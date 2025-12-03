حققت اللجان الست المنبثقة عن مجلس التنسيق السعودي - البحريني، إنجازات كبيرة لتطوير التعاون الثنائي، ووضع الرؤية المشتركة لتعزيز العلاقات وتعميقها بين البلدين في جميع المجالات، بما يحقق ما تصبو إليه قيادة البلدين من تعزيز للأمن والاستقرار ودعم للمسيرة التنموية والاقتصادية في البلدين الشقيقين.

وساعد انعقاد منتدى الاستثمار السعودي - البحريني الأول، بحضور أكثر من 400 مشارك من مؤسسات القطاعين الحكومي والخاص في البلدين الشقيقين في تعزيز العلاقات الاقتصادية، وتوسيع آفاق التعاون المشترك، وعرض الفرص الاستثمارية الواعدة، وتبادل الخبرات بين الجانبين، الأمر الذي أسهم في دفع عجلة التنمية الاقتصادية بين البلدين الشقيقين.

مبادرات إستراتيجية في الصحة والتعليم

ويجسد مشروع مدينة الملك عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الطبية في مملكة البحرين عمق العلاقات الأخوية بين البلدين الشقيقين، ويعكس التزام قيادتيهما بدعم المبادرات الإستراتيجية في القطاعين الصحي والتعليمي، حيث خُصصت أرض بمساحة مليون متر مربع لتنفيذ المشروع، بتمويل إجمالي يبلغ 1.2 مليار ريال سعودي، مقدم من الصندوق السعودي للتنمية.


وأسهم تأسيس مجلس التنسيق السعودي - البحريني في تعميق التعاون الثنائي والعمل المشترك بين البلدين وتطويره، حيث تستند مبادرات المجلس إلى رؤية المملكة 2030، ورؤية البحرين الاقتصادية 2030، وتهدف لتلبية تطلعات قيادتي البلدَيْن الرشيدتين، وتحقيق مصالح شعبَيْهما الشقيقَيْن، وتخضع لآليات حوكمة فعالة لمتابعة تنفيذها.

رؤية وأهداف مشتركة ومراكز متقدمة

وتتيح رؤية المملكة 2030، ورؤية البحرين الاقتصادية 2030، فرصاً كبرى لتعزيز التعاون وتطوير العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين في مختلف المجالات، لما للرؤيتين من أهداف مشتركة، أسهمت بشكل فاعل في تحقيق البلدين مراكز متقدمة في مختلف المؤشرات الدولية.


وشهد حجم التبادل التجاري بين السعودية ومملكة البحرين في العام 2024 نمواً ملحوظاً، حيث تجاوز 48 مليار ريال، ويسعى البلدان الشقيقان إلى تعزيز العلاقات التجارية والاقتصادية بينهما، ورفع مستوى التبادل التجاري، وتسهيل إجراءات الاستثمار المتبادل، والعمل على إنمائها وتطويرها والوصول بها إلى آفاق أرحب.

تطوير التعاون وتعميق العلاقات التنموية والاستثمارية


وستسهم الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم المقرر توقيعها في ختام أعمال مجلس التنسيق السعودي - البحريني، والتي تشمل مجالات: تجنب الازدواج الضريبي، والتعاون في مجالات تشجيع الاستثمار المباشر، والتعاون في مجال التنمية المستدامة، وكذلك التعاون في مجال حماية المنافسة، في تطوير التعاون المشترك، وتعميق العلاقات السعودية - البحرينية في المجالات المرتبطة بتلك الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم، لاسيما في المجالات التنموية والاستثمارية والتجارة الدولية.