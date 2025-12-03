أكد قادة دول الخليج خلال القمة الـ46، أهمية احترام سيادة دول مجلس التعاون وسائر دول المنطقة، وعدم التدخل في شؤونها الداخلية، ورفض استخدام القوة أو التهديد بها، مشددين على أن أمن واستقرار دول المجلس كلٌّ لا يتجزأ، وأن أي مساس بسيادة أي دولة عضو يُعد تهديدًا مباشرًا لأمنها الجماعي. وفيما يلي نص «إعلان الصخير» الصادر في ختام القمة، اليوم (الأربعاء):

تعزيز الروايط الراسخة

أولاً: تعزيز الروابط الراسخة والتكامل بين الدول الأعضاء، إيمانًا بالأهداف السامية لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، واستمرارًا لنهج الآباء القادة المؤسسين، وتجسيدًا لتطلعات شعوب المجلس نحو مزيد من الاستقرار، والأمن، والتقدم والازدهار.


وأكد القادة عزمهم على مواصلة مسيرة التنسيق والتكامل بين دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية في جميع المجالات السياسية والأمنية والاقتصادية والاجتماعية وصولًا إلى وحدتها المنشودة، بما يحقق المصالح الأخوية المشتركة، ويسهم في إرساء دعائم الأمن والسلام والازدهار في المنطقة والعالم.


وأبدى القادة ارتياحهم لما تحقق خلال مسيرة العمل الخليجي المشترك من منجزات تكاملية في ظل منظومة دفاعية وأمنية متماسكة، ومواقف دبلوماسية حكيمة ومتزنة، ومشاريع تنموية واقتصادية مستدامة، عكست ما يتمتع به المجلس من تماسك سياسي وتوافق في الرؤى والأهداف والمواقف تجاه مختلف القضايا الإقليمية والدولية. كما أكدوا على أهمية مواصلة الجهود بوتيرة أسرع لتحقيق المزيد من المكتسبات لدول مجلس التعاون وشعوبها.

عدم التدخل في الشؤون الداخلية

ثانياً: احترام سيادة دول مجلس التعاون وسائر دول المنطقة، وعدم التدخل في شؤونها الداخلية، ورفض استخدام القوة أو التهديد بها، مؤكدين أن أمن واستقرار دول مجلس التعاون كلٌّ لا يتجزأ، وأن أي مساس بسيادة أي دولة عضو يُعد تهديدًا مباشرًا لأمنها الجماعي.


وحرصًا على ترسيخ سلام عادل وشامل ودائم في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، وعملاً على تسوية النزاعات الإقليمية والدولية بالطرق السلمية، فقد أكد القادة ترحيبهم بمخرجات قمة شرم الشيخ للسلام، ودعمهم للجهود الإقليمية والدولية الرامية إلى ضمان الالتزام الكامل ببنود اتفاق إنهاء الحرب في قطاع غزة، وتيسير إيصال المساعدات الإنسانية، وإعادة الإعمار، وتعزيز الجهود والمساعي المؤدية إلى إقامة دولة فلسطينية مستقلة ذات سيادة على حدود الرابع من يونيو 1967 وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية وفقاً لحل الدولتين، ومبادرة السلام العربية، وقرارات الشرعية الدولية، بما يحقق تطلعات الشعب الفلسطيني وشعوب المنطقة كافة في العيش بأمن وسلام.

استكمال متطلبات السوق الخليجية

ثالثاً: الحرص على مواصلة تحقيق المزيد من التنمية الاقتصادية والتقدم التكنولوجي والعلمي، حيث أكد القادة أهمية استكمال متطلبات السوق الخليجية المشتركة والاتحاد الجمركي، وتعزيز التجارة والسياحة، وتشجيع الاستثمار في المشاريع الاستراتيجية، لا سيما في مجالات البنية التحتية والنقل والطاقة والاتصالات والمياه والغذاء، وتعزيز تكامل البنية التحتية الرقمية، وتيسير التجارة الإلكترونية، ودعم تطوير الأنظمة المشتركة للدفع الرقمي والخدمات السحابية، بما يسهم في تحقيق المواطنة الاقتصادية الكاملة ودعم التنمية الشاملة والمستدامة.


كما أكد القادة أهمية مواصلة مسارات التنويع الاقتصادي وتعزيز الاقتصاد القائم على الابتكار والاستدامة، بما يضمن ازدهارا طويل الأمد لدول المجلس وشعوبها.


وشدد القادة على أهمية تعزيز التعاون في مجالات التكنولوجيا والذكاء الاصطناعي والأمن السيبراني، في إطار استراتيجية خليجية مشتركة تُسهم في تعزيز التكامل المعرفي، وتبادل الخبرات في مجال التحول الرقمي، والتصدي للجرائم الإلكترونية، وتوفير بيئة رقمية آمنة للمجتمعات، وتعزيز المشاركة الفاعلة للشباب والمرأة في المسيرة التنموية، مع التأكيد على دور مراكز الفكر والبحوث في استشراف المستقبل وصياغة سياسات عامة تدعم التنمية المستدامة.

تشجيع المبادرات المستدامة

رابعاً: التأكيد على المسؤولية البيئية وتشجيع المبادرات المستدامة، وتجديد الالتزام بحماية البيئة ومواجهة تحديات التغير المناخي، وتقليل الانبعاثات الكربونية، وتعزيز مشاريع الطاقة النظيفة والمتجددة، وصون الموارد الطبيعية والبحرية، تماشيًا مع المبادرات الخليجية والعالمية الهادفة إلى تحقيق الحياد الصفري، وأهداف التنمية المستدامة.

صون الأمن الإقليمي

خامساً: تعزيز التعاون الدولي لصون الأمن الإقليمي، وتوطيد أواصر الشراكة والتعاون السياسي والأمني والاقتصادي مع الدول الصديقة والمنظمات الدولية والتكتلات الاقتصادية، وتعزيزها في مجالات التنمية المستدامة، ومكافحة جميع أشكال التطرف والإرهاب، وخطابات الكراهية والتحريض، والتصدي للجرائم العابرة للحدود، ودعم جهود القوات البحرية المشتركة، ومقرها مملكة البحرين، بما يعزز أمن الطاقة وحماية الملاحة البحرية والتجارة الدولية، والعمل على جعل منطقة الشرق الأوسط خالية من الأسلحة النووية وأسلحة الدمار الشامل، ودرء سباقات التسلح، تعزيزًا للأمن والاستقرار الإقليميين.


وأعرب القادة عن دعمهم لمملكة البحرين في تمثيلها المجموعة العربية بالعضوية غير الدائمة في مجلس الأمن الدولي خلال العامين القادمين، وثقتهم في قدرتها على تحقيق تطلعات مجلس التعاون والدول العربية الشقيقة، مؤكدين على دورها كشريك فاعل في تعزيز الأمن والسلم الدوليين، وتغليب الحوار في حل النزاعات، وتكريس قيم التسامح والتعايش والإخاء الإنساني.

تعزيز علاقات الصداقة مع إيطاليا


وأعرب القادة عن تقديرهم لمشاركة رئيسة الوزراء الإيطالية جورجيا ميلوني، في جلسة المباحثات بين الجانبين، التي ركزت على تعزيز علاقات الصداقة التاريخية الراسخة، وتم الاتفاق خلالها على وضع خطة عمل مشترك للارتقاء بالعلاقات إلى شراكة استراتيجية شاملة، تهدف إلى تعزيز مصالحهما المشتركة، بما يعكس انفتاح دول المجلس على بناء شراكات واسعة مع الدول الصديقة.


وأكد قادة دول مجلس التعاون، في ختام اجتماعهم، على ضرورة تطوير آليات التعاون المؤسسي لتوسيع آفاق التضامن الأخوي والتكامل الاستراتيجي، بما يحقق الأمن والازدهار المستدام لدول المجلس وشعوبها، في ظل منطقة آمنة مستقرة، والمساهمة في بناء عالم أكثر عدلاً ورخاءً، مؤكدين الالتزام الراسخ بهذه المبادئ لضمان مستقبل أكثر إشراقاً لدول مجلس التعاون وشعوبها.