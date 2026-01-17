Under the chairmanship of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Kingdom is participating with a high-level delegation in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, from January 19 to 23 of this year.



The Foreign Minister confirmed that the Kingdom demonstrates through its participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos 2026 under the slogan "Values of Dialogue" its deep commitment to enhancing international cooperation to address global economic challenges, while emphasizing the necessity of maintaining regional peace and stability, alongside supporting sustainable development and strengthening global economic partnerships.



He explained in a statement that the Kingdom believes in the importance of cooperation between government institutions and the private sector to achieve sustainable development that ensures welfare and security for all, noting that the Kingdom will continue its efforts to expand the horizons of joint cooperation with various international parties, enhancing the ability to face economic and environmental challenges.



Developing Innovative Solutions in Technology



He indicated that the Kingdom considers Davos 2026 an important opportunity to enhance cooperation in several key areas, including supporting the development of institutional and human capacities, which are essential pillars for countries to adapt to rapid economic transformations. He pointed out that the Kingdom seeks to develop innovative solutions in technology and scientific research, focusing on developing new business models that contribute to increasing competitiveness and providing new investment opportunities, which aligns with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to enhance innovation as a driver of economic growth.



In conclusion, he stated: "The Davos Forum 2026 represents an important opportunity to discuss ways to enhance international cooperation in vital areas such as: innovation, digital transformation, energy, trade, and supporting developing countries, contributing to building a more sustainable and equitable global economy."



Al-Khateeb: The Kingdom is a Global Tourism Power



Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb confirmed that the participation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's delegation in the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos aligns with its priorities and its leading role in enhancing international cooperation and building partnerships that transform dialogue into tangible results.



He explained in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) that the Kingdom's participation in the forum represents an extension of its approach to opening joint investment horizons to develop vital sectors, foremost among them the tourism sector, noting that the Kingdom has today become a new global tourism power and a rapidly evolving model in developing competitive destinations and experiences, reflecting its growing position on the international tourism map.



He indicated that the tourism sector is no longer just a recreational sector, but has become an integrated system linked to infrastructure, job opportunities, innovation, empowering local communities, and enhancing the competitiveness of cities and destinations. He noted that participation in the Davos Forum will highlight the importance of developing the tourism experience and improving service quality, ensuring sustainable growth that balances increasing demand with maximizing added value while preserving cultural identity, heritage, and protecting natural resources.



Development that Translates Opportunities into Reality



The Tourism Minister regarded the Davos Forum as an opportunity to activate international joint work aimed at improving the quality of life for peoples, preserving natural and cultural resources, and supporting responsible innovation that places people at the heart of policies and solutions. He emphasized that measuring results, enhancing transparency, and exchanging experiences between countries, cities, and international institutions is the fastest way to raise the quality of life and experience, achieving balanced development that translates into real opportunities for communities.



In conclusion, he stated: "We will continue at the Davos Forum to work with our international partners from governments, multilateral institutions, and the private sector to build practical cooperation that contributes to expanding success, developing applicable models in various contexts, and enhancing quality investments that support sustainability, provide jobs, and accelerate growth."



Driving Inclusive Growth



The Saudi delegation includes the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Investment Engineer Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Engineer Abdullah Al-Swaha, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef, and Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim.



The 56th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum comes under the slogan "Values of Dialogue," amid rapid global changes and geopolitical and technological challenges, with the emergence of new opportunities in the fields of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and clean energy. Through its participation, the Kingdom's delegation aims to enhance effective dialogue and joint cooperation with leaders from governments, the private sector, civil society, and academia, striving to establish the foundations of international stability and prosperity.



The delegation will showcase the Kingdom's pioneering experiences and success stories stemming from Vision 2030, which has become a global model for driving inclusive growth, reaffirming the Kingdom's commitment to its responsibilities towards the international community and proposing innovative solutions to address challenges.



20 Discussion Sessions and 10 Accredited



The Kingdom's participation during the forum will witness the return of the "Saudi House" initiative, organized by the Ministry of Economy and Planning, as a platform to enhance cooperation and effective dialogue, gathering a select group of thought leaders, decision-makers, and international officials through more than 20 discussion sessions, including over 10 sessions accredited by the World Economic Forum, covering six main themes: "An Ambitious Vision," "Data for Impact," "Human and Human Capacity Development," "Quality of Life," "Investment and Cooperation," and "Welcome to the World."



The initiative will also launch a series of "NextOn" dialogues aimed at showcasing future trends and discussing anticipated transformations across various sectors, with the participation of several experts and specialists.



100 Governments and Major International Organizations



This year's annual meeting of the World Economic Forum brings together a number of heads of state and leaders from governments, the private sector, and civil society, including more than 100 governments and major international organizations, over 1,000 senior representatives from the private sector, as well as several youth change leaders and prominent thinkers from academic institutions and think tanks. The forum's special meeting aims to enhance cooperation between the public and private sectors to explore future opportunities and review solutions and developments across various economic and developmental sectors within the framework of international cooperation and joint action among different governments and institutions.



It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia has actively participated in previous forum meetings, continuing through this international platform to highlight its global initiatives, based on an ambitious roadmap represented by Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and open new horizons for growth and investment.