وافق مجلس الوزراء على نظام التنظيم الصناعي الموحد لدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج، على أن يتولى المجلس تحديد الحدين الأدنى والأعلى للغرامات الإدارية، والغرامات الإجمالية، فيما يتولى وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية تسمية من تكون له الصفة الضبطية القضائية.

ونص القرار، الذي تنشره «عكاظ»، على قيام وزارة الصناعة بالاتفاق مع وزارة المالية ومركز تنمية الإيرادات غير النفطية، على رفع مقترح متكامل يتضمن بيانا بالخدمات المراد استحصال رسومها، وتسري أحكام هذا النظام (القانون) على كل مشروع صناعي بدول المجلس مع استثناء المشروعات التي تحددها اللائحة، والمشروعات التي تنظمها معاهدات أو اتفاقيات دولية، والمشروعات التي تنظمها أحكام خاصة بكل دولة من دول المجلس.

تنظيم القطاع الصناعي

ويهدف القانون إلى تنظيم القطاع الصناعي وتعزيز التنمية الصناعية وتشجيع الاستثمار الصناعي وزيادة مساهمة القطاع الصناعي في الدخل القومي وتوسيع التشابك الصناعي وتكامل الأنشطة الاقتصادية بين دول المجلس، وتطبيق السياسات الاقتصادية لدول المجلس تجاه التصنيع، والمساهمة في تلبية متطلبات خطط وبرامج التنمية الاقتصادية، ودعم التعاون والتكامل والتنسيق بين دول المجلس في الشؤون المتصلة بالصناعة، وتحفيز الابتكار وتبني التكنولوجيا المتطورة وتوطينها في دول المجلس للارتقاء بالقطاع الصناعي وتعزيز تنافسيته، وتعزيز السياسات الخاصة بالقوى العاملة الوطنية والمؤهلة في القطاع الصناعي وفقا للأنظمة المتبعة في دول المجلس، كما تعمل على تشجيع الانتقال الرقمي للمشروعات الصناعية في دول المجلس وتحفيزها لتحديث وتطوير تقنيات التصنيع ومواكبة الثورة الصناعية الرابعة واستخدام تقنياتها المتطورة، وتشمل كذلك الصناعات المعرفية والصناعات البيئية، وتشجيع استخدام الآلات والمعدات المرشدة للطاقة في عمليات التصنيع، والالتزام بمعايير الأمن والصحة والسلامة وحماية البيئة وفقا للأنظمة والقوانين المتبعة في دول المجلس.

ووفق النظام الجديد، لا تجور إقامة مشروع صناعي أو تغيير إنتاجه أو توسعته أو تطويره أو دمجه مع غيره أو تغيير موقعه أو التصرف فيه كليا أو جزئيا إلا بناء على ترخيص صناعي صادر وفقا لأحكام هذا النظام.

حالات إلغاء الترخيص الصناعي

وأوضح النظام حالات إلغاء الترخيص الصناعي، وللجهة المختصة إلغاء الموافقة المبدئية أو الترخيص الصناعي بناء على طلب صاحب المشروع، وعند التوقف أو عدم استكمال الإجراءات والمتطلبات لاستصدار الترخيص الصناعي، أو عند عدم تنفيذ المشروع الصناعي أو التوقف عن استكماله خلال المدة المحددة لبدء الإنتاج. ومن الحالات إذا ثبت أن الترخيص الصناعي تم الحصول عليه بناء على بيانات غير صحيحة، وعدم تنفيذ المشروع الصناعي حسب المعلومات التي منح على أساسها الترخيص.

ويتم إلغاء الترخيص إذا ثبت للجهة المختصة أن المشروع الصناعي لا يستوفي الاشتراطات والمعايير التي منح على أساسها الترخيص الصناعي، أو إذا توقف المشروع الصناعي عن الإنتاج لمدة تزيد على سنة دون موافقة الجهة المختصة.