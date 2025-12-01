The United Arab Emirates will celebrate tomorrow, Tuesday, the anniversary of its union on December 2, 1971, when the will of the rulers of the Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al-Quwain, and Fujairah united to establish a modern federal state according to a temporary constitution that organized the administrative and legislative structures of the state, before the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah joined the union on February 10, 1972; thus completing the union system and marking the beginning of a new phase of construction and development.



The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, both government and people, shares with the brothers in the United Arab Emirates their celebration of this national occasion, affirming the depth of the brotherly ties that bind the two countries, based on shared history, geographical proximity, and religious and cultural connections, leading to the strong relations that have been enhanced during the prosperous era of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his brother, the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A Stable Model



The UAE is considered one of the successful Arab unification experiences, having established a stable model in administration, governance, and development over more than five decades, based on harmony between society and leadership, and on the continuous modernization of economic and legislative policies; this has enabled the state to enhance its presence at both regional and international levels.



The UAE continues its developmental journey through "We Are the UAE 2031," a comprehensive national framework that reflects the state's aspirations for the upcoming phase, focusing on enhancing economic competitiveness, supporting the digital economy, attracting quality investments, expanding technology and innovation sectors, in addition to improving the quality of life and enhancing the UAE's position in international indicators.

An Economic Power



In the economic aspect, the real GDP of the UAE recorded a growth of 3.9% during the first quarter of 2025, amounting to 455 billion dirhams, while the non-oil GDP grew by 5.3% to reach 352 billion dirhams, according to data from the Emirates News Agency.



In the global competitiveness indicators for 2025, the UAE achieved notable progress reflecting the strength of its economic and administrative system, ranking third globally in the business efficiency axis, second in economic performance, and fourth in government efficiency, leading in 113 global indicators including employment rates, availability of global expertise, energy infrastructure, digital transformation in companies, and public-private partnerships, among other indicators related to the investment and innovation environment.

A Global Hub



The UAE has maintained a prominent presence in international reports related to the digital economy, ranking ninth globally in the 2025 Digital Competitiveness Report issued by the International Institute for Management Development, and in the 2025 Global Soft Power Index, the UAE ranked tenth globally and first in the Middle East, driven by the effectiveness of its national media identity, its advancement in generosity and giving indicators, economic strength, international influence, and modern technologies.

Women's Empowerment



The UAE continues its efforts to support women's empowerment, advancing to 13th place globally and first in the Arab world in the 2025 Gender Equality Index issued by the United Nations Development Programme, thanks to programs and initiatives that have enhanced women's presence in leadership sectors, parliament, and fields such as science, space, and energy, in addition to expanding training and government empowerment programs.



In terms of investment, the UAE ranked among the top ten countries globally in the volume of foreign direct investment flows for 2024, according to the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) report, achieving inflows of 45.6 billion dollars, in addition to leading the world in entrepreneurship for the fourth consecutive year according to the "GEM" report.

Tourism Growth



The tourism sector has witnessed continuous growth, with its contribution to the GDP reaching 257.3 billion dirhams in 2024, representing 13% of the national economy. Hotel establishments welcomed more than 16 million guests during the first half of 2025, an increase of 5.5% compared to the same period last year. In the environmental field, the UAE continued in 2025 to implement quality initiatives to enhance sustainability and protect the environment, in line with its national goals to achieve climate neutrality by 2051. It announced a pioneering global project that combines solar energy and energy storage systems to provide about 1 gigawatt daily of clean energy, and the state is working to enhance its portfolio of renewable energy projects, preparing to operate the Ajban solar power station with a capacity of 1.5 gigawatts in 2026, which will contribute to reducing more than 2.4 million tons of carbon emissions annually.

Biodiversity



The UAE has seen the inclusion of Sir Bani Yas Island in the Green List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in the field of biodiversity protection, and the Khor Kalba Mangrove Center has joined the Global Wetlands Alliance. The UAE also stands out as a cultural destination, possessing prominent landmarks that combine authenticity and modernity, such as the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Saadiyat Lighthouse, and the Heritage Village that introduces visitors to the history and social heritage of the UAE, alongside a cultural infrastructure that hosts international exhibitions and artistic festivals reflecting the cultural movement of the state.



The UAE continues through these achievements its comprehensive developmental journey, based on a future vision grounded in innovation, economic diversification, sustainability, and human development, reflecting its growing presence in international indicators, making its national day an occasion to recall half a century of continuous achievements.