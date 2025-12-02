اطلع أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان على تقرير عن منجزات وأعمال اللجنة الوطنية لرعاية السجناء والمفرج عنهم وأسرهم «تراحم» بالمنطقة خلال العام 2025م، التي تضمنت العديد من المبادرات والمناشط الخدمية، إضافة إلى خطة عمل اللجنة التي تم تنفيذها، لتأهيل وتمكين الفئة المستفيدة وتنمية مهاراتهم وقدراتهم لكسب المزيد من الخبرات وتحقيق أهدافها ورسالتها، في مجال التنمية الإنسانية والاجتماعية، وترسيخ مبادئ التكافل الاجتماعي.

مساعدة السجناء


جاء ذلك خلال استقباله أمس، بمكتبه بالإمارة، رئيس مجلس إدارة اللجنة الوطنية لرعاية السجناء والمفرج عنهم وأسرهم بالمنطقة يوسف صابر الثبيتي وأعضاء اللجنة.


ونوه أمير تبوك بما توليه القيادة من عناية واهتمام بالسجناء وأسرهم، مشيدا بما تقوم به اللجنة من جهود لمساعدة السجناء والمفرج عنهم وأسرهم بالمنطقة وتقديم العون والمساندة لهم.