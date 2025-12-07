قبضت الدوريات البرية لحرس الحدود في قطاع الدائر بمنطقة جازان على مخالفين لنظام أمن الحدود من الجنسية الإثيوبية، لتهريبهما «120» كيلوجراما من نبات القات المخدر.

وأوضح حرس الحدود عبر حسابها على «X» أنه تم استكمال الإجراءات النظامية الأولية بحقهما، وتسليمهما والمضبوطات لجهة الاختصاص.