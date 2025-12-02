The Prince of Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, was briefed on a report regarding the progress of the educational process in the region's schools. This occurred during his reception yesterday in his office at the emirate of the General Director of Education in the region, Majid Abdulrahman Al-Qaier, who provided the Prince of Tabuk with an explanation of the educational programs offered by the administration, which received acceptance and praise from the Prince of Tabuk. He expressed his hope for increased attention to continue the educational journey for students in the region.