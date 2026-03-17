«عكاظ» (هافانا)

شهدت كوبا مجددًا، انقطاعًا شاملًا للتيار الكهربائي، وفق ما أعلنته شركة الكهرباء الوطنية المحلية. وأكّد «اتحاد الكهرباء في كوبا»، التابع لوزارة الطاقة، أنه «حدث انقطاع تام للشبكة الوطنية للكهرباء والطاقة»، مشيرًا إلى انطلاق تنفيذ بروتوكولات إعادة الخدمة.وتخضع الجزيرة الكاريبية -التي يبلغ عدد سكانها 9,6 مليون نسمة- منذ أكثر من سنتين لانقطاعات ضخمة ومتكررة في تيار الكهرباء، تستمر أحيانًا عدة أيام. وكان ثلثا أراضي البلاد، بما في ذلك العاصمة هافانا، قد تأثّر بانقطاع للكهرباء في أوائل شهر مارس الجاري.