The Council of Ministers approved the unified industrial organization system for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, with the council responsible for determining the minimum and maximum limits for administrative fines and total fines, while the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources will appoint the person with judicial enforcement authority.



The decision, which is published by "Okaz," stipulates that the Ministry of Industry, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance and the Center for Non-Oil Revenue Development, shall raise a comprehensive proposal that includes a statement of the services for which fees are to be collected. The provisions of this system (law) shall apply to all industrial projects in the council countries, except for projects specified by the regulations, projects governed by international treaties or agreements, and projects regulated by specific provisions of each of the council countries.

Regulating the Industrial Sector



The law aims to regulate the industrial sector, enhance industrial development, encourage industrial investment, increase the contribution of the industrial sector to national income, expand industrial interlinkages, and integrate economic activities among the council countries. It also aims to implement the economic policies of the council countries regarding manufacturing, contribute to meeting the requirements of economic development plans and programs, support cooperation, integration, and coordination among the council countries in matters related to industry, stimulate innovation, adopt advanced technology, and localize it in the council countries to elevate the industrial sector and enhance its competitiveness. Furthermore, it aims to strengthen policies related to qualified national workforce in the industrial sector according to the regulations followed in the council countries, encourage the digital transition of industrial projects in the council countries, and motivate them to update and develop manufacturing technologies to keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution and utilize its advanced technologies. It also includes knowledge-based industries and environmental industries, encourages the use of energy-efficient machines and equipment in manufacturing processes, and commits to safety, health, and environmental protection standards according to the regulations and laws followed in the council countries.



According to the new system, the establishment of an industrial project or any changes to its production, expansion, development, merging with others, changing its location, or disposing of it wholly or partially is not permissible except based on an industrial license issued in accordance with the provisions of this system.

Cases of Industrial License Cancellation



The system clarifies the cases for canceling the industrial license, allowing the competent authority to revoke the preliminary approval or industrial license at the request of the project owner, in cases of cessation or failure to complete the procedures and requirements for issuing the industrial license, or if the industrial project is not executed or ceases to be completed within the specified period for starting production. One of the cases is if it is proven that the industrial license was obtained based on incorrect data, and the industrial project is not executed according to the information on which the license was granted.



The license will be revoked if the competent authority determines that the industrial project does not meet the conditions and standards on which the industrial license was granted, or if the industrial project has stopped production for more than a year without the approval of the competent authority.