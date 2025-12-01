The Media Regulatory Authority has resolved the debate over "irresponsible freedom of expression" on social media, stating that it is criminal by law and threatens community security. Lawyer and legal advisor Mohammed Al-Barqi explained to "Okaz" that Article 6 of the Anti-Cyber Crime Law stipulates a penalty of up to 5 years in prison and a fine of 3 million riyals, or one of the two penalties, for anyone who produces, sends, or stores any content that affects public order, religious values, public morals, or the sanctity of private life through the information network.



Al-Barqi emphasized the importance of raising legal awareness among community members, adding that ignorance of the laws or the expansion of incorrect concepts about freedom of expression leads some to commit serious violations without realizing their legal consequences.

Constructive and Objective Criticism



He pointed out that regulated freedom is completely distant from incitement and agitation, noting that some "cling to the concept of freedom of expression to use it as a cover for legally prohibited practices." He added that the state welcomes constructive and objective criticism, but "does not tolerate those who attempt to use criticism as a means to create chaos in the media or electronic space."



He affirmed that the laws will not allow the exploitation of community issues through false populist rhetoric, calling for a sense of personal responsibility and adherence to the laws to preserve the security and stability of society.



Monitoring Media Content



For his part, the Deputy CEO of the General Authority for Media Regulation, Hassan Al-Sulami, clarified in statements to Al-Arabiya channel that incitement and agitation through social media platforms contradict freedom of expression and are criminalized under the laws, stressing that media discourse in Saudi Arabia is based on responsible freedom that does not slip into chaos or threaten community security.



He said: "The authority plays a key role in empowering and regulating the media sector by removing obstacles that face its growth and development, increasing the number of practitioners, and monitoring all forms of media content to ensure compliance with laws and regulations."



He pointed out that the authority has sensed the seriousness of the grave violations committed by some individuals recently, which manifested in posts that inflame public opinion, materials that threaten the security and safety of the community, and incitement practices against state institutions and their policies. He confirmed that the authority has referred the violators to the Public Prosecution for violating the first paragraph of Article 6 of the Anti-Cyber Crime Law.