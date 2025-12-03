The project to operate the prosthetics and rehabilitation center in Aden Governorate provided its diverse medical services to 430 beneficiaries who lost their limbs among the brotherly Yemeni people during November 2025, with support from the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works.



During the project, 1,369 services were provided, with males constituting 58% and females 42%. Meanwhile, displaced individuals made up 59% and residents 41% of the total beneficiaries, with services distributed between the manufacturing, fitting, and rehabilitation of prosthetics and physical therapy.



This comes as an extension of the humanitarian projects provided by the Kingdom, represented by the center, to enhance the capabilities of the health sector and attempt to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Yemeni people.



Treatment Services



The mobile medical clinics affiliated with the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works in the Razih district of Saada Governorate continued to provide their treatment services to beneficiaries.



During the period from November 19 to 25, 2025, the clinics served 219 beneficiaries, including 73 beneficiaries at the epidemic disease clinic, 40 patients at the emergency clinic, 79 patients at the internal medicine clinic, and 6 beneficiaries at the reproductive health clinic, while the awareness and education department served 21 beneficiaries.



In terms of accompanying services, 82 patients visited the nursing services clinic, two activities for waste disposal were implemented, medications were dispensed to 196 patients, and 5 beneficiaries visited the surgery and dressing clinic.