تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
شهدت كوبا مجددًا، انقطاعًا شاملًا للتيار الكهربائي، وفق ما أعلنته شركة الكهرباء الوطنية المحلية. وأكّد «اتحاد الكهرباء في كوبا»، التابع لوزارة الطاقة، أنه «حدث انقطاع تام للشبكة الوطنية للكهرباء والطاقة»، مشيرًا إلى انطلاق تنفيذ بروتوكولات إعادة الخدمة.وتخضع الجزيرة الكاريبية -التي يبلغ عدد سكانها 9,6 مليون نسمة- منذ أكثر من سنتين لانقطاعات ضخمة ومتكررة في تيار الكهرباء، تستمر أحيانًا عدة أيام. وكان ثلثا أراضي البلاد، بما في ذلك العاصمة هافانا، قد تأثّر بانقطاع للكهرباء في أوائل شهر مارس الجاري.
Cuba has once again experienced a complete power outage, as announced by the local national electricity company. The "Cuban Electricity Union," affiliated with the Ministry of Energy, confirmed that "a total outage of the national electricity and power grid occurred," indicating that protocols for restoring service have been initiated. The Caribbean island, with a population of 9.6 million, has been subjected to massive and repeated power outages for more than two years, sometimes lasting several days. Two-thirds of the country's territory, including the capital Havana, was affected by a power outage in early March.