أكد قادة دول الخليج خلال القمة الـ46، أهمية احترام سيادة دول مجلس التعاون وسائر دول المنطقة، وعدم التدخل في شؤونها الداخلية، ورفض استخدام القوة أو التهديد بها، مشددين على أن أمن واستقرار دول المجلس كلٌّ لا يتجزأ، وأن أي مساس بسيادة أي دولة عضو يُعد تهديدًا مباشرًا لأمنها الجماعي. وفيما يلي نص «إعلان الصخير» الصادر في ختام القمة، اليوم (الأربعاء):
تعزيز الروايط الراسخة
أولاً: تعزيز الروابط الراسخة والتكامل بين الدول الأعضاء، إيمانًا بالأهداف السامية لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، واستمرارًا لنهج الآباء القادة المؤسسين، وتجسيدًا لتطلعات شعوب المجلس نحو مزيد من الاستقرار، والأمن، والتقدم والازدهار.
وأكد القادة عزمهم على مواصلة مسيرة التنسيق والتكامل بين دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية في جميع المجالات السياسية والأمنية والاقتصادية والاجتماعية وصولًا إلى وحدتها المنشودة، بما يحقق المصالح الأخوية المشتركة، ويسهم في إرساء دعائم الأمن والسلام والازدهار في المنطقة والعالم.
وأبدى القادة ارتياحهم لما تحقق خلال مسيرة العمل الخليجي المشترك من منجزات تكاملية في ظل منظومة دفاعية وأمنية متماسكة، ومواقف دبلوماسية حكيمة ومتزنة، ومشاريع تنموية واقتصادية مستدامة، عكست ما يتمتع به المجلس من تماسك سياسي وتوافق في الرؤى والأهداف والمواقف تجاه مختلف القضايا الإقليمية والدولية. كما أكدوا على أهمية مواصلة الجهود بوتيرة أسرع لتحقيق المزيد من المكتسبات لدول مجلس التعاون وشعوبها.
عدم التدخل في الشؤون الداخلية
ثانياً: احترام سيادة دول مجلس التعاون وسائر دول المنطقة، وعدم التدخل في شؤونها الداخلية، ورفض استخدام القوة أو التهديد بها، مؤكدين أن أمن واستقرار دول مجلس التعاون كلٌّ لا يتجزأ، وأن أي مساس بسيادة أي دولة عضو يُعد تهديدًا مباشرًا لأمنها الجماعي.
وحرصًا على ترسيخ سلام عادل وشامل ودائم في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، وعملاً على تسوية النزاعات الإقليمية والدولية بالطرق السلمية، فقد أكد القادة ترحيبهم بمخرجات قمة شرم الشيخ للسلام، ودعمهم للجهود الإقليمية والدولية الرامية إلى ضمان الالتزام الكامل ببنود اتفاق إنهاء الحرب في قطاع غزة، وتيسير إيصال المساعدات الإنسانية، وإعادة الإعمار، وتعزيز الجهود والمساعي المؤدية إلى إقامة دولة فلسطينية مستقلة ذات سيادة على حدود الرابع من يونيو 1967 وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية وفقاً لحل الدولتين، ومبادرة السلام العربية، وقرارات الشرعية الدولية، بما يحقق تطلعات الشعب الفلسطيني وشعوب المنطقة كافة في العيش بأمن وسلام.
استكمال متطلبات السوق الخليجية
ثالثاً: الحرص على مواصلة تحقيق المزيد من التنمية الاقتصادية والتقدم التكنولوجي والعلمي، حيث أكد القادة أهمية استكمال متطلبات السوق الخليجية المشتركة والاتحاد الجمركي، وتعزيز التجارة والسياحة، وتشجيع الاستثمار في المشاريع الاستراتيجية، لا سيما في مجالات البنية التحتية والنقل والطاقة والاتصالات والمياه والغذاء، وتعزيز تكامل البنية التحتية الرقمية، وتيسير التجارة الإلكترونية، ودعم تطوير الأنظمة المشتركة للدفع الرقمي والخدمات السحابية، بما يسهم في تحقيق المواطنة الاقتصادية الكاملة ودعم التنمية الشاملة والمستدامة.
كما أكد القادة أهمية مواصلة مسارات التنويع الاقتصادي وتعزيز الاقتصاد القائم على الابتكار والاستدامة، بما يضمن ازدهارا طويل الأمد لدول المجلس وشعوبها.
وشدد القادة على أهمية تعزيز التعاون في مجالات التكنولوجيا والذكاء الاصطناعي والأمن السيبراني، في إطار استراتيجية خليجية مشتركة تُسهم في تعزيز التكامل المعرفي، وتبادل الخبرات في مجال التحول الرقمي، والتصدي للجرائم الإلكترونية، وتوفير بيئة رقمية آمنة للمجتمعات، وتعزيز المشاركة الفاعلة للشباب والمرأة في المسيرة التنموية، مع التأكيد على دور مراكز الفكر والبحوث في استشراف المستقبل وصياغة سياسات عامة تدعم التنمية المستدامة.
تشجيع المبادرات المستدامة
رابعاً: التأكيد على المسؤولية البيئية وتشجيع المبادرات المستدامة، وتجديد الالتزام بحماية البيئة ومواجهة تحديات التغير المناخي، وتقليل الانبعاثات الكربونية، وتعزيز مشاريع الطاقة النظيفة والمتجددة، وصون الموارد الطبيعية والبحرية، تماشيًا مع المبادرات الخليجية والعالمية الهادفة إلى تحقيق الحياد الصفري، وأهداف التنمية المستدامة.
صون الأمن الإقليمي
خامساً: تعزيز التعاون الدولي لصون الأمن الإقليمي، وتوطيد أواصر الشراكة والتعاون السياسي والأمني والاقتصادي مع الدول الصديقة والمنظمات الدولية والتكتلات الاقتصادية، وتعزيزها في مجالات التنمية المستدامة، ومكافحة جميع أشكال التطرف والإرهاب، وخطابات الكراهية والتحريض، والتصدي للجرائم العابرة للحدود، ودعم جهود القوات البحرية المشتركة، ومقرها مملكة البحرين، بما يعزز أمن الطاقة وحماية الملاحة البحرية والتجارة الدولية، والعمل على جعل منطقة الشرق الأوسط خالية من الأسلحة النووية وأسلحة الدمار الشامل، ودرء سباقات التسلح، تعزيزًا للأمن والاستقرار الإقليميين.
وأعرب القادة عن دعمهم لمملكة البحرين في تمثيلها المجموعة العربية بالعضوية غير الدائمة في مجلس الأمن الدولي خلال العامين القادمين، وثقتهم في قدرتها على تحقيق تطلعات مجلس التعاون والدول العربية الشقيقة، مؤكدين على دورها كشريك فاعل في تعزيز الأمن والسلم الدوليين، وتغليب الحوار في حل النزاعات، وتكريس قيم التسامح والتعايش والإخاء الإنساني.
تعزيز علاقات الصداقة مع إيطاليا
وأعرب القادة عن تقديرهم لمشاركة رئيسة الوزراء الإيطالية جورجيا ميلوني، في جلسة المباحثات بين الجانبين، التي ركزت على تعزيز علاقات الصداقة التاريخية الراسخة، وتم الاتفاق خلالها على وضع خطة عمل مشترك للارتقاء بالعلاقات إلى شراكة استراتيجية شاملة، تهدف إلى تعزيز مصالحهما المشتركة، بما يعكس انفتاح دول المجلس على بناء شراكات واسعة مع الدول الصديقة.
وأكد قادة دول مجلس التعاون، في ختام اجتماعهم، على ضرورة تطوير آليات التعاون المؤسسي لتوسيع آفاق التضامن الأخوي والتكامل الاستراتيجي، بما يحقق الأمن والازدهار المستدام لدول المجلس وشعوبها، في ظل منطقة آمنة مستقرة، والمساهمة في بناء عالم أكثر عدلاً ورخاءً، مؤكدين الالتزام الراسخ بهذه المبادئ لضمان مستقبل أكثر إشراقاً لدول مجلس التعاون وشعوبها.
During the 46th summit, Gulf leaders emphasized the importance of respecting the sovereignty of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and all countries in the region, refraining from interference in their internal affairs, and rejecting the use of force or threats. They stressed that the security and stability of the Council's member states are indivisible, and any infringement on the sovereignty of any member state is considered a direct threat to its collective security. Below is the text of the "Al-Sakhir Declaration" issued at the conclusion of the summit today (Wednesday):
Strengthening Established Ties
First: Strengthening established ties and integration among member states, believing in the noble goals of the Gulf Cooperation Council, continuing the approach of the founding leaders, and embodying the aspirations of the Council's peoples towards greater stability, security, progress, and prosperity.
The leaders affirmed their determination to continue the path of coordination and integration among the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in all political, security, economic, and social fields, aiming for the desired unity, achieving common brotherly interests, and contributing to establishing the foundations of security, peace, and prosperity in the region and the world.
The leaders expressed their satisfaction with the achievements made during the course of joint Gulf work in the context of a cohesive defense and security system, wise and balanced diplomatic positions, and sustainable developmental and economic projects, reflecting the political cohesion and consensus in visions, goals, and positions regarding various regional and international issues. They also emphasized the importance of continuing efforts at a faster pace to achieve more gains for the GCC countries and their peoples.
Non-Interference in Internal Affairs
Second: Respecting the sovereignty of the GCC countries and all countries in the region, refraining from interference in their internal affairs, and rejecting the use of force or threats, affirming that the security and stability of the GCC countries are indivisible, and any infringement on the sovereignty of any member state is considered a direct threat to its collective security.
In order to establish a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the Middle East, and to work towards resolving regional and international disputes through peaceful means, the leaders expressed their welcome for the outcomes of the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit and their support for regional and international efforts aimed at ensuring full compliance with the terms of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, facilitating humanitarian aid, reconstruction, and enhancing efforts and initiatives leading to the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the two-state solution, the Arab Peace Initiative, and international legitimacy resolutions, fulfilling the aspirations of the Palestinian people and all the peoples of the region to live in security and peace.
Completing the Requirements of the Gulf Market
Third: Ensuring the continuation of achieving more economic development and technological and scientific progress, where the leaders emphasized the importance of completing the requirements of the common Gulf market and the customs union, enhancing trade and tourism, and encouraging investment in strategic projects, especially in the fields of infrastructure, transportation, energy, communications, water, and food, enhancing the integration of digital infrastructure, facilitating e-commerce, and supporting the development of common systems for digital payment and cloud services, contributing to achieving full economic citizenship and supporting comprehensive and sustainable development.
The leaders also emphasized the importance of continuing paths of economic diversification and enhancing an economy based on innovation and sustainability, ensuring long-term prosperity for the Council's countries and their peoples.
The leaders stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation in the fields of technology, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, within the framework of a common Gulf strategy that contributes to enhancing knowledge integration, exchanging experiences in digital transformation, combating cybercrimes, providing a secure digital environment for communities, and enhancing the active participation of youth and women in the developmental process, while emphasizing the role of think tanks and research centers in anticipating the future and formulating public policies that support sustainable development.
Encouraging Sustainable Initiatives
Fourth: Emphasizing environmental responsibility and encouraging sustainable initiatives, renewing the commitment to protect the environment and address the challenges of climate change, reducing carbon emissions, promoting clean and renewable energy projects, and conserving natural and marine resources, in line with Gulf and global initiatives aimed at achieving net-zero emissions and sustainable development goals.
Preserving Regional Security
Fifth: Enhancing international cooperation to preserve regional security, strengthening the bonds of partnership and political, security, and economic cooperation with friendly countries, international organizations, and economic blocs, and enhancing them in the fields of sustainable development, combating all forms of extremism and terrorism, hate speech and incitement, addressing transnational crimes, supporting the efforts of the joint naval forces based in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which enhances energy security and protects maritime navigation and international trade, and working towards making the Middle East free of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction, and preventing arms races, thus enhancing regional security and stability.
The leaders expressed their support for the Kingdom of Bahrain in representing the Arab group with non-permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council during the next two years, and their confidence in its ability to achieve the aspirations of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the brotherly Arab countries, affirming its role as an active partner in promoting international peace and security, prioritizing dialogue in resolving conflicts, and instilling values of tolerance, coexistence, and human brotherhood.
Strengthening Friendship Relations with Italy
The leaders expressed their appreciation for the participation of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the discussion session between the two sides, which focused on strengthening the established historical friendship relations, during which a joint action plan was agreed upon to elevate the relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership aimed at enhancing their common interests, reflecting the openness of the Council's countries to building broad partnerships with friendly nations.
At the conclusion of their meeting, the GCC leaders emphasized the necessity of developing institutional cooperation mechanisms to expand the horizons of brotherly solidarity and strategic integration, achieving sustainable security and prosperity for the Council's countries and their peoples, in a secure and stable region, and contributing to building a more just and prosperous world, reaffirming their steadfast commitment to these principles to ensure a brighter future for the Gulf Cooperation Council and its peoples.