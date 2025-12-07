The Muslim World League welcomed the approval of the United Nations General Assembly to extend the work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), praising the solidarity of the international community with the Palestinian people in the face of severe violations and plans for forced displacement being plotted against them.



In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, emphasized the importance of this solidarity with the Palestinian people, commending the overwhelming majority of the international community's support for a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution, especially in light of the ongoing severe violations and plans for forced displacement by the occupying authorities, including the unacceptable statements regarding the organization of a one-way crossing through the Rafah crossing towards Egyptian territory.



Putting an End to Escalation



Al-Issa affirmed the urgent necessity to put an end to this escalating approach, which has become a habitual criminal behavior of the occupying government in the context of its violations of international laws and norms, while working diligently on measures to compel it to fully and immediately comply with all the requirements of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan, and to ensure the complete implementation of Security Council Resolution No. (2803) and all relevant international resolutions.