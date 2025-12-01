أكدت الشركة السعودية للكهرباء أن الانقطاع الذي حدث في حي التلفزيون بمدينة حائل كان نتيجة الحالة المطرية التي شهدتها المنطقة، والتي أدّت إلى تأثر الخدمة لدى عدد من المشتركين في الحي. وقد باشرت الفرق الميدانية معالجة العطل فوراً، وتمّت إعادة الخدمة الكهربائية في حينه. جاء ذلك رداً على ما نشرته «عكاظ» بتاريخ 29 نوفمبر 2025 في تحقيق بعنوان: «انقطاعات كهربائية متكررة تربك سكان حي التلفزيون في حائل».
وأضافت الشركة أنها تعمل على تنفيذ برامج فحص وصيانة وقائية للشبكات الكهربائية، تعزيزاً لموثوقية الخدمة.
وتؤكد «السعودية للكهرباء» التزامها المستمر بتطوير الشبكة وتحسين جودة الخدمة في جميع المناطق، كما تدعو المشتركين إلى الاستفادة من خدماتها الرقمية عبر تطبيق الكهرباء (ALKAHRABA) لتسهيل الحصول على الخدمات ومتابعة حالة الشبكة.
The Saudi Electricity Company confirmed that the outage that occurred in the Television neighborhood of Hail city was due to the rainy weather that the region experienced, which affected the service for a number of subscribers in the neighborhood. Field teams immediately began addressing the fault, and the electrical service was restored promptly. This came in response to what was published by "Okaz" on November 29, 2025, in an investigation titled: "Repeated Power Outages Disrupt Residents of the Television Neighborhood in Hail."
The company added that it is working on implementing inspection and preventive maintenance programs for the electrical networks, enhancing service reliability.
Saudi Electricity confirms its ongoing commitment to developing the network and improving service quality in all areas, and it encourages subscribers to take advantage of its digital services through the electricity application (ALKAHRABA) to facilitate access to services and monitor the status of the network.