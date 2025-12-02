The National Center for Meteorology announced in its report on the weather conditions today (Tuesday) that there is a chance of scattered rain in parts of the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah, as well as in the northern parts of the Kingdom. Fog formation is also not ruled out during the night and early morning hours in parts of the Eastern Province.

The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to southwesterly in the southern part, with speeds of 20-40 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the central and southern parts. The wave height will range from one to two meters, exceeding two and a half meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds, and the sea condition will be light to moderately wavy, reaching choppy with the formation of thunderstorm clouds.

The surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be westerly to northwesterly at a speed of 15-30 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one and a half meters, and the sea condition will be light to moderately wavy.