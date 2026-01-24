تحوّلت جلسة لعب عادية إلى مأساة في منزل بمدينة ديل سيتي بولاية أوكلاهوما الأمريكية، بعد أن أقدم المراهق ويليام سبنسر (19 عامًا) على قتل شقيقه الأكبر نيكولاس سبنسر (25 عامًا) إثر شجار بينهما حول لعبة فيديو.

وقالت شرطة أوكلاهوما سيتي إنها تلقت بلاغًا عن طعن داخل الأسرة، وعند وصولها إلى المنزل، عثرت على نيكولاس مصابًا بجروح حرجة، تم نقله فورًا إلى المستشفى، لكنه توفي متأثرًا بها.

وأكد الرقيب أول روب روبرتسون أن الحادثة وقعت أثناء انشغال الأخوين باللعبة، حيث استشاط ويليام غضبًا قبل أن يطعن شقيقه حتى الموت.

وأوضحت الشرطة أن ويليام تم توقيفه في مكان الحادثة، وخضع للاستجواب قبل إيداعه سجن مقاطعة أوكلاهوما بكفالة قيمتها عشرة ملايين دولار، على أن تُحدد لاحقًا جلسة محاكمته.

ووصف الرقيب غاري نايت الحادثة بأنها «مأساة حقيقية»، مشيرًا إلى أن الشجار كان نتيجة «غضب أحد الشقيقين أثناء اللعب»، فيما اعترف ويليام بارتكاب الجريمة.

وأكدت السلطات أنها تتابع القضية عن كثب، بينما تثير هذه الحادثة الجدل حول تأثير ألعاب الفيديو على سلوك المراهقين، ومدى ضرورة مراقبة العائلة لهذا النوع من الترفيه.