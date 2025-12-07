افتتحت هيئة المتاحف متحف البحر الأحمر في مبنى باب البنط التاريخي، بصفته جزءاً من إعادة إحياء جدة التاريخية المدرجة على قائمة التراث العالمي لليونسكو؛ ليكون متحفاً عالمياً يُعنى بتوثيق الإرث المادي وغير المادي والطبيعي للبحر الأحمر، وذلك بحضور نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الثقافة رئيس مجلس إدارة هيئة المتاحف الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان، بمشاركة عددٍ من المسؤولين، والمهتمين بالشأن الثقافي والفني والإعلامي.
وانطلقت الفعاليات بجولات إرشادية للضيوف في القاعات الدائمة للمتحف، إلى جانب افتتاح المعرض المؤقت الأول بعنوان «بوابة البوابات» للفنان السعودي معاذ العوفي، فيما توجت الفعاليات بعرض خاص للفرقة «سيلك رود»، عازفين مقطوعات مستوحاة من التنوع الموسيقي لمنطقة البحر الأحمر.
منصة شاملة
وأكّد وزير الثقافة، في كلمته، أن متحف البحر الأحمر يفتح مساحة شاسعة للإبداع ويقدم منصة ثقافية شاملة تعزز الحوار بين الحضارات، والتبادل الثقافي والمعرفي، ويعكس التزام المملكة ورؤيتها في صون إرثها الثقافي والطبيعي، ليشكل جزءاً من رحلة طموحة لإعادة إحياء جدة التاريخية، بدعم غير محدود من القيادة ، لبناء مستقبل ثقافي غني تزدهر فيه مختلف أنواع الثقافة والفنون.
ويقع المتحف داخل مبنى باب البنط التاريخي عند التقاء البر بالبحر، الذي أُعيد ترميمه وفق أعلى معايير الاستدامة البيئية في ترميم المباني التراثية، ضمن مبادرات برنامج جودة الحياة لتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، للنهوض بالبنى التحتية للقطاعات الثقافية، وتعزيز حضورها الحضري المستدام، والمحافظة على الروح المعمارية لمبنى باب البنط، واستعادة دوره بوصفه بوابة إلى العالم عبر قرن مضى، ليعود اليوم معلماً ثقافياً يربط الماضي بالحاضر، وإبراز جدة التاريخية جسراً بين الثقافات على سواحل البحر الأحمر.
تجربة ثقافية
ويقدم متحف البحر الأحمر تجربة ثقافية شاملة من خلال أكثر من 1,000 قطعة أثرية وفنية موزعة على 7 محاور رئيسية داخل 23 قاعة عرض، تُجسد مسيرة التفاعل الحضاري والإنساني على ضفاف البحر الأحمر منذ العصور القديمة حتى اليوم، وتشمل المعروضات: أدوات ملاحية، وخزفاً صينياً، ومخطوطات، وصوراً نادرة، إلى جانب أعمال فنية معاصرة لفنانين من السعودية والمنطقة والعالم.
وأوضح الرئيس التنفيذي المكلف لهيئة المتاحف إبراهيم السنوسي، أن متحف البحر الأحمر يُجسد التزام وزارة الثقافة بتطوير متاحف ذات مكانة عالمية في المملكة، عبر نهج يستند إلى المعارض المتخصصة والبحث العلمي والبرامج الثقافية المتنوعة، ليكون منارة للمعرفة والإبداع والتبادل الثقافي، وتعكس الدور المتنامي للمؤسسات الثقافية السعودية في المشهد العالمي.
إحياء التراث
ويجسد افتتاح متحف البحر الأحمر رسالة جدة التاريخية لوزارة الثقافة في إحياء التراث الوطني بأسلوب مستدام، وتنمية الاقتصاد الثقافي، حيث أُسس البرنامج في 2018؛ بهدف إدارة وتنمية جدة التاريخية، والحفاظ على تراثها المادي وغير المادي.
ويعد متحف البحر الأحمر أحد المشاريع الرئيسية ضمن هذا الإحياء الحضري، ورمزاً لإمكانيات التكامل في حفظ التراث، والابتكار الثقافي المعاصر.
The Red Sea Museum was inaugurated by the Museums Authority in the historic Bab Al-Bont building, as part of the revival of historic Jeddah, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site; to be a global museum dedicated to documenting the material, intangible, and natural heritage of the Red Sea, in the presence of the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, and the Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Museums Authority, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, along with a number of officials and those interested in cultural, artistic, and media affairs.
The events began with guided tours for guests in the museum's permanent halls, alongside the opening of the first temporary exhibition titled "Gateway of Gates" by Saudi artist Muath Al-Oufi, while the events culminated in a special performance by the "Silk Road" band, playing pieces inspired by the musical diversity of the Red Sea region.
A Comprehensive Platform
The Minister of Culture confirmed in his speech that the Red Sea Museum opens a vast space for creativity and provides a comprehensive cultural platform that enhances dialogue between civilizations, cultural and knowledge exchange, reflecting the Kingdom's commitment and vision in preserving its cultural and natural heritage, forming part of an ambitious journey to revive historic Jeddah, with unlimited support from the leadership, to build a rich cultural future where various types of culture and arts thrive.
The museum is located within the historic Bab Al-Bont building at the meeting point of land and sea, which has been restored according to the highest standards of environmental sustainability in the restoration of heritage buildings, as part of the Quality of Life Program initiatives to achieve the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, to advance the infrastructure of cultural sectors, enhance their sustainable urban presence, and preserve the architectural spirit of the Bab Al-Bont building, restoring its role as a gateway to the world over the past century, to return today as a cultural landmark linking the past with the present, highlighting historic Jeddah as a bridge between cultures on the shores of the Red Sea.
A Cultural Experience
The Red Sea Museum offers a comprehensive cultural experience through more than 1,000 archaeological and artistic pieces distributed across 7 main themes within 23 exhibition halls, embodying the journey of civilizational and human interaction along the shores of the Red Sea from ancient times to the present day. The exhibits include navigational tools, Chinese ceramics, manuscripts, rare photographs, alongside contemporary artworks by artists from Saudi Arabia, the region, and the world.
The Acting CEO of the Museums Authority, Ibrahim Al-Sanousi, explained that the Red Sea Museum embodies the Ministry of Culture's commitment to developing world-class museums in the Kingdom, through an approach based on specialized exhibitions, scientific research, and diverse cultural programs, to be a beacon of knowledge, creativity, and cultural exchange, reflecting the growing role of Saudi cultural institutions in the global scene.
Reviving Heritage
The opening of the Red Sea Museum embodies the message of historic Jeddah to the Ministry of Culture in reviving national heritage in a sustainable manner and developing the cultural economy, as the program was established in 2018; aimed at managing and developing historic Jeddah, and preserving its material and intangible heritage.
The Red Sea Museum is one of the main projects within this urban revival, symbolizing the potential for integration in heritage preservation and contemporary cultural innovation.