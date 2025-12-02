بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة لرئيس دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان، بمناسبة ذكرى اليوم الوطني لبلاده.

وأعرب الملك المفدى عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشقيق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.

وأشاد -أيده الله- بتميز العلاقات الأخوية التي تربط البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين، والتي يسعى الجميع لتعزيزها وتنميتها في المجالات كافة.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة مماثلة لرئيس دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان، عبر فيها عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.