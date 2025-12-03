During the 46th summit, Gulf leaders emphasized the importance of respecting the sovereignty of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and all countries in the region, refraining from interference in their internal affairs, and rejecting the use of force or threats. They stressed that the security and stability of the Council's member states are indivisible, and any infringement on the sovereignty of any member state is considered a direct threat to its collective security. Below is the text of the "Al-Sakhir Declaration" issued at the conclusion of the summit today (Wednesday):

Strengthening Established Ties

First: Strengthening established ties and integration among member states, believing in the noble goals of the Gulf Cooperation Council, continuing the approach of the founding leaders, and embodying the aspirations of the Council's peoples towards greater stability, security, progress, and prosperity.



The leaders affirmed their determination to continue the path of coordination and integration among the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in all political, security, economic, and social fields, aiming for the desired unity, achieving common brotherly interests, and contributing to establishing the foundations of security, peace, and prosperity in the region and the world.



The leaders expressed their satisfaction with the achievements made during the course of joint Gulf work in the context of a cohesive defense and security system, wise and balanced diplomatic positions, and sustainable developmental and economic projects, reflecting the political cohesion and consensus in visions, goals, and positions regarding various regional and international issues. They also emphasized the importance of continuing efforts at a faster pace to achieve more gains for the GCC countries and their peoples.

Non-Interference in Internal Affairs

Second: Respecting the sovereignty of the GCC countries and all countries in the region, refraining from interference in their internal affairs, and rejecting the use of force or threats, affirming that the security and stability of the GCC countries are indivisible, and any infringement on the sovereignty of any member state is considered a direct threat to its collective security.



In order to establish a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the Middle East, and to work towards resolving regional and international disputes through peaceful means, the leaders expressed their welcome for the outcomes of the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit and their support for regional and international efforts aimed at ensuring full compliance with the terms of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, facilitating humanitarian aid, reconstruction, and enhancing efforts and initiatives leading to the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the two-state solution, the Arab Peace Initiative, and international legitimacy resolutions, fulfilling the aspirations of the Palestinian people and all the peoples of the region to live in security and peace.

Completing the Requirements of the Gulf Market

Third: Ensuring the continuation of achieving more economic development and technological and scientific progress, where the leaders emphasized the importance of completing the requirements of the common Gulf market and the customs union, enhancing trade and tourism, and encouraging investment in strategic projects, especially in the fields of infrastructure, transportation, energy, communications, water, and food, enhancing the integration of digital infrastructure, facilitating e-commerce, and supporting the development of common systems for digital payment and cloud services, contributing to achieving full economic citizenship and supporting comprehensive and sustainable development.



The leaders also emphasized the importance of continuing paths of economic diversification and enhancing an economy based on innovation and sustainability, ensuring long-term prosperity for the Council's countries and their peoples.



The leaders stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation in the fields of technology, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, within the framework of a common Gulf strategy that contributes to enhancing knowledge integration, exchanging experiences in digital transformation, combating cybercrimes, providing a secure digital environment for communities, and enhancing the active participation of youth and women in the developmental process, while emphasizing the role of think tanks and research centers in anticipating the future and formulating public policies that support sustainable development.

Encouraging Sustainable Initiatives

Fourth: Emphasizing environmental responsibility and encouraging sustainable initiatives, renewing the commitment to protect the environment and address the challenges of climate change, reducing carbon emissions, promoting clean and renewable energy projects, and conserving natural and marine resources, in line with Gulf and global initiatives aimed at achieving net-zero emissions and sustainable development goals.

Preserving Regional Security

Fifth: Enhancing international cooperation to preserve regional security, strengthening the bonds of partnership and political, security, and economic cooperation with friendly countries, international organizations, and economic blocs, and enhancing them in the fields of sustainable development, combating all forms of extremism and terrorism, hate speech and incitement, addressing transnational crimes, supporting the efforts of the joint naval forces based in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which enhances energy security and protects maritime navigation and international trade, and working towards making the Middle East free of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction, and preventing arms races, thus enhancing regional security and stability.



The leaders expressed their support for the Kingdom of Bahrain in representing the Arab group with non-permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council during the next two years, and their confidence in its ability to achieve the aspirations of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the brotherly Arab countries, affirming its role as an active partner in promoting international peace and security, prioritizing dialogue in resolving conflicts, and instilling values of tolerance, coexistence, and human brotherhood.

Strengthening Friendship Relations with Italy



The leaders expressed their appreciation for the participation of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the discussion session between the two sides, which focused on strengthening the established historical friendship relations, during which a joint action plan was agreed upon to elevate the relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership aimed at enhancing their common interests, reflecting the openness of the Council's countries to building broad partnerships with friendly nations.



At the conclusion of their meeting, the GCC leaders emphasized the necessity of developing institutional cooperation mechanisms to expand the horizons of brotherly solidarity and strategic integration, achieving sustainable security and prosperity for the Council's countries and their peoples, in a secure and stable region, and contributing to building a more just and prosperous world, reaffirming their steadfast commitment to these principles to ensure a brighter future for the Gulf Cooperation Council and its peoples.