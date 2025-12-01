The Shura Council voted in favor of amending several articles of the copyright system project, which was returned to the council for study according to Article (17). The council issued a decision during its 11th regular session of the second year of the ninth term, chaired by the council's president, Dr. Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh, calling on Shaqra University to enhance its efforts to complete its initiatives in transitioning to the university system, developing its branches, and evaluating its outputs, ensuring efficiency, quality, and sustainability. It urged the development of its system in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship.



The council discussed the annual report of King Khalid University, and members expressed several observations and opinions regarding the contents of the annual report. Council member Engineer Abdulaziz Al-Maliki urged King Khalid University to study and develop a composite index for the impact of scientific research and innovation that measures the number and percentage of patents and research outputs that have been transformed into products with social and economic value. The annual report of Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz University was also discussed, and members shared their views and perspectives. Council member Abdullah bin Aifan emphasized the importance of Prince Sultan University developing its strategic goals to be more aligned with its institutional identity and linking them to specific indicators of this identity to measure the extent to which these goals are achieved in its academic and community environment. At the end of the discussions, the committee requested more time to study the opinions and suggestions raised by the members and to return with its perspective to the council in a later session.







Al-Najjar to Prince Sultan University: Complete the priority infrastructure



Council member Dr. Abdullah bin Omar Al-Najjar stated that developing the infrastructure at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz University is no longer an administrative option that can be postponed, but has become an urgent national necessity to ensure the achievement of the objectives of Vision 2030, especially those related to higher education, scientific research, and innovation. He urged the university, in his intervention, to coordinate with the relevant authorities to work on completing and developing priority infrastructure projects at the university, ensuring that stalled projects are included in a suitable national program to address the delays. He emphasized that failing to provide the necessary budgets for vital developmental projects or to complete stalled projects leads to the disruption of the university's assets and the depletion of its resources without achieving returns, in addition to the increased costs of completing those projects in the future due to price changes and inflation. Furthermore, it reduces the efficiency of spending due to resorting to partial and temporary solutions and increases operational and human pressure on existing facilities, negatively impacting the quality of the educational and research process.



He called on the university to develop a long-term funding mechanism that supports the research and innovation system, contributing to increasing economic and knowledge returns and achieving financial sustainability for research and innovation.







Dr. Amal Al-Hazani: Solutions for research supply



Council member Dr. Amal Al-Hazani urged Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz University to find solutions for research supply, including investing in university-owned lands and exploring endowment opportunities.



She considered the demand to expand the scope of research led by faculty members as a pressure factor on the university, given the challenges it faces. The number of faculty members has reached 1,922, and the number of registered scientific research papers is 4,622, which means an average of two papers per faculty member per year, a very acceptable rate, especially since the university has identified among its challenges the need for positions titled "Research Assistant," who are a fundamental pillar for conducting research, in addition to its need for long-term research funding. She suggested that the university coordinate with the General Authority for Military Industries to develop sustainable partnership models with both the public and private sectors.