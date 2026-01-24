حذّرت وثيقة عسكرية أمريكية من أن روسيا ستظل تشكل تهديداً مستمراً لدول الجناح الشرقي لحلف شمال الأطلسي «الناتو» في المستقبل القريب، إلا أنها لا تملك القدرة على السعي للهيمنة على أوروبا، التي يتجاوز عدد سكانها وحجم اقتصادها عدد سكان وحجم اقتصاد روسيا بكثير.


التركيز ليس على الصين


وأفادت وزارة الحرب الأمريكية «البنتاغون» في تقرير «إستراتيجية الدفاع الوطني لعام 2026»، بأن التركيز الأساسي للجيش الأمريكي لم يعد على الصين، بل على أراضي الولايات المتحدة، وحماية مصالحها في نصف الكرة الغربي.


وتحدث التقرير عن موسكو بشكل موجز نسبياً، ووصفها بأنها ستظل تشكل تهديداً مستمراً ولكن يمكن السيطرة عليه لأعضاء الجناح الشرقي في الناتو في المستقبل القريب.


ولفتت الإستراتيجية إلى أنه على الرغم من أن روسيا تعاني من مجموعة متنوعة من الصعوبات الديموجرافية والاقتصادية، لكن حربها المستمرة في أوكرانيا، تظهر أنها لا تزال تحتفظ بمخزون كبير من القوة العسكرية والصناعية، كما أظهرت روسيا أنها تملك العزيمة الوطنية اللازمة لمواصلة حرب طويلة الأمد في جوارها القريب.


أوروبا الشرقية أولاً


وأضافت الوثيقة، أنه "على الرغم من أن التهديد العسكري الروسي يُركز في المقام الأول على أوروبا الشرقية، فإن روسيا تمتلك أكبر ترسانة نووية في العالم، والتي تواصل تطويرها وتنويعها، فضلاً عن قدرات تحت سطح البحر وفضائية وسيبرانية، والتي يمكن أن تستخدمها ضد الأراضي الأمريكية".


وأكدت الوزارة أنها ستضمن استعداد القوات الأمريكية للدفاع عن أراضي الولايات المتحدة ضد التهديدات الروسية، وستواصل لعب دور حيوي في حلف الناتو نفسه، حتى في الوقت الذي تقوم فيه بموازنة وضع القوات الأمريكية وأنشطتها في مسرح العمليات الأوروبي لمراعاة التهديد الروسي للمصالح الأمريكية وكذلك قدرات حلفائنا.


تفوّق أوروبي على روسيا


وحسب الوثيقة الشاملة، فإن "موسكو ليست في وضع يسمح لها بالسعي إلى الهيمنة على أوروبا"، مشيرة إلى أن «أعضاء الناتو الأوروبيين يتفوقون على روسيا من حيث حجم الاقتصاد والسكان، وبالتالي القوة العسكرية الكامنة».


وعلى الرغم من أن أوروبا لا تزال مهمة، فإن حصتها من القوة الاقتصادية العالمية «أصغر وآخذة في التناقص»، وفق الإستراتيجية. وبالتالي، على الرغم من أننا نواصل مشاركتنا في أوروبا وسنظل كذلك، يتعين علينا القيام، بإعطاء الأولوية للدفاع عن الأراضي الأمريكية وردع الصين.


واعتبرت أن الحلفاء في الناتو أقوى بكثير من روسيا، بل إنهم لا يقارنون بها، فالاقتصاد الألماني وحده يتفوق على الاقتصاد الروسي. وفي الوقت نفسه، تحت قيادة الرئيس ترمب، التزم حلفاء الناتو بزيادة الإنفاق الدفاعي إلى المعيار العالمي الجديد البالغ 5% من إجمالي الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، مع استثمار 3.5% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في القدرات العسكرية.


وتتوافق وثيقة البنتاغون مع إستراتيجية الأمن القومي التي أصدرها ترمب قبل أسابيع في ديسمبر الماضي، والتي تنص على أن الولايات المتحدة ستعيد تأكيد هيمنتها في نصف الكرة الغربي، وتبني قوتها العسكرية في منطقة المحيطين الهندي والهادئ، وربما تعيد تقييم علاقتها مع أوروبا.