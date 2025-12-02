دشّن مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، أخيرا، مشروع إزالة وإدارة الأنقاض في مدينتي دوما وداريا بمحافظة ريف دمشق في الجمهورية العربية السورية، بالتعاون مع الدفاع المدني السوري (الخوذ البيضاء).
ويتضمن المشروع رفع ما لا يقل عن 85.500 م3 من الأنقاض، منها 46.500 م3 في دوما، و39.000 م3 في داريا، فضلا عن تشكيل وحدة متخصصة لإعادة التدوير لتحويل نحو 30.000 م3 من الركام إلى مواد بناء قابلة للاستخدام.
إعادة الإعمار
وستتولى الفرق الميدانية أعمال المسح التقني قبل بدء عمليات الإزالة، إلى جانب تنفيذ حملات توعية تستهدف المجتمعات المحلية للتعريف بمخاطر المخلفات الحربية وطرق الإبلاغ عنها؛ وذلك بهدف تهيئة بيئة مناسبة لعودة السكان المتضررين وتمهيد البنية التحتية لعمليات إعادة الإعمار.
ويأتي هذا المشروع امتدادا لجهود المملكة العربية السعودية، عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، في تخفيف معاناة الشعب السوري ودعم المجتمعات المتضررة، والإعداد لتعافٍ مستدام يعيد الحياة للمدن التي أنهكتها الأزمات الإنسانية.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has recently launched a project for the removal and management of debris in the cities of Douma and Darayya in the Rural Damascus Governorate of the Syrian Arab Republic, in cooperation with the Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets).
The project includes the removal of no less than 85,500 cubic meters of debris, of which 46,500 cubic meters are in Douma and 39,000 cubic meters are in Darayya, in addition to forming a specialized recycling unit to convert approximately 30,000 cubic meters of rubble into usable building materials.
Reconstruction
The field teams will conduct technical surveys before starting the removal operations, along with implementing awareness campaigns targeting local communities to educate them about the dangers of war remnants and how to report them; this aims to create a suitable environment for the return of affected residents and to prepare the infrastructure for reconstruction operations.
This project is an extension of the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people, support affected communities, and prepare for a sustainable recovery that restores life to cities worn down by humanitarian crises.