أعلنت منظمة الأمم المتحدة للتربية والعلم والثقافة (اليونسكو) اعتماد ثلاث مدن سعودية جديدة للانضمام إلى شبكة اليونسكو العالمية لمدن التعلّم، في خطوة تعكس التقدم المتسارع الذي تشهده المملكة في تعزيز منظومة التعلّم مدى الحياة، ومواءمة التعليم مع متطلبات التنمية المستدامة.


ووفق ما نُشر على الموقع الرسمي لليونيسكو لعام 2025، انضمت العاصمة الرياض، ومدينة العُلا بمنطقة المدينة المنورة، ومدينة رياض الخبراء بمنطقة القصيم إلى الشبكة العالمية، بعد استيفائها المعايير الدولية التي تركز على دمج التعلّم في الحياة اليومية، عبر المدارس، وأماكن العمل، والمرافق العامة، والمنازل.


فرص شاملة


وأشارت اليونسكو إلى أن المدن المنضمة تمثل مجتمعات تعليمية ديناميكية، نجحت في توفير فرص شاملة لإعادة تأهيل القوى العاملة ورفع مهاراتها لمواكبة أسواق العمل المتقدمة، إضافة إلى تعزيز مهارات القراءة والكتابة للفئات التي فاتها التعليم في المراحل المبكرة، وتمكين المواطنين من مختلف الأعمار من التكيّف مع متطلبات عصر الذكاء الاصطناعي، وترسيخ ثقافة ريادة الأعمال.


نموذج تعليمي


وبهذا الإنجاز، يرتفع عدد المدن السعودية المعتمدة ضمن شبكة مدن التعلّم العالمية إلى 8 مدن، هي: الجبيل، وينبع، والمدينة المنورة، والأحساء، ومدينة الملك عبدالله الاقتصادية، إضافة إلى الرياض، والعُلا، ورياض الخبراء.


وأكدت اليونسكو أن هذا التوسع يعكس نجاح المملكة في بناء نموذج تعليمي متكامل ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030، ويبرز قدرتها على تقديم تجارب تعليمية عالية الجودة، وتعزيز ثقافة التعلّم المستمر بوصفها ركيزة أساسية للتنمية البشرية والاقتصادية.