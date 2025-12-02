أكد مساعد مدير عام الدفاع المدني سابقاً المحاضر المتعاون في كلية الملك فهد الأمنية اللواء عبدالله حامد الأحمري، أن نتائج استطلاعات حديثة، تشير إلى أن ثقافة السلامة المنزلية لا تزال للأسف «محدودة»، ما يجعل كثيراً من الأسر عرضة للحوادث، خصوصاً عند تشغيل وسائل التدفئة، دون إدراك للمخاطر المحيطة بها.

وأوضح، أن الدفايات الكهربائية تُعد من أكثر الوسائل استخداماً في الشتاء، وأكثرها تسبباً في الحوادث، نتيجة عدد من الممارسات الخاطئة، من أبرزها وضعها في متناول الأطفال، أو تشغيلها عبر وصلات كهربائية رديئة وتركها تعمل لساعات طويلة أثناء النوم أو عند مغادرة المنزل.

الحطب والفحم.. خطر صامت

وأشار الأحمري إلى أن استخدام الحطب والفحم داخل المنازل يمثل خطورة؛ لسرعة الاشتعال، ويسبب اختناقاً قاتلاً بسبب غازات أول وثاني أكسيد الكربون.

وأكد، أن بعض الدراسات تشير إلى أن تشبّع المكان بأول أكسيد الكربون، يمكن أن يؤدي إلى الوفاة خلال أقل من 5 دقائق، نتيجة انخفاض نسبة الأكسجين في الدم والأنسجة، وتتفاقم الخطورة لدى مرضى القلب والجهاز التنفسي.

وشدد على ضرورة عدم استخدام الفحم إلا في أماكن مفتوحة أو جيدة التهوية، وعدم تركه مشتعلاً دون مراقبة، مع وجود طفاية حريق.

السخانات عواقبها مدمرة

وتوقف اللواء الأحمري عند سخانات المياه، التي قد تتعرض للانفجار بسبب تراكم الصدأ والترسبات وعدم الصيانة الدورية، مؤكداً أنها من أخطر الأجهزة المنزلية، وأن تجاهل صيانتها خطأ متكرر، قد تكون عواقبه مدمرة.

واستعرض الأحمري، مجموعة من الأخطار الدائمة في المنازل، من بينها أسطوانات الغاز وتسرباتها، الصعق الكهربائي، ومخاطر المسابح المنزلية، والتسمم الغذائي أو الكيميائي، وحرائق الزيوت أثناء القلي، خصوصاً حين تُسكب عليها المياه، اعتقاداً بأنها وسيلة لإطفائها، مؤكداً أن الطريقة الصحيحة هي حجب الأكسجين، باستخدام بطانية الحريق أو طفاية البودرة أو الكيميائية الرطبة.

واختتم اللواء الأحمري حديثه، بالدعوة للاهتمام بالوقاية بما يمنع كثيراً من الكوارث، والالتزام بإرشادات السلامة ومراعاة إجراءات الوقاية، بما يشكل ضرورة لحماية أفراد الأسرة والممتلكات.