أكدت الشركة السعودية للكهرباء أن الانقطاع الذي حدث في حي التلفزيون بمدينة حائل كان نتيجة الحالة المطرية التي شهدتها المنطقة، والتي أدّت إلى تأثر الخدمة لدى عدد من المشتركين في الحي. وقد باشرت الفرق الميدانية معالجة العطل فوراً، وتمّت إعادة الخدمة الكهربائية في حينه. جاء ذلك رداً على ما نشرته «عكاظ» بتاريخ 29 نوفمبر 2025 في تحقيق بعنوان: «انقطاعات كهربائية متكررة تربك سكان حي التلفزيون في حائل».


وأضافت الشركة أنها تعمل على تنفيذ برامج فحص وصيانة وقائية للشبكات الكهربائية، تعزيزاً لموثوقية الخدمة.


وتؤكد «السعودية للكهرباء» التزامها المستمر بتطوير الشبكة وتحسين جودة الخدمة في جميع المناطق، كما تدعو المشتركين إلى الاستفادة من خدماتها الرقمية عبر تطبيق الكهرباء (ALKAHRABA) لتسهيل الحصول على الخدمات ومتابعة حالة الشبكة.