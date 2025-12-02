Students of general education in boys' and girls' schools in the regions and provinces of the Kingdom will enjoy the second extended school holiday during the first semester of the current academic year 1447 AH at the end of the working day next Wednesday.



The holiday, which includes administrative and educational staff in schools, will be on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.



Improvement and Follow-up



On another note, the Ministry of Education has set the fifth of the month of Rajab as the last date to complete the recording of the grades for the second period of the academic year, and to notify students and their guardians accordingly, while continuing the improvement and follow-up processes until the end of the first semester, with the twelfth of Rajab being the deadline for completing the recording of formative assessment materials and grades for the final assessment subjects.



It is worth noting that the written exams for the end of the first semester will begin on the fifteenth of Rajab and will last for five days.