حسمت هيئة تنظيم الإعلام، جدلية «حريات التعبير» غير المسؤولة في السوشيال ميديا، بأنها مجرمة نظاماً وتهدد الأمن المجتمعي، وأوضح المحامي والمستشار القانوني محمد البارقي لـ«عكاظ» أن المادة السادسة من نظام مكافحة جرائم المعلوماتية تنص على عقوبة تصل إلى السجن 5 سنوات وغرامة 3 ملايين ريال، أو إحدى العقوبتين، لكل من ينتج أو يرسل أو يخزن أي محتوى يمس النظام العام أو القيم الدينية أو الآداب العامة أو حرمة الحياة الخاصة عبر الشبكة المعلوماتية.
وأكد البارقي أهمية رفع مستوى الوعي القانوني لدى أفراد المجتمع، مضيفاً أن الجهل بالأنظمة أو التوسع في مفاهيم خاطئة حول حرية التعبير يقود البعض إلى ارتكاب مخالفات جسيمة دون إدراك عواقبها القانونية.
نقد هادف وموضوعي
وأشار إلى أن الحرية المنضبطة بعيدة تماماً عن خطاب التحريض والتأجيج، لافتاً إلى أن البعض «يتشبث بمفهوم حرية التعبير ليتخذه غطاءً لممارسات محظورة نظاماً». وأضاف أن الدولة ترحب بالنقد الهادف والموضوعي، لكنها «لا تتسامح مع من يحاول اتخاذ النقد وسيلة لخلق فوضى في الفضاء الإعلامي أو الإلكتروني».
وأكد أن الأنظمة لن تسمح باستغلال قضايا المجتمع بخطابات شعبوية زائفة، داعياً إلى استشعار المسؤولية الذاتية والالتزام بالأنظمة حفاظاً على أمن واستقرار المجتمع.
مراقبة المحتوى الإعلامي
من جهته أوضح نائب الرئيس التنفيذي في الهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام حسن السلمي في تصريحات لقناة «العربية»، أن التحريض والتأجيج عبر منصات التواصل منافٍ لحرية التعبير ومجرّم وفق الأنظمة، مشدداً على أن الخطاب الإعلامي في السعودية يقوم على حرية مسؤولة لا تنزلق نحو الفوضى أو تهديد الأمن المجتمعي.
وقال: «إن الهيئة تضطلع بدور رئيسي في تمكين وتنظيم قطاع الإعلام، عبر تذليل العقبات التي تواجه نموه وتطوره، ورفع عدد الممارسين، ومراقبة جميع أشكال المحتوى الإعلامي؛ لضمان التوافق مع الأنظمة واللوائح».
وأشار إلى أن الهيئة استشعرت خطورة المخالفات الجسيمة التي ارتكبها بعض الأشخاص أخيراً، وتمثّلت في منشورات مؤججة للرأي العام، ومواد تهدّد أمن وسلامة المجتمع، وممارسات تحريضية ضد أجهزة الدولة وسياساتها. وأكد أن الهيئة أحالت المخالفين إلى النيابة العامة لمخالفتهم نص الفقرة الأولى من المادة السادسة من نظام مكافحة جرائم المعلوماتية.
The Media Regulatory Authority has resolved the debate over "irresponsible freedom of expression" on social media, stating that it is criminal by law and threatens community security. Lawyer and legal advisor Mohammed Al-Barqi explained to "Okaz" that Article 6 of the Anti-Cyber Crime Law stipulates a penalty of up to 5 years in prison and a fine of 3 million riyals, or one of the two penalties, for anyone who produces, sends, or stores any content that affects public order, religious values, public morals, or the sanctity of private life through the information network.
Al-Barqi emphasized the importance of raising legal awareness among community members, adding that ignorance of the laws or the expansion of incorrect concepts about freedom of expression leads some to commit serious violations without realizing their legal consequences.
Constructive and Objective Criticism
He pointed out that regulated freedom is completely distant from incitement and agitation, noting that some "cling to the concept of freedom of expression to use it as a cover for legally prohibited practices." He added that the state welcomes constructive and objective criticism, but "does not tolerate those who attempt to use criticism as a means to create chaos in the media or electronic space."
He affirmed that the laws will not allow the exploitation of community issues through false populist rhetoric, calling for a sense of personal responsibility and adherence to the laws to preserve the security and stability of society.
Monitoring Media Content
For his part, the Deputy CEO of the General Authority for Media Regulation, Hassan Al-Sulami, clarified in statements to Al-Arabiya channel that incitement and agitation through social media platforms contradict freedom of expression and are criminalized under the laws, stressing that media discourse in Saudi Arabia is based on responsible freedom that does not slip into chaos or threaten community security.
He said: "The authority plays a key role in empowering and regulating the media sector by removing obstacles that face its growth and development, increasing the number of practitioners, and monitoring all forms of media content to ensure compliance with laws and regulations."
He pointed out that the authority has sensed the seriousness of the grave violations committed by some individuals recently, which manifested in posts that inflame public opinion, materials that threaten the security and safety of the community, and incitement practices against state institutions and their policies. He confirmed that the authority has referred the violators to the Public Prosecution for violating the first paragraph of Article 6 of the Anti-Cyber Crime Law.