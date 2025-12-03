The six committees arising from the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council have achieved significant accomplishments in developing bilateral cooperation and establishing a shared vision to enhance and deepen relations between the two countries in all fields, fulfilling the aspirations of the leadership of both nations to strengthen security and stability and support the developmental and economic journey of the two brotherly countries.



The holding of the first Saudi-Bahraini Investment Forum, attended by more than 400 participants from the government and private sectors of the two brotherly countries, has helped enhance economic relations, expand the horizons of joint cooperation, showcase promising investment opportunities, and exchange experiences between the two sides, contributing to the acceleration of economic development between the two brotherly countries.

Strategic Initiatives in Health and Education



The King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Medical City project in the Kingdom of Bahrain embodies the depth of brotherly relations between the two countries and reflects the commitment of their leaderships to support strategic initiatives in the health and education sectors, with a land area of one million square meters allocated for the project, with a total funding of 1.2 billion Saudi Riyals provided by the Saudi Fund for Development.



The establishment of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council has contributed to deepening bilateral cooperation and joint work between the two countries and its development, as the council's initiatives are based on the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030, aiming to meet the aspirations of the wise leaderships of both countries and achieve the interests of their brotherly peoples, and are subject to effective governance mechanisms to monitor their implementation.

Shared Vision and Goals and Advanced Positions



The Kingdom's Vision 2030 and Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030 provide great opportunities to enhance cooperation and develop bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields, as both visions share common goals that have actively contributed to achieving advanced positions for both countries in various international indicators.



The volume of trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Bahrain witnessed significant growth in 2024, exceeding 48 billion Riyals, as the two brotherly countries seek to enhance their commercial and economic relations, raise the level of trade exchange, facilitate mutual investment procedures, and work on developing and expanding them to reach broader horizons.

Developing Cooperation and Deepening Developmental and Investment Relations



The agreements and memorandums of understanding scheduled to be signed at the conclusion of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council's activities, which include areas such as avoiding double taxation, cooperation in encouraging direct investment, cooperation in sustainable development, and cooperation in competition protection, will contribute to developing joint cooperation and deepening Saudi-Bahraini relations in the fields related to those agreements and memorandums of understanding, especially in developmental, investment, and international trade areas.