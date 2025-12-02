The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has recently launched a project for the removal and management of debris in the cities of Douma and Darayya in the Rural Damascus Governorate of the Syrian Arab Republic, in cooperation with the Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets).



The project includes the removal of no less than 85,500 cubic meters of debris, of which 46,500 cubic meters are in Douma and 39,000 cubic meters are in Darayya, in addition to forming a specialized recycling unit to convert approximately 30,000 cubic meters of rubble into usable building materials.



Reconstruction



The field teams will conduct technical surveys before starting the removal operations, along with implementing awareness campaigns targeting local communities to educate them about the dangers of war remnants and how to report them; this aims to create a suitable environment for the return of affected residents and to prepare the infrastructure for reconstruction operations.



This project is an extension of the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people, support affected communities, and prepare for a sustainable recovery that restores life to cities worn down by humanitarian crises.