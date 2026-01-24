A regular gaming session turned into a tragedy in a home in Del City, Oklahoma, after teenager William Spencer (19 years old) killed his older brother Nicholas Spencer (25 years old) following an argument over a video game.

The Oklahoma City police stated that they received a report of a stabbing within the family, and upon arriving at the home, they found Nicholas with critical injuries. He was immediately transported to the hospital, but he died as a result of them.

Sergeant Rob Robertson confirmed that the incident occurred while the brothers were engrossed in the game, during which William became enraged before stabbing his brother to death.

The police clarified that William was detained at the scene and was interrogated before being placed in the Oklahoma County Jail on a bond of ten million dollars, with a trial date to be set later.

Sergeant Gary Knight described the incident as a "real tragedy," noting that the argument was a result of "one brother's anger during the game," while William admitted to committing the crime.

Authorities confirmed that they are closely monitoring the case, while this incident raises controversy over the impact of video games on teenage behavior and the necessity for families to supervise this type of entertainment.