حذّرت وثيقة عسكرية أمريكية من أن روسيا ستظل تشكل تهديداً مستمراً لدول الجناح الشرقي لحلف شمال الأطلسي «الناتو» في المستقبل القريب، إلا أنها لا تملك القدرة على السعي للهيمنة على أوروبا، التي يتجاوز عدد سكانها وحجم اقتصادها عدد سكان وحجم اقتصاد روسيا بكثير.
التركيز ليس على الصين
وأفادت وزارة الحرب الأمريكية «البنتاغون» في تقرير «إستراتيجية الدفاع الوطني لعام 2026»، بأن التركيز الأساسي للجيش الأمريكي لم يعد على الصين، بل على أراضي الولايات المتحدة، وحماية مصالحها في نصف الكرة الغربي.
وتحدث التقرير عن موسكو بشكل موجز نسبياً، ووصفها بأنها ستظل تشكل تهديداً مستمراً ولكن يمكن السيطرة عليه لأعضاء الجناح الشرقي في الناتو في المستقبل القريب.
ولفتت الإستراتيجية إلى أنه على الرغم من أن روسيا تعاني من مجموعة متنوعة من الصعوبات الديموجرافية والاقتصادية، لكن حربها المستمرة في أوكرانيا، تظهر أنها لا تزال تحتفظ بمخزون كبير من القوة العسكرية والصناعية، كما أظهرت روسيا أنها تملك العزيمة الوطنية اللازمة لمواصلة حرب طويلة الأمد في جوارها القريب.
أوروبا الشرقية أولاً
وأضافت الوثيقة، أنه "على الرغم من أن التهديد العسكري الروسي يُركز في المقام الأول على أوروبا الشرقية، فإن روسيا تمتلك أكبر ترسانة نووية في العالم، والتي تواصل تطويرها وتنويعها، فضلاً عن قدرات تحت سطح البحر وفضائية وسيبرانية، والتي يمكن أن تستخدمها ضد الأراضي الأمريكية".
وأكدت الوزارة أنها ستضمن استعداد القوات الأمريكية للدفاع عن أراضي الولايات المتحدة ضد التهديدات الروسية، وستواصل لعب دور حيوي في حلف الناتو نفسه، حتى في الوقت الذي تقوم فيه بموازنة وضع القوات الأمريكية وأنشطتها في مسرح العمليات الأوروبي لمراعاة التهديد الروسي للمصالح الأمريكية وكذلك قدرات حلفائنا.
تفوّق أوروبي على روسيا
وحسب الوثيقة الشاملة، فإن "موسكو ليست في وضع يسمح لها بالسعي إلى الهيمنة على أوروبا"، مشيرة إلى أن «أعضاء الناتو الأوروبيين يتفوقون على روسيا من حيث حجم الاقتصاد والسكان، وبالتالي القوة العسكرية الكامنة».
وعلى الرغم من أن أوروبا لا تزال مهمة، فإن حصتها من القوة الاقتصادية العالمية «أصغر وآخذة في التناقص»، وفق الإستراتيجية. وبالتالي، على الرغم من أننا نواصل مشاركتنا في أوروبا وسنظل كذلك، يتعين علينا القيام، بإعطاء الأولوية للدفاع عن الأراضي الأمريكية وردع الصين.
واعتبرت أن الحلفاء في الناتو أقوى بكثير من روسيا، بل إنهم لا يقارنون بها، فالاقتصاد الألماني وحده يتفوق على الاقتصاد الروسي. وفي الوقت نفسه، تحت قيادة الرئيس ترمب، التزم حلفاء الناتو بزيادة الإنفاق الدفاعي إلى المعيار العالمي الجديد البالغ 5% من إجمالي الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، مع استثمار 3.5% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في القدرات العسكرية.
وتتوافق وثيقة البنتاغون مع إستراتيجية الأمن القومي التي أصدرها ترمب قبل أسابيع في ديسمبر الماضي، والتي تنص على أن الولايات المتحدة ستعيد تأكيد هيمنتها في نصف الكرة الغربي، وتبني قوتها العسكرية في منطقة المحيطين الهندي والهادئ، وربما تعيد تقييم علاقتها مع أوروبا.
An American military document warned that Russia will continue to pose a persistent threat to the Eastern flank countries of NATO in the near future, but it lacks the capability to seek dominance over Europe, whose population and economic size far exceed those of Russia.
The focus is not on China
The U.S. Department of Defense (Pentagon) reported in the "National Defense Strategy 2026" that the primary focus of the U.S. military is no longer on China, but on U.S. territory and protecting its interests in the Western Hemisphere.
The report briefly discussed Moscow, describing it as a persistent but manageable threat to NATO's Eastern flank members in the near future.
The strategy noted that although Russia is facing a variety of demographic and economic difficulties, its ongoing war in Ukraine shows that it still retains a large stock of military and industrial power, and Russia has demonstrated the national resolve necessary to continue a long-term war in its near neighborhood.
Eastern Europe First
The document added that "although the Russian military threat is primarily focused on Eastern Europe, Russia possesses the largest nuclear arsenal in the world, which it continues to develop and diversify, as well as underwater, space, and cyber capabilities that could be used against U.S. territory."
The department confirmed that it will ensure U.S. forces are prepared to defend U.S. territory against Russian threats and will continue to play a vital role in NATO itself, even as it balances the positioning of U.S. forces and activities in the European theater to account for the Russian threat to U.S. interests as well as the capabilities of our allies.
European Superiority over Russia
According to the comprehensive document, "Moscow is not in a position to seek dominance over Europe," noting that "European NATO members outnumber Russia in terms of economic size and population, and thus latent military power."
Although Europe remains important, its share of global economic power is "smaller and declining," according to the strategy. Therefore, while we continue our engagement in Europe and will remain so, we must prioritize the defense of U.S. territory and deter China.
It considered that NATO allies are much stronger than Russia, and they are not comparable to it, as the German economy alone surpasses the Russian economy. At the same time, under President Trump’s leadership, NATO allies committed to increasing defense spending to the new global standard of 5% of GDP, with 3.5% of GDP invested in military capabilities.
The Pentagon document aligns with the national security strategy issued by Trump weeks ago last December, which states that the United States will reaffirm its dominance in the Western Hemisphere, build its military strength in the Indo-Pacific region, and may reassess its relationship with Europe.