برئاسة وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، تشارك المملكة بوفد رفيع المستوى في الاجتماع السنوي للمنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي 2026 بمدينة دافوس السويسرية خلال الفترة من 19 إلى 23 يناير الجاري.
وأكد وزير الخارجية، أن المملكة تُظهر من خلال مشاركتها في أعمال المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي في دافوس 2026 تحت شعار «قيم الحوار»، التزامها العميق بتعزيز التعاون الدولي لمواجهة التحديات الاقتصادية العالمية، مع التأكيد على ضرورة الحفاظ على السلام والاستقرار الإقليمي، إلى جانب دعم التنمية المستدامة وتعزيز الشراكات الاقتصادية العالمية.
وأوضح في تصريح، أن المملكة تؤمن بأهمية التعاون بين المؤسسات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص؛ وذلك لتحقيق التنمية المستدامة التي تضمن الرفاه والأمن للجميع، مشيرًا إلى أن المملكة ستواصل مساعيها لتوسيع آفاق التعاون المشترك مع مختلف الأطراف الدولية، بما يعزز القدرة على مواجهة التحديات الاقتصادية والبيئية.
تطوير حلول مبتكرة بمجالات التقنية
وبيّن أن المملكة تعد منتدى دافوس 2026 فرصة مهمة لتعزيز التعاون في عدة مجالات رئيسية، من بينها دعم بناء القدرات المؤسسية والبشرية التي تُعد من الركائز الأساسية لتكيف الدول مع التحولات الاقتصادية السريعة، مفيدًا بأن المملكة تسعى إلى تطوير حلول مبتكرة في مجالات التقنية والبحث العلمي، مع التركيز على تطوير نماذج أعمال جديدة تسهم في زيادة التنافسية وتوفر فرصًا استثمارية جديدة، وهو ما يتماشى مع رؤية المملكة 2030 لتعزيز الابتكار بوصفه محركًا للنمو الاقتصادي.
وقال في ختام تصريحه: «إن منتدى دافوس 2026 يمثل فرصة مهمة لبحث سُبل تعزيز التعاون الدولي في مجالات حيوية مثل: الابتكار، والتحول الرقمي، والطاقة، والتجارة، ودعم الدول النامية، بما يسهم في بناء اقتصاد عالمي أكثر استدامة وعدلًا».
الخطيب: المملكة قوة سياحية عالمية
أكد وزير السياحة أحمد الخطيب، أن مشاركة وفد المملكة العربية السعودية في المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي 2026 في دافوس، تأتي انسجامًا مع أولوياتها ودورها الرائد في تعزيز التعاون الدولي وبناء الشراكات التي تُحوِّل الحوار إلى نتائج ملموسة.
وأوضح في تصريح لوكالة الأنباء السعودية «واس»، أن مشاركة المملكة في المنتدى تُمثّل امتدادًا لنهجها في فتح آفاق استثمارية مشتركة لتطوير القطاعات الحيوية، وفي مقدمتها قطاع السياحة، مبينًا أن المملكة أصبحت اليوم قوة سياحية عالمية جديدة ونموذجًا متسارعًا في تطوير وجهات وتجارب تنافسية، بما يعكس مكانتها المتنامية على خارطة السياحة الدولية.
وبيّن أن قطاع السياحة لم يعد قطاعًا ترفيهيًا فحسب، بل أصبح منظومة متكاملة ترتبط بالبنية التحتية، وفرص العمل، والابتكار، وتمكين المجتمعات المحلية، ورفع تنافسية المدن والوجهات، مفيدًا بأن المشاركة في منتدى دافوس ستُبرز أهمية تطوير التجربة السياحية والارتقاء بجودة الخدمات، بما يضمن نموًا مستدامًا يوازن بين زيادة الطلب وتعظيم القيمة المضافة، مع صون الهوية الثقافية والتراث وحماية الموارد الطبيعية.
تنمية تترجم الفرص إلى حقيقة
وعدّ وزير السياحة منتدى دافوس فرصة لتفعيل العمل الدولي المشترك الهادف إلى الارتقاء بجودة حياة الشعوب، وحفظ الموارد الطبيعية والثقافية، ودعم الابتكار المسؤول الذي يضع الإنسان في صميم السياسات والحلول، مؤكدًا أن قياس النتائج وتعزيز الشفافية وتبادل الخبرات بين الدول والمدن والمؤسسات الدولية هو الطريق الأسرع لرفع جودة الحياة والتجربة، وتحقيق تنمية متوازنة تُترجم إلى فرص حقيقية للمجتمعات.
وقال في ختام تصريحه: «سنواصل في منتدى دافوس العمل مع شركائنا الدوليين من الحكومات والمؤسسات متعددة الأطراف والقطاع الخاص لبناء تعاون عملي يُسهم في توسيع النجاح، وتطوير نماذج قابلة للتطبيق في مختلف السياقات، وتعزيز الاستثمارات النوعية التي تدعم الاستدامة وتوفر وظائف وتسرّع النمو».
دفع عجلة النمو الشامل
ويضم وفد السعودية، سفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية الأميرة ريما بنت بندر بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير التجارة الدكتور ماجد القصبي، ووزير السياحة أحمد الخطيب، ووزير الاستثمار المهندس خالد الفالح، ووزير المالية محمد الجدعان، ووزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس عبدالله السواحة، ووزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر الخريّف، ووزير الاقتصاد والتخطيط فيصل الإبراهيم.
ويأتي الاجتماع السنوي الـ 56 للمنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي تحت شعار «قيم الحوار»، في ظل متغيرات عالمية متسارعة وتحديات جيوسياسية وتقنية، وبروز فرص جديدة في مجالات الذكاء الاصطناعي، والتقنية الحيوية، والطاقة النظيفة، حيث يهدف وفد المملكة من خلال مشاركته إلى تعزيز الحوار الفعّال والتعاون المشترك مع قادة الحكومات والقطاع الخاص والمجتمع المدني والأوساط الأكاديمية، سعيًا لترسيخ دعائم الاستقرار والازدهار الدوليين.
وسيستعرض الوفد عبر سلسلة من الاجتماعات الثنائية والجلسات العامة تجارب المملكة الريادية وقصص نجاحها المنبثقة من رؤية المملكة 2030، التي باتت نموذجًا عالميًا لدفع عجلة النمو الشامل، ليؤكد التزام المملكة بمسؤولياتها تجاه المجتمع الدولي وطرح الحلول المبتكرة لمواجهة التحديات.
20 جلسة حوارية و10 معتمدة
وتشهد مشاركة المملكة خلال أعمال المنتدى عودة مبادرة جناح «Saudi House»، الذي تنظمه وزارة الاقتصاد والتخطيط، كمنصة لتعزيز التعاون والحوار الفعال، حيث سيجمع نخبة من رواد الفكر وصنّاع القرار والمسؤولين الدوليين من خلال أكثر من 20 جلسة حوارية، منها ما يزيد على 10 جلسات معتمدة من قبل المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي، تتناول ستة محاور رئيسية تشمل: «رؤية طموحة»، و«البيانات لصناعة الأثر»، و«الإنسان وتنمية القدرات البشرية»، و«جودة الحياة»، و«الاستثمار والتعاون»، و«مرحبًا بالعالم».
كما ستطلق المبادرة سلسلة حوارات «NextOn»، التي تهدف إلى استعراض التوجهات المستقبلية ومناقشة التحولات المرتقبة في مختلف القطاعات، وذلك بمشاركة عدد من الخبراء والمختصين.
100 حكومة ومنظمات دولية كبرى
ويجمع الاجتماع السنوي للمنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي لهذا العام عددًا من رؤساء الدول والقادة من الحكومات والقطاع الخاص والمجتمع المدني، تشمل أكثر من 100 حكومة ومنظمات دولية كبرى، وأكثر من 1000 من كبار ممثلي القطاع الخاص، بالإضافة إلى عدد من قادة التغيير الشباب وكبار المفكرين في المؤسسات الأكاديمية ودور الفكر، كما يهدف الاجتماع الخاص للمنتدى إلى تعزيز التعاون بين القطاعين العام والخاص لاستكشاف الفرص المستقبلية، ومراجعة الحلول والتطورات في مختلف القطاعات الاقتصادية والتنموية ضمن إطار التعاون الدولي والعمل المشترك بين الحكومات والمؤسسات المختلفة.
يذكر أن السعودية شاركت بفعالية في الاجتماعات السابقة للمنتدى، حيث تواصل من خلال هذا المحفل الدولي تسليط الضوء على مبادراتها العالمية، مستندة إلى خارطة طريق طموحة تتمثل في رؤية 2030 التي تهدف إلى تنويع الاقتصاد وفتح آفاق جديدة للنمو والاستثمار.
Under the chairmanship of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Kingdom is participating with a high-level delegation in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, from January 19 to 23 of this year.
The Foreign Minister confirmed that the Kingdom demonstrates through its participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos 2026 under the slogan "Values of Dialogue" its deep commitment to enhancing international cooperation to address global economic challenges, while emphasizing the necessity of maintaining regional peace and stability, alongside supporting sustainable development and strengthening global economic partnerships.
He explained in a statement that the Kingdom believes in the importance of cooperation between government institutions and the private sector to achieve sustainable development that ensures welfare and security for all, noting that the Kingdom will continue its efforts to expand the horizons of joint cooperation with various international parties, enhancing the ability to face economic and environmental challenges.
Developing Innovative Solutions in Technology
He indicated that the Kingdom considers Davos 2026 an important opportunity to enhance cooperation in several key areas, including supporting the development of institutional and human capacities, which are essential pillars for countries to adapt to rapid economic transformations. He pointed out that the Kingdom seeks to develop innovative solutions in technology and scientific research, focusing on developing new business models that contribute to increasing competitiveness and providing new investment opportunities, which aligns with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to enhance innovation as a driver of economic growth.
In conclusion, he stated: "The Davos Forum 2026 represents an important opportunity to discuss ways to enhance international cooperation in vital areas such as: innovation, digital transformation, energy, trade, and supporting developing countries, contributing to building a more sustainable and equitable global economy."
Al-Khateeb: The Kingdom is a Global Tourism Power
Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb confirmed that the participation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's delegation in the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos aligns with its priorities and its leading role in enhancing international cooperation and building partnerships that transform dialogue into tangible results.
He explained in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) that the Kingdom's participation in the forum represents an extension of its approach to opening joint investment horizons to develop vital sectors, foremost among them the tourism sector, noting that the Kingdom has today become a new global tourism power and a rapidly evolving model in developing competitive destinations and experiences, reflecting its growing position on the international tourism map.
He indicated that the tourism sector is no longer just a recreational sector, but has become an integrated system linked to infrastructure, job opportunities, innovation, empowering local communities, and enhancing the competitiveness of cities and destinations. He noted that participation in the Davos Forum will highlight the importance of developing the tourism experience and improving service quality, ensuring sustainable growth that balances increasing demand with maximizing added value while preserving cultural identity, heritage, and protecting natural resources.
Development that Translates Opportunities into Reality
The Tourism Minister regarded the Davos Forum as an opportunity to activate international joint work aimed at improving the quality of life for peoples, preserving natural and cultural resources, and supporting responsible innovation that places people at the heart of policies and solutions. He emphasized that measuring results, enhancing transparency, and exchanging experiences between countries, cities, and international institutions is the fastest way to raise the quality of life and experience, achieving balanced development that translates into real opportunities for communities.
In conclusion, he stated: "We will continue at the Davos Forum to work with our international partners from governments, multilateral institutions, and the private sector to build practical cooperation that contributes to expanding success, developing applicable models in various contexts, and enhancing quality investments that support sustainability, provide jobs, and accelerate growth."
Driving Inclusive Growth
The Saudi delegation includes the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Investment Engineer Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Engineer Abdullah Al-Swaha, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef, and Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim.
The 56th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum comes under the slogan "Values of Dialogue," amid rapid global changes and geopolitical and technological challenges, with the emergence of new opportunities in the fields of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and clean energy. Through its participation, the Kingdom's delegation aims to enhance effective dialogue and joint cooperation with leaders from governments, the private sector, civil society, and academia, striving to establish the foundations of international stability and prosperity.
The delegation will showcase the Kingdom's pioneering experiences and success stories stemming from Vision 2030, which has become a global model for driving inclusive growth, reaffirming the Kingdom's commitment to its responsibilities towards the international community and proposing innovative solutions to address challenges.
20 Discussion Sessions and 10 Accredited
The Kingdom's participation during the forum will witness the return of the "Saudi House" initiative, organized by the Ministry of Economy and Planning, as a platform to enhance cooperation and effective dialogue, gathering a select group of thought leaders, decision-makers, and international officials through more than 20 discussion sessions, including over 10 sessions accredited by the World Economic Forum, covering six main themes: "An Ambitious Vision," "Data for Impact," "Human and Human Capacity Development," "Quality of Life," "Investment and Cooperation," and "Welcome to the World."
The initiative will also launch a series of "NextOn" dialogues aimed at showcasing future trends and discussing anticipated transformations across various sectors, with the participation of several experts and specialists.
100 Governments and Major International Organizations
This year's annual meeting of the World Economic Forum brings together a number of heads of state and leaders from governments, the private sector, and civil society, including more than 100 governments and major international organizations, over 1,000 senior representatives from the private sector, as well as several youth change leaders and prominent thinkers from academic institutions and think tanks. The forum's special meeting aims to enhance cooperation between the public and private sectors to explore future opportunities and review solutions and developments across various economic and developmental sectors within the framework of international cooperation and joint action among different governments and institutions.
It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia has actively participated in previous forum meetings, continuing through this international platform to highlight its global initiatives, based on an ambitious roadmap represented by Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and open new horizons for growth and investment.