حسمت هيئة تنظيم الإعلام، جدلية «حريات التعبير» غير المسؤولة في السوشيال ميديا، بأنها مجرمة نظاماً وتهدد الأمن المجتمعي، وأوضح المحامي والمستشار القانوني محمد البارقي لـ«عكاظ» أن المادة السادسة من نظام مكافحة جرائم المعلوماتية تنص على عقوبة تصل إلى السجن 5 سنوات وغرامة 3 ملايين ريال، أو إحدى العقوبتين، لكل من ينتج أو يرسل أو يخزن أي محتوى يمس النظام العام أو القيم الدينية أو الآداب العامة أو حرمة الحياة الخاصة عبر الشبكة المعلوماتية.


وأكد البارقي أهمية رفع مستوى الوعي القانوني لدى أفراد المجتمع، مضيفاً أن الجهل بالأنظمة أو التوسع في مفاهيم خاطئة حول حرية التعبير يقود البعض إلى ارتكاب مخالفات جسيمة دون إدراك عواقبها القانونية.

نقد هادف وموضوعي


وأشار إلى أن الحرية المنضبطة بعيدة تماماً عن خطاب التحريض والتأجيج، لافتاً إلى أن البعض «يتشبث بمفهوم حرية التعبير ليتخذه غطاءً لممارسات محظورة نظاماً». وأضاف أن الدولة ترحب بالنقد الهادف والموضوعي، لكنها «لا تتسامح مع من يحاول اتخاذ النقد وسيلة لخلق فوضى في الفضاء الإعلامي أو الإلكتروني».


وأكد أن الأنظمة لن تسمح باستغلال قضايا المجتمع بخطابات شعبوية زائفة، داعياً إلى استشعار المسؤولية الذاتية والالتزام بالأنظمة حفاظاً على أمن واستقرار المجتمع.


مراقبة المحتوى الإعلامي


من جهته أوضح نائب الرئيس التنفيذي في الهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام حسن السلمي في تصريحات لقناة «العربية»، أن التحريض والتأجيج عبر منصات التواصل منافٍ لحرية التعبير ومجرّم وفق الأنظمة، مشدداً على أن الخطاب الإعلامي في السعودية يقوم على حرية مسؤولة لا تنزلق نحو الفوضى أو تهديد الأمن المجتمعي.


وقال: «إن الهيئة تضطلع بدور رئيسي في تمكين وتنظيم قطاع الإعلام، عبر تذليل العقبات التي تواجه نموه وتطوره، ورفع عدد الممارسين، ومراقبة جميع أشكال المحتوى الإعلامي؛ لضمان التوافق مع الأنظمة واللوائح».


وأشار إلى أن الهيئة استشعرت خطورة المخالفات الجسيمة التي ارتكبها بعض الأشخاص أخيراً، وتمثّلت في منشورات مؤججة للرأي العام، ومواد تهدّد أمن وسلامة المجتمع، وممارسات تحريضية ضد أجهزة الدولة وسياساتها. وأكد أن الهيئة أحالت المخالفين إلى النيابة العامة لمخالفتهم نص الفقرة الأولى من المادة السادسة من نظام مكافحة جرائم المعلوماتية.