تحوّلت جلسة لعب عادية إلى مأساة في منزل بمدينة ديل سيتي بولاية أوكلاهوما الأمريكية، بعد أن أقدم المراهق ويليام سبنسر (19 عامًا) على قتل شقيقه الأكبر نيكولاس سبنسر (25 عامًا) إثر شجار بينهما حول لعبة فيديو.
وقالت شرطة أوكلاهوما سيتي إنها تلقت بلاغًا عن طعن داخل الأسرة، وعند وصولها إلى المنزل، عثرت على نيكولاس مصابًا بجروح حرجة، تم نقله فورًا إلى المستشفى، لكنه توفي متأثرًا بها.
وأكد الرقيب أول روب روبرتسون أن الحادثة وقعت أثناء انشغال الأخوين باللعبة، حيث استشاط ويليام غضبًا قبل أن يطعن شقيقه حتى الموت.
وأوضحت الشرطة أن ويليام تم توقيفه في مكان الحادثة، وخضع للاستجواب قبل إيداعه سجن مقاطعة أوكلاهوما بكفالة قيمتها عشرة ملايين دولار، على أن تُحدد لاحقًا جلسة محاكمته.
ووصف الرقيب غاري نايت الحادثة بأنها «مأساة حقيقية»، مشيرًا إلى أن الشجار كان نتيجة «غضب أحد الشقيقين أثناء اللعب»، فيما اعترف ويليام بارتكاب الجريمة.
وأكدت السلطات أنها تتابع القضية عن كثب، بينما تثير هذه الحادثة الجدل حول تأثير ألعاب الفيديو على سلوك المراهقين، ومدى ضرورة مراقبة العائلة لهذا النوع من الترفيه.
A regular gaming session turned into a tragedy in a home in Del City, Oklahoma, after teenager William Spencer (19 years old) killed his older brother Nicholas Spencer (25 years old) following an argument over a video game.
The Oklahoma City police stated that they received a report of a stabbing within the family, and upon arriving at the home, they found Nicholas with critical injuries. He was immediately transported to the hospital, but he died as a result of them.
Sergeant Rob Robertson confirmed that the incident occurred while the brothers were engrossed in the game, during which William became enraged before stabbing his brother to death.
The police clarified that William was detained at the scene and was interrogated before being placed in the Oklahoma County Jail on a bond of ten million dollars, with a trial date to be set later.
Sergeant Gary Knight described the incident as a "real tragedy," noting that the argument was a result of "one brother's anger during the game," while William admitted to committing the crime.
Authorities confirmed that they are closely monitoring the case, while this incident raises controversy over the impact of video games on teenage behavior and the necessity for families to supervise this type of entertainment.