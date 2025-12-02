أعلن المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس هذا اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بأن الفرصة مهيأة لهطول أمطار متفرقة على أجزاء من مناطق جازان، عسير، الباحة، ومكة المكرمة، كذلك على الأجزاء الشمالية من المملكة، ولا يستبعد تكون الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على أجزاء من المنطقة الشرقية.

وأشار التقرير، إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 20-40 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين يصل إلى أعلى من مترين ونصف مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة.

وستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي غربية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة 15-30 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج.