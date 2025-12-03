وافق مجلس الوزراء على نظام التنظيم الصناعي الموحد لدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج، على أن يتولى المجلس تحديد الحدين الأدنى والأعلى للغرامات الإدارية، والغرامات الإجمالية، فيما يتولى وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية تسمية من تكون له الصفة الضبطية القضائية.
ونص القرار، الذي تنشره «عكاظ»، على قيام وزارة الصناعة بالاتفاق مع وزارة المالية ومركز تنمية الإيرادات غير النفطية، على رفع مقترح متكامل يتضمن بيانا بالخدمات المراد استحصال رسومها، وتسري أحكام هذا النظام (القانون) على كل مشروع صناعي بدول المجلس مع استثناء المشروعات التي تحددها اللائحة، والمشروعات التي تنظمها معاهدات أو اتفاقيات دولية، والمشروعات التي تنظمها أحكام خاصة بكل دولة من دول المجلس.
تنظيم القطاع الصناعي
ويهدف القانون إلى تنظيم القطاع الصناعي وتعزيز التنمية الصناعية وتشجيع الاستثمار الصناعي وزيادة مساهمة القطاع الصناعي في الدخل القومي وتوسيع التشابك الصناعي وتكامل الأنشطة الاقتصادية بين دول المجلس، وتطبيق السياسات الاقتصادية لدول المجلس تجاه التصنيع، والمساهمة في تلبية متطلبات خطط وبرامج التنمية الاقتصادية، ودعم التعاون والتكامل والتنسيق بين دول المجلس في الشؤون المتصلة بالصناعة، وتحفيز الابتكار وتبني التكنولوجيا المتطورة وتوطينها في دول المجلس للارتقاء بالقطاع الصناعي وتعزيز تنافسيته، وتعزيز السياسات الخاصة بالقوى العاملة الوطنية والمؤهلة في القطاع الصناعي وفقا للأنظمة المتبعة في دول المجلس، كما تعمل على تشجيع الانتقال الرقمي للمشروعات الصناعية في دول المجلس وتحفيزها لتحديث وتطوير تقنيات التصنيع ومواكبة الثورة الصناعية الرابعة واستخدام تقنياتها المتطورة، وتشمل كذلك الصناعات المعرفية والصناعات البيئية، وتشجيع استخدام الآلات والمعدات المرشدة للطاقة في عمليات التصنيع، والالتزام بمعايير الأمن والصحة والسلامة وحماية البيئة وفقا للأنظمة والقوانين المتبعة في دول المجلس.
ووفق النظام الجديد، لا تجور إقامة مشروع صناعي أو تغيير إنتاجه أو توسعته أو تطويره أو دمجه مع غيره أو تغيير موقعه أو التصرف فيه كليا أو جزئيا إلا بناء على ترخيص صناعي صادر وفقا لأحكام هذا النظام.
حالات إلغاء الترخيص الصناعي
وأوضح النظام حالات إلغاء الترخيص الصناعي، وللجهة المختصة إلغاء الموافقة المبدئية أو الترخيص الصناعي بناء على طلب صاحب المشروع، وعند التوقف أو عدم استكمال الإجراءات والمتطلبات لاستصدار الترخيص الصناعي، أو عند عدم تنفيذ المشروع الصناعي أو التوقف عن استكماله خلال المدة المحددة لبدء الإنتاج. ومن الحالات إذا ثبت أن الترخيص الصناعي تم الحصول عليه بناء على بيانات غير صحيحة، وعدم تنفيذ المشروع الصناعي حسب المعلومات التي منح على أساسها الترخيص.
ويتم إلغاء الترخيص إذا ثبت للجهة المختصة أن المشروع الصناعي لا يستوفي الاشتراطات والمعايير التي منح على أساسها الترخيص الصناعي، أو إذا توقف المشروع الصناعي عن الإنتاج لمدة تزيد على سنة دون موافقة الجهة المختصة.
The Council of Ministers approved the unified industrial organization system for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, with the council responsible for determining the minimum and maximum limits for administrative fines and total fines, while the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources will appoint the person with judicial enforcement authority.
The decision, which is published by "Okaz," stipulates that the Ministry of Industry, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance and the Center for Non-Oil Revenue Development, shall raise a comprehensive proposal that includes a statement of the services for which fees are to be collected. The provisions of this system (law) shall apply to all industrial projects in the council countries, except for projects specified by the regulations, projects governed by international treaties or agreements, and projects regulated by specific provisions of each of the council countries.
Regulating the Industrial Sector
The law aims to regulate the industrial sector, enhance industrial development, encourage industrial investment, increase the contribution of the industrial sector to national income, expand industrial interlinkages, and integrate economic activities among the council countries. It also aims to implement the economic policies of the council countries regarding manufacturing, contribute to meeting the requirements of economic development plans and programs, support cooperation, integration, and coordination among the council countries in matters related to industry, stimulate innovation, adopt advanced technology, and localize it in the council countries to elevate the industrial sector and enhance its competitiveness. Furthermore, it aims to strengthen policies related to qualified national workforce in the industrial sector according to the regulations followed in the council countries, encourage the digital transition of industrial projects in the council countries, and motivate them to update and develop manufacturing technologies to keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution and utilize its advanced technologies. It also includes knowledge-based industries and environmental industries, encourages the use of energy-efficient machines and equipment in manufacturing processes, and commits to safety, health, and environmental protection standards according to the regulations and laws followed in the council countries.
According to the new system, the establishment of an industrial project or any changes to its production, expansion, development, merging with others, changing its location, or disposing of it wholly or partially is not permissible except based on an industrial license issued in accordance with the provisions of this system.
Cases of Industrial License Cancellation
The system clarifies the cases for canceling the industrial license, allowing the competent authority to revoke the preliminary approval or industrial license at the request of the project owner, in cases of cessation or failure to complete the procedures and requirements for issuing the industrial license, or if the industrial project is not executed or ceases to be completed within the specified period for starting production. One of the cases is if it is proven that the industrial license was obtained based on incorrect data, and the industrial project is not executed according to the information on which the license was granted.
The license will be revoked if the competent authority determines that the industrial project does not meet the conditions and standards on which the industrial license was granted, or if the industrial project has stopped production for more than a year without the approval of the competent authority.