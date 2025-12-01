بمسيرة تنموية شاملة.. الإمارات تحتفل بيومها الوطني الـ54.

تحتفل دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، غداً الثلاثاء، بذكرى قيام اتحادها في 2 ديسمبر 1971، حين توحّدت إرادة حُكّام إمارات أبوظبي ودبي والشارقة وعجمان وأم القيوين والفجيرة، على تأسيس دولة اتحادية حديثة وفق دستور مؤقت نُظمت بموجبه الهياكل الإدارية والتشريعية للدولة، قبل أن تلتحق إمارة رأس الخيمة بالاتحاد في 10 فبراير 1972؛ لتكتمل بذلك منظومة الاتحاد وتبدأ معها مرحلة جديدة من البناء والتنمية.

وتشارك المملكة العربية السعودية، حكومةً وشعباً، الأشقاء في دولة الإمارات احتفاءهم بهذه المناسبة الوطنية، تأكيداً على عمق الروابط الأخوية التي تجمع البلدين، المؤسسة على التاريخ المشترك، والجوار الجغرافي، والروابط الدينية والثقافية، وصولاً إلى العلاقات المتينة التي تعززت في العهد الزاهر لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وأخيه رئيس دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان.

وتُعد الإمارات من التجارب الوحدوية العربية الناجحة، إذ رسخت خلال أكثر من خمسة عقود نموذجاً مستقراً في الإدارة والحكم والتنمية، قائماً على الانسجام بين المجتمع والقيادة، وعلى التحديث المستمر للسياسات الاقتصادية والتشريعية؛ مما مكّن الدولة من تعزيز حضورها على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.


وتواصل الإمارات مسيرتها التنموية عبر «رؤية نحن الإمارات 2031»، وهي إطار وطني شامل يعكس تطلعات الدولة للمرحلة القادمة، ويركز على تعزيز التنافسية الاقتصادية، ودعم الاقتصاد الرقمي، واستقطاب الاستثمارات النوعية، وتوسيع قطاعات التكنولوجيا والابتكار، إلى جانب رفع جودة الحياة وتعزيز مكانة الإمارات في المؤشرات الدولية.

وفي الجانب الاقتصادي، سجّل الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الحقيقي للإمارات نمواً بنسبة 3.9% خلال الربع الأول من عام 2025، بقيمة بلغت 455 مليار درهم، فيما سجل الناتج المحلي الإجمالي غير النفطي نمواً بنسبة 5.3% ليبلغ 352 مليار درهم، بحسب بيانات وكالة الأنباء الإماراتية.


وفي مؤشرات التنافسية العالمية لعام 2025، حققت الإمارات تقدماً بارزاً يعكس قوة منظومتها الاقتصادية والإدارية، إذ جاءت في المركز الثالث عالمياً في محور كفاءة الأعمال، والثاني في الأداء الاقتصادي، والرابع في كفاءة الحكومة، وتصدرت 113 مؤشراً عالمياً شملت نسبة التوظيف، وتوافر الخبرات العالمية، والبنية التحتية للطاقة، والتحول الرقمي في الشركات، والشراكة بين القطاعين العام والخاص، وغيرها من المؤشرات المرتبطة ببيئة الاستثمار والابتكار.

وحافظت الإمارات على حضور لافت في التقارير الدولية المتعلقة بالاقتصاد الرقمي، إذ جاءت في المرتبة التاسعة عالمياً في تقرير التنافسية الرقمية 2025 الصادر عن المعهد الدولي للتنمية الإدارية، وفي مؤشر القوة الناعمة العالمي لعام 2025، حلّت الإمارات في المرتبة العاشرة عالمياً، والأولى في الشرق الأوسط، مدفوعةً بفاعلية هويتها الإعلامية الوطنية، وتقدمها في مؤشرات الكرم والعطاء، وقوة الاقتصاد، والتأثير الدولي، والتقنيات الحديثة.

وتواصل دولة الإمارات جهودها في دعم تمكين المرأة، إذ تقدمت إلى المرتبة 13 عالمياً، والأولى عربياً، في مؤشر المساواة بين الجنسين 2025م الصادر عن برنامج الأمم المتحدة الإنمائي، وذلك بفضل برامج ومبادرات عززت حضور المرأة في القطاعات القيادية، والبرلمان، ومجالات العلوم والفضاء والطاقة، إضافة إلى التوسع في برامج التدريب والتمكين الحكومي.


وفي جانب الاستثمار، جاءت الإمارات ضمن أفضل عشر دول عالمياً في حجم تدفقات الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر لعام 2024، وفق تقرير مؤتمر الأمم المتحدة للتجارة والتنمية «أونكتاد»، بعد أن حققت تدفقات بلغت 45.6 مليار دولار، إضافة إلى تصدّرها العالم في ريادة الأعمال للعام الرابع على التوالي وفق تقرير «GEM».

أما القطاع السياحي، فشهد نمواً مستمراً، إذ بلغت مساهمته في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي 257.3 مليار درهم خلال عام 2024، أي ما يمثل 13% من الاقتصاد الوطني، كما استقبلت المنشآت الفندقية أكثر من 16 مليون نزيل خلال النصف الأول من 2025، بزيادة 5.5% مقارنة بالفترة نفسها من العام السابق، وفي المجال البيئي، واصلت الإمارات خلال عام 2025 تنفيذ مبادرات نوعية لتعزيز الاستدامة وحماية البيئة، تماشياً مع أهدافها الوطنية بالوصول إلى الحياد المناخي بحلول عام 2051، إذ أعلنت مشروعاً رائداً عالمياً يجمع بين الطاقة الشمسية وأنظمة تخزين الطاقة لتوفير نحو 1 غيغاواط يومياً من الطاقة النظيفة، كما تعمل الدولة على تعزيز محفظتها من مشاريع الطاقة المتجددة، مع الاستعداد لتشغيل محطة عجبان للطاقة الشمسية بقدرة 1.5 غيغاواط في 2026، التي ستسهم في خفض أكثر من 2.4 مليون طن من الانبعاثات الكربونية سنوياً.

وشهدت الإمارات في مجال حماية التنوع الحيوي إدراج محمية صير بونعير في القائمة الخضراء للاتحاد الدولي لحماية الطبيعة (IUCN)، وانضمام مركز خور كلباء لأشجار القرم إلى الرابطة العالمية للأراضي الرطبة، وتبرز الإمارات كذلك بصفتها وجهة ثقافية، بما تمتلكه من معالم بارزة تجمع بين الأصالة والحداثة، مثل: جامع الشيخ زايد الكبير في أبوظبي، ومتحف اللوفر أبوظبي، ومنارة السعديات، والقرية التراثية التي تعرّف الزوار بتاريخ الإمارات وموروثها الاجتماعي، إلى جانب بنية ثقافية تستضيف معارض دولية ومهرجانات فنية تعكس الحراك الثقافي للدولة.


وتواصل دولة الإمارات عبر هذه المنجزات مسيرتها التنموية الشاملة، مرتكزة على رؤية مستقبلية تستند إلى الابتكار، وتنويع الاقتصاد، والاستدامة، وتطوير الإنسان، بما يعكس حضورها المتنامي في المؤشرات الدولية، ويجعل يومها الوطني مناسبة تُستحضر فيها مسيرة نصف قرن من الإنجازات المتواصلة.