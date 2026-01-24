An American military document warned that Russia will continue to pose a persistent threat to the Eastern flank countries of NATO in the near future, but it lacks the capability to seek dominance over Europe, whose population and economic size far exceed those of Russia.



The focus is not on China



The U.S. Department of Defense (Pentagon) reported in the "National Defense Strategy 2026" that the primary focus of the U.S. military is no longer on China, but on U.S. territory and protecting its interests in the Western Hemisphere.



The report briefly discussed Moscow, describing it as a persistent but manageable threat to NATO's Eastern flank members in the near future.



The strategy noted that although Russia is facing a variety of demographic and economic difficulties, its ongoing war in Ukraine shows that it still retains a large stock of military and industrial power, and Russia has demonstrated the national resolve necessary to continue a long-term war in its near neighborhood.



Eastern Europe First



The document added that "although the Russian military threat is primarily focused on Eastern Europe, Russia possesses the largest nuclear arsenal in the world, which it continues to develop and diversify, as well as underwater, space, and cyber capabilities that could be used against U.S. territory."



The department confirmed that it will ensure U.S. forces are prepared to defend U.S. territory against Russian threats and will continue to play a vital role in NATO itself, even as it balances the positioning of U.S. forces and activities in the European theater to account for the Russian threat to U.S. interests as well as the capabilities of our allies.



European Superiority over Russia



According to the comprehensive document, "Moscow is not in a position to seek dominance over Europe," noting that "European NATO members outnumber Russia in terms of economic size and population, and thus latent military power."



Although Europe remains important, its share of global economic power is "smaller and declining," according to the strategy. Therefore, while we continue our engagement in Europe and will remain so, we must prioritize the defense of U.S. territory and deter China.



It considered that NATO allies are much stronger than Russia, and they are not comparable to it, as the German economy alone surpasses the Russian economy. At the same time, under President Trump’s leadership, NATO allies committed to increasing defense spending to the new global standard of 5% of GDP, with 3.5% of GDP invested in military capabilities.



The Pentagon document aligns with the national security strategy issued by Trump weeks ago last December, which states that the United States will reaffirm its dominance in the Western Hemisphere, build its military strength in the Indo-Pacific region, and may reassess its relationship with Europe.