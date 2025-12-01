The Saudi Electricity Company confirmed that the outage that occurred in the Television neighborhood of Hail city was due to the rainy weather that the region experienced, which affected the service for a number of subscribers in the neighborhood. Field teams immediately began addressing the fault, and the electrical service was restored promptly. This came in response to what was published by "Okaz" on November 29, 2025, in an investigation titled: "Repeated Power Outages Disrupt Residents of the Television Neighborhood in Hail."



The company added that it is working on implementing inspection and preventive maintenance programs for the electrical networks, enhancing service reliability.



Saudi Electricity confirms its ongoing commitment to developing the network and improving service quality in all areas, and it encourages subscribers to take advantage of its digital services through the electricity application (ALKAHRABA) to facilitate access to services and monitor the status of the network.