The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has achieved the fifth position globally and the first position Arab-wise in the growth of the artificial intelligence sector according to the Global Artificial Intelligence Index, marking a national accomplishment that complements its journey of achievements in the field of artificial intelligence. This progress reflects the efficiency of its developmental plans and its ability to achieve high competitiveness on an international level within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030.



During the measurement period of the Global Artificial Intelligence Index, a wide range of national initiatives led by "SDAIA" were launched, enhancing the Kingdom's position in the index through various projects and initiatives, including the "Pioneers Package" initiative designed to support entrepreneurs and startups by enabling them to verify customer data through electronic linkage with the National Information Center's databases.

شهدت فترة قياس المؤشر العالمي للذكاء الاصطناعي إطلاق حزمة واسعة من المبادرات الوطنية التي تقودها «سدايا». (الإخبارية)



Motivational Tags



"SDAIA" launched the motivational tags initiative for artificial intelligence ethics to enhance awareness of ethical practices and support the responsible use of technologies, through a clear framework that helps entities and developers adhere to the best global standards. More than 50 accreditation certificates have been granted to national artificial intelligence companies for developing products based on artificial intelligence technologies to serve priority sectors in the field.



The generative artificial intelligence accelerator "Ghayath," supported by "SDAIA" and the National Program for Information Technology Development in collaboration with New Native, has contributed to empowering many startups and accelerating their market entry.



Advanced Programs

شهدت فترة قياس المؤشر العالمي للذكاء الاصطناعي إطلاق حزمة واسعة من المبادرات الوطنية التي تقودها «سدايا»>

These efforts extended to the "SDAIA" Academy, which has worked on building national capacities in the Kingdom and empowering young talents through advanced training programs with international partners in the fields of data and artificial intelligence.



The "SDAIA" Academy has contributed to training more than one million citizens in data and artificial intelligence skills through the "Smai" initiative in collaboration with several government entities, which is considered one of the largest global training initiatives targeting all citizens.