قدّم مشروع تشغيل مركز الأطراف الصناعية وإعادة التأهيل في محافظة عدن خدماته الطبية المتنوعة لـ 430 مستفيدًا ممن فقدوا أطرافهم من أبناء الشعب اليمني الشقيق خلال شهر نوفمبر 2025 م، وذلك بدعم من مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية.


وجرى خلال المشروع تقديم 1.369 خدمة، إذ بلغت نسبة الذكور 58% ونسبة الإناث 42%، بينما شكلت نسبة النازحين 59% والمقيمين 41% من إجمالي المستفيدين، حيث توزعت الخدمات بين تصنيع وتركيب وتأهيل الأطراف الصناعية والعلاج الطبيعي.


ويأتي ذلك امتدادًا للمشاريع الإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة ممثلة بالمركز لرفع إمكانات القطاع الصحي والمحاولة من تخفيف معاناة الشعب اليمني الشقيق.


خدمات علاجية


وواصلت العيادات الطبية المتنقلة التابعة لمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية في مديرية رازح بمحافظة صعدة، تقديم خدماتها العلاجية للمستفيدين.


وراجع العيادات 219 مستفيدًا خلال الفترة من 19 حتى 25 نوفمبر 2025م، منهم 73 مستفيدًا في عيادة مكافحة الأمراض الوبائية، و40 مريضًا في عيادة الحالات الطارئة، و 79 مريضًا في عيادة الباطنية، و 6 مستفيدات في عيادة الصحة الإنجابية، فيما راجع قسم التوعية والتثقيف 21 مستفيدًا.


وفي مجال الخدمات المرافقة راجع 82 مريضًا عيادة الخدمات التمريضية، ونُفذ نشاطان للتخلص من النفايات، وصُرفت الأدوية لـ 196 مريضًا، وراجع عيادة الجراحة والتضميد 5 مستفيدين.