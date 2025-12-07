رحّبتْ رابطةُ العالم الإسلامي بموافقة الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة على تمديد عمل وكالةِ الأمم المتحدة لإغاثة وتشغيل اللاجئين الفلسطينيين (أونروا)، مُشيدةً بتضامنِ المجتمعِ الدوليِّ مع الشعبِ الفلسطيني في مواجهة الانتهاكات الجسيمة ومخططات التهجير القسريِّ التي تُحاك ضدّه.


وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة للرابطة، شدد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، على أهميةِ هذا التضامن مع الشعب الفلسطيني، مُشيدًا باصطفاف المجتمع الدوليِّ بغالبيّته العظمى خلفَ الحلِّ العادلِ والشاملِ للقضيةِ الفلسطينية على أساسِ حلِّ الدولتين، لا سيما في ظلّ تواصُل الانتهاكات الجسيمة ومخططاتِ التهجيرِ القسريِّ من قِبَل سلطات الاحتلال، ومنها: التصريحاتُ المرفوضةُ والمتعلقةُ بتنظيمِ عبورٍ أحاديِّ الاتجاه عبر معبر رفح باتجاه الأراضي المصرية.


وضع حد للتصعيد


وأكد العيسى، على الضرورةِ المُلحّة، لوضع حدٍّ لهذا النهج التصعيدي الذي بات سلوكًا إجراميًا معتادًا لحكومة الاحتلال في سياق انتهاكاتها للقوانين والأعراف الدولية، مع العمل الجاد على تدابير إلزامها بالامتثال الكامل والفوريّ لخطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بكافة استحقاقاتها، وضمان التنفيذ التامّ لقرار مجلس الأمن رقم (٢٨٠٣)، وكافّة القرارات الدولية ذات الصلة.