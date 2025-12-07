The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has announced the approval of three new Saudi cities to join the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities, in a move that reflects the rapid progress being made in the Kingdom to enhance the lifelong learning system and align education with the requirements of sustainable development.



According to what was published on UNESCO's official website for 2025, the capital city of Riyadh, the city of Al-Ula in the Medina region, and the city of Riyadh Al-Khubra in the Qassim region have joined the global network after meeting the international standards that focus on integrating learning into daily life, through schools, workplaces, public facilities, and homes.



Inclusive Opportunities



UNESCO indicated that the joining cities represent dynamic learning communities that have succeeded in providing inclusive opportunities for workforce rehabilitation and skill enhancement to keep pace with advanced labor markets, in addition to promoting literacy skills for those who missed education in early stages, and enabling citizens of all ages to adapt to the requirements of the artificial intelligence era, while fostering an entrepreneurial culture.



Educational Model



With this achievement, the number of Saudi cities accredited within the Global Learning Cities Network rises to 8 cities, which are: Jubail, Yanbu, Medina, Al-Ahsa, King Abdullah Economic City, in addition to Riyadh, Al-Ula, and Riyadh Al-Khubra.



UNESCO confirmed that this expansion reflects the Kingdom's success in building a comprehensive educational model that aligns with the targets of Vision 2030, and highlights its ability to provide high-quality educational experiences and promote a culture of continuous learning as a fundamental pillar for human and economic development.