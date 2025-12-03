حققت اللجان الست المنبثقة عن مجلس التنسيق السعودي - البحريني، إنجازات كبيرة لتطوير التعاون الثنائي، ووضع الرؤية المشتركة لتعزيز العلاقات وتعميقها بين البلدين في جميع المجالات، بما يحقق ما تصبو إليه قيادة البلدين من تعزيز للأمن والاستقرار ودعم للمسيرة التنموية والاقتصادية في البلدين الشقيقين.
وساعد انعقاد منتدى الاستثمار السعودي - البحريني الأول، بحضور أكثر من 400 مشارك من مؤسسات القطاعين الحكومي والخاص في البلدين الشقيقين في تعزيز العلاقات الاقتصادية، وتوسيع آفاق التعاون المشترك، وعرض الفرص الاستثمارية الواعدة، وتبادل الخبرات بين الجانبين، الأمر الذي أسهم في دفع عجلة التنمية الاقتصادية بين البلدين الشقيقين.
مبادرات إستراتيجية في الصحة والتعليم
ويجسد مشروع مدينة الملك عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الطبية في مملكة البحرين عمق العلاقات الأخوية بين البلدين الشقيقين، ويعكس التزام قيادتيهما بدعم المبادرات الإستراتيجية في القطاعين الصحي والتعليمي، حيث خُصصت أرض بمساحة مليون متر مربع لتنفيذ المشروع، بتمويل إجمالي يبلغ 1.2 مليار ريال سعودي، مقدم من الصندوق السعودي للتنمية.
وأسهم تأسيس مجلس التنسيق السعودي - البحريني في تعميق التعاون الثنائي والعمل المشترك بين البلدين وتطويره، حيث تستند مبادرات المجلس إلى رؤية المملكة 2030، ورؤية البحرين الاقتصادية 2030، وتهدف لتلبية تطلعات قيادتي البلدَيْن الرشيدتين، وتحقيق مصالح شعبَيْهما الشقيقَيْن، وتخضع لآليات حوكمة فعالة لمتابعة تنفيذها.
رؤية وأهداف مشتركة ومراكز متقدمة
وتتيح رؤية المملكة 2030، ورؤية البحرين الاقتصادية 2030، فرصاً كبرى لتعزيز التعاون وتطوير العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين في مختلف المجالات، لما للرؤيتين من أهداف مشتركة، أسهمت بشكل فاعل في تحقيق البلدين مراكز متقدمة في مختلف المؤشرات الدولية.
وشهد حجم التبادل التجاري بين السعودية ومملكة البحرين في العام 2024 نمواً ملحوظاً، حيث تجاوز 48 مليار ريال، ويسعى البلدان الشقيقان إلى تعزيز العلاقات التجارية والاقتصادية بينهما، ورفع مستوى التبادل التجاري، وتسهيل إجراءات الاستثمار المتبادل، والعمل على إنمائها وتطويرها والوصول بها إلى آفاق أرحب.
تطوير التعاون وتعميق العلاقات التنموية والاستثمارية
وستسهم الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم المقرر توقيعها في ختام أعمال مجلس التنسيق السعودي - البحريني، والتي تشمل مجالات: تجنب الازدواج الضريبي، والتعاون في مجالات تشجيع الاستثمار المباشر، والتعاون في مجال التنمية المستدامة، وكذلك التعاون في مجال حماية المنافسة، في تطوير التعاون المشترك، وتعميق العلاقات السعودية - البحرينية في المجالات المرتبطة بتلك الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم، لاسيما في المجالات التنموية والاستثمارية والتجارة الدولية.
The six committees arising from the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council have achieved significant accomplishments in developing bilateral cooperation and establishing a shared vision to enhance and deepen relations between the two countries in all fields, fulfilling the aspirations of the leadership of both nations to strengthen security and stability and support the developmental and economic journey of the two brotherly countries.
The holding of the first Saudi-Bahraini Investment Forum, attended by more than 400 participants from the government and private sectors of the two brotherly countries, has helped enhance economic relations, expand the horizons of joint cooperation, showcase promising investment opportunities, and exchange experiences between the two sides, contributing to the acceleration of economic development between the two brotherly countries.
Strategic Initiatives in Health and Education
The King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Medical City project in the Kingdom of Bahrain embodies the depth of brotherly relations between the two countries and reflects the commitment of their leaderships to support strategic initiatives in the health and education sectors, with a land area of one million square meters allocated for the project, with a total funding of 1.2 billion Saudi Riyals provided by the Saudi Fund for Development.
The establishment of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council has contributed to deepening bilateral cooperation and joint work between the two countries and its development, as the council's initiatives are based on the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030, aiming to meet the aspirations of the wise leaderships of both countries and achieve the interests of their brotherly peoples, and are subject to effective governance mechanisms to monitor their implementation.
Shared Vision and Goals and Advanced Positions
The Kingdom's Vision 2030 and Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030 provide great opportunities to enhance cooperation and develop bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields, as both visions share common goals that have actively contributed to achieving advanced positions for both countries in various international indicators.
The volume of trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Bahrain witnessed significant growth in 2024, exceeding 48 billion Riyals, as the two brotherly countries seek to enhance their commercial and economic relations, raise the level of trade exchange, facilitate mutual investment procedures, and work on developing and expanding them to reach broader horizons.
Developing Cooperation and Deepening Developmental and Investment Relations
The agreements and memorandums of understanding scheduled to be signed at the conclusion of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council's activities, which include areas such as avoiding double taxation, cooperation in encouraging direct investment, cooperation in sustainable development, and cooperation in competition protection, will contribute to developing joint cooperation and deepening Saudi-Bahraini relations in the fields related to those agreements and memorandums of understanding, especially in developmental, investment, and international trade areas.