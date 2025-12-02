اطلع أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان على تقرير عن منجزات وأعمال اللجنة الوطنية لرعاية السجناء والمفرج عنهم وأسرهم «تراحم» بالمنطقة خلال العام 2025م، التي تضمنت العديد من المبادرات والمناشط الخدمية، إضافة إلى خطة عمل اللجنة التي تم تنفيذها، لتأهيل وتمكين الفئة المستفيدة وتنمية مهاراتهم وقدراتهم لكسب المزيد من الخبرات وتحقيق أهدافها ورسالتها، في مجال التنمية الإنسانية والاجتماعية، وترسيخ مبادئ التكافل الاجتماعي.
مساعدة السجناء
جاء ذلك خلال استقباله أمس، بمكتبه بالإمارة، رئيس مجلس إدارة اللجنة الوطنية لرعاية السجناء والمفرج عنهم وأسرهم بالمنطقة يوسف صابر الثبيتي وأعضاء اللجنة.
ونوه أمير تبوك بما توليه القيادة من عناية واهتمام بالسجناء وأسرهم، مشيدا بما تقوم به اللجنة من جهود لمساعدة السجناء والمفرج عنهم وأسرهم بالمنطقة وتقديم العون والمساندة لهم.
The Prince of Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan, was briefed on a report about the achievements and activities of the National Committee for the Care of Prisoners, Released Prisoners, and Their Families "Tarahum" in the region during the year 2025, which included many initiatives and service activities, in addition to the action plan of the committee that was implemented to rehabilitate and empower the beneficiary group and develop their skills and capabilities to gain more experience and achieve its goals and mission in the field of human and social development, and to reinforce the principles of social solidarity.
Assistance to Prisoners
This came during his reception yesterday, in his office at the emirate, of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Committee for the Care of Prisoners, Released Prisoners, and Their Families in the region, Yusuf Saber Al-Thubaiti, and members of the committee.
The Prince of Tabuk praised the attention and care that the leadership gives to prisoners and their families, commending the efforts made by the committee to assist prisoners, released prisoners, and their families in the region and to provide support and assistance to them.