vital facilities.

Empowering the System

The Authority, through the strategy, enhances the concept of strategic partnerships and integration among security, supervisory entities, the public and private sectors, and the third sector, in addition to developing human capabilities, raising the level of readiness, and creating work pathways that enable effective responses to incidents and accelerate recovery processes.

Ensuring Sustainability

The strategy seeks to raise the level of reliability in the industrial security system by developing early detection tools for incidents, attracting investments in the industrial security sector, enhancing the beneficiary experience, and supporting standard institutional operations that improve performance quality and achieve the sustainability of the system.

Supporting Enablers

The strategy relies on a set of enablers that include digital transformation and advanced technologies, streamlined processes, and empowering qualified competencies with high skills, forming a cohesive work base that supports the implementation of objectives and achieves more impactful strategic outcomes.

The strategy is based on a system of values that includes reference, excellence, responsibility, integrity, empowerment, and integration, to form an institutional framework that enhances discipline and improves decision-making quality in a sector directly linked to business continuity and the protection of the state's resources.