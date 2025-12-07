The Red Sea Museum was inaugurated by the Museums Authority in the historic Bab Al-Bont building, as part of the revival of historic Jeddah, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site; to be a global museum dedicated to documenting the material, intangible, and natural heritage of the Red Sea, in the presence of the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, and the Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Museums Authority, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, along with a number of officials and those interested in cultural, artistic, and media affairs.

The events began with guided tours for guests in the museum's permanent halls, alongside the opening of the first temporary exhibition titled "Gateway of Gates" by Saudi artist Muath Al-Oufi, while the events culminated in a special performance by the "Silk Road" band, playing pieces inspired by the musical diversity of the Red Sea region.

A Comprehensive Platform

The Minister of Culture confirmed in his speech that the Red Sea Museum opens a vast space for creativity and provides a comprehensive cultural platform that enhances dialogue between civilizations, cultural and knowledge exchange, reflecting the Kingdom's commitment and vision in preserving its cultural and natural heritage, forming part of an ambitious journey to revive historic Jeddah, with unlimited support from the leadership, to build a rich cultural future where various types of culture and arts thrive.

The museum is located within the historic Bab Al-Bont building at the meeting point of land and sea, which has been restored according to the highest standards of environmental sustainability in the restoration of heritage buildings, as part of the Quality of Life Program initiatives to achieve the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, to advance the infrastructure of cultural sectors, enhance their sustainable urban presence, and preserve the architectural spirit of the Bab Al-Bont building, restoring its role as a gateway to the world over the past century, to return today as a cultural landmark linking the past with the present, highlighting historic Jeddah as a bridge between cultures on the shores of the Red Sea.

A Cultural Experience

The Red Sea Museum offers a comprehensive cultural experience through more than 1,000 archaeological and artistic pieces distributed across 7 main themes within 23 exhibition halls, embodying the journey of civilizational and human interaction along the shores of the Red Sea from ancient times to the present day. The exhibits include navigational tools, Chinese ceramics, manuscripts, rare photographs, alongside contemporary artworks by artists from Saudi Arabia, the region, and the world.

The Acting CEO of the Museums Authority, Ibrahim Al-Sanousi, explained that the Red Sea Museum embodies the Ministry of Culture's commitment to developing world-class museums in the Kingdom, through an approach based on specialized exhibitions, scientific research, and diverse cultural programs, to be a beacon of knowledge, creativity, and cultural exchange, reflecting the growing role of Saudi cultural institutions in the global scene.

Reviving Heritage

The opening of the Red Sea Museum embodies the message of historic Jeddah to the Ministry of Culture in reviving national heritage in a sustainable manner and developing the cultural economy, as the program was established in 2018; aimed at managing and developing historic Jeddah, and preserving its material and intangible heritage.

The Red Sea Museum is one of the main projects within this urban revival, symbolizing the potential for integration in heritage preservation and contemporary cultural innovation.