The Prince of Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan, was briefed on a report about the achievements and activities of the National Committee for the Care of Prisoners, Released Prisoners, and Their Families "Tarahum" in the region during the year 2025, which included many initiatives and service activities, in addition to the action plan of the committee that was implemented to rehabilitate and empower the beneficiary group and develop their skills and capabilities to gain more experience and achieve its goals and mission in the field of human and social development, and to reinforce the principles of social solidarity.

Assistance to Prisoners



This came during his reception yesterday, in his office at the emirate, of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Committee for the Care of Prisoners, Released Prisoners, and Their Families in the region, Yusuf Saber Al-Thubaiti, and members of the committee.



The Prince of Tabuk praised the attention and care that the leadership gives to prisoners and their families, commending the efforts made by the committee to assist prisoners, released prisoners, and their families in the region and to provide support and assistance to them.