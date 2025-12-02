The former Assistant Director General of Civil Defense and cooperating lecturer at King Fahd Security College, Major General Abdullah Hamid Al-Ahmari, confirmed that recent survey results indicate that the culture of home safety is unfortunately still "limited," which makes many families susceptible to accidents, especially when operating heating devices, without awareness of the surrounding risks.

He explained that electric heaters are among the most commonly used means in winter and are also among the most likely to cause accidents due to several incorrect practices, the most notable of which include placing them within reach of children, or operating them through poor-quality electrical connections and leaving them running for long hours while sleeping or when leaving the house.

Firewood and charcoal... a silent danger

Al-Ahmari pointed out that using firewood and charcoal indoors poses a danger due to their flammability and can cause fatal suffocation from carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide gases.

He confirmed that some studies indicate that saturation of a space with carbon monoxide can lead to death in less than 5 minutes due to decreased oxygen levels in the blood and tissues, and the danger is exacerbated for patients with heart and respiratory conditions.

He emphasized the necessity of not using charcoal except in open or well-ventilated areas, and not leaving it burning unattended, while having a fire extinguisher present.

Water heaters have devastating consequences

Major General Al-Ahmari addressed water heaters, which may explode due to the accumulation of rust and deposits and lack of regular maintenance, confirming that they are among the most dangerous household appliances, and neglecting their maintenance is a repeated mistake that can have devastating consequences.

Al-Ahmari reviewed a range of persistent dangers in homes, including gas cylinders and their leaks, electrical shocks, risks of home swimming pools, food or chemical poisoning, and fires from cooking oils, especially when water is poured on them, believing it to be a means of extinguishing them, emphasizing that the correct method is to cut off the oxygen supply using a fire blanket or a powder or wet chemical extinguisher.

He concluded his remarks by calling for attention to prevention measures that can avert many disasters, adherence to safety guidelines, and consideration of preventive procedures, which are essential for protecting family members and property.