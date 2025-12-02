The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's National Day.

The King expressed his sincerest congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for him, and for the government and people of the United Arab Emirates, wishing them ongoing progress and prosperity.

He praised - may God support him - the distinguished fraternal relations that bind the two countries and their brotherly peoples, which everyone seeks to enhance and develop in all fields.

Similarly, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in which he expressed his best congratulations and sincerest wishes for abundant health and happiness for him, and for the government and people of the United Arab Emirates, wishing them further progress and prosperity.