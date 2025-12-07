قبضت الدوريات البرية لحرس الحدود في قطاع الدائر بمنطقة جازان على مخالفين لنظام أمن الحدود من الجنسية الإثيوبية، لتهريبهما «120» كيلوجراما من نبات القات المخدر.
وأوضح حرس الحدود عبر حسابها على «X» أنه تم استكمال الإجراءات النظامية الأولية بحقهما، وتسليمهما والمضبوطات لجهة الاختصاص.
The border patrols of the Border Guard in the Al-Dayer sector of the Jazan region arrested two Ethiopian nationals for violating border security regulations, as they were attempting to smuggle "120" kilograms of the narcotic plant khat.
The Border Guard clarified through its account on "X" that the initial legal procedures against them have been completed, and they, along with the seized items, have been handed over to the relevant authorities.