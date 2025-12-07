حققت المملكة العربية السعودية المرتبة الخامسة عالمياً والأولى عربياً في نمو قطاع الذكاء الاصطناعي وفق المؤشر العالمي للذكاء الاصطناعي، في إنجاز وطني مكمل لمسيرة الإنجازات بمجال الذكاء الاصطناعي، التي جعلت المملكة تتقدّم بثبات في مختلف المؤشرات العالمية، مما يعكس كفاءة خططها التنموية وقدرتها على تحقيق تنافسية عالية على المستوى الدولي ضمن رؤية المملكة 2030.
وشهدت فترة قياس المؤشر العالمي للذكاء الاصطناعي إطلاق حزمة واسعة من المبادرات الوطنية التي تقودها «سدايا»، وعززت من موقع المملكة في المؤشر، وذلك من خلال العديد من المشاريع والمبادرات ومنها مبادرة «باقة رواد» التي صُممت لدعم رواد الأعمال والمنشآت الناشئة عبر تمكينهم من التحقق من بيانات العملاء من خلال الربط الإلكتروني مع قواعد بيانات مركز المعلومات الوطني.
شهدت فترة قياس المؤشر العالمي للذكاء الاصطناعي إطلاق حزمة واسعة من المبادرات الوطنية التي تقودها «سدايا». (الإخبارية)
وسوم تحفيزية
وأطلقت «سدايا» مبادرة الوسوم التحفيزية لأخلاقيات الذكاء الاصطناعي لتعزيز الوعي بالممارسات الأخلاقية ودعم الاستخدام المسؤول للتقنيات، عبر إطار واضح يساعد الجهات والمطورين على الالتزام بأفضل المعايير العالمية، وتم اعتماد أكثر من 50 شهادة اعتماد لشركات الذكاء الاصطناعي الوطنية نظير تطويرها لمنتجات معتمدة على تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي لخدمة القطاعات ذات الأولوية في المجال.
وأسهمت مسرّعة الذكاء الاصطناعي التوليدي «غاية»، التي جاءت بدعم من «سدايا» والبرنامج الوطني لتنمية تقنية المعلومات وبالتعاون مع شركة New Native، في تمكين العديد من الشركات الناشئة وتسريع دخولها إلى السوق.
برامج متقدمة
شهدت فترة قياس المؤشر العالمي للذكاء الاصطناعي إطلاق حزمة واسعة من المبادرات الوطنية التي تقودها «سدايا»>
وامتدّت هذه الجهود لتشمل أكاديمية «سدايا» التي عملت على بناء القدرات الوطنية في المملكة، وتمكين الكفاءات الشابة، عبر برامج تدريبية متقدمة مع شركاء دوليين في مجالات البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي.
وأسهمت أكاديمية «سدايا» ضمن جهودها في تدريب أكثر من مليون مواطن ومواطنة على مهارات البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي من خلال مبادرة «سماي» بالتعاون مع عدد من الجهات الحكومية، التي عدّت من أضخم المبادرات التدريبية العالمية التي استهدفت عموم المواطنين والمواطنات.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has achieved the fifth position globally and the first position Arab-wise in the growth of the artificial intelligence sector according to the Global Artificial Intelligence Index, marking a national accomplishment that complements its journey of achievements in the field of artificial intelligence. This progress reflects the efficiency of its developmental plans and its ability to achieve high competitiveness on an international level within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030.
During the measurement period of the Global Artificial Intelligence Index, a wide range of national initiatives led by "SDAIA" were launched, enhancing the Kingdom's position in the index through various projects and initiatives, including the "Pioneers Package" initiative designed to support entrepreneurs and startups by enabling them to verify customer data through electronic linkage with the National Information Center's databases.
شهدت فترة قياس المؤشر العالمي للذكاء الاصطناعي إطلاق حزمة واسعة من المبادرات الوطنية التي تقودها «سدايا». (الإخبارية)
Motivational Tags
"SDAIA" launched the motivational tags initiative for artificial intelligence ethics to enhance awareness of ethical practices and support the responsible use of technologies, through a clear framework that helps entities and developers adhere to the best global standards. More than 50 accreditation certificates have been granted to national artificial intelligence companies for developing products based on artificial intelligence technologies to serve priority sectors in the field.
The generative artificial intelligence accelerator "Ghayath," supported by "SDAIA" and the National Program for Information Technology Development in collaboration with New Native, has contributed to empowering many startups and accelerating their market entry.
Advanced Programs
شهدت فترة قياس المؤشر العالمي للذكاء الاصطناعي إطلاق حزمة واسعة من المبادرات الوطنية التي تقودها «سدايا»>
These efforts extended to the "SDAIA" Academy, which has worked on building national capacities in the Kingdom and empowering young talents through advanced training programs with international partners in the fields of data and artificial intelligence.
The "SDAIA" Academy has contributed to training more than one million citizens in data and artificial intelligence skills through the "Smai" initiative in collaboration with several government entities, which is considered one of the largest global training initiatives targeting all citizens.