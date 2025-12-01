أكد المركز الوطني للأرصاد، في تقرير التوقعات المناخية، أن الثلث الأول من رمضان للعام الحالي 1447هـ - وفق تقويم أم القرى - الذي يتزامن مع الفترة من 18 إلى 28 فبراير 2026، ستكون بداياته في الأيام الأخيرة من فصل الشتاء.
وأوضح المركز، أن ديسمبر يُظهر فرص هطول أمطار أعلى من المعدل الطبيعي على مناطق شرق وشمال وغرب الرياض، وشمال وغرب وشرق الشرقية، والقصيم، وحائل، والحدود الشمالية، والجوف، والمدينة المنورة، وتبوك، ومكة المكرمة، والباحة، إضافة إلى الخليج العربي وشمال ووسط البحر الأحمر بما في ذلك الأجزاء الساحلية، ويمكن وصف الهطولات بأنها غزيرة إلى غزيرة جداً.
هطولات مطرية
وأوضح المركز، أن التوقعات الاحتمالية تشير إلى ارتفاع متوسط درجة الحرارة عن المعدل الطبيعي على جميع مناطق المملكة بشكل متفاوت؛ إذ يُتوقع أن يصل أقصى ارتفاع إلى 1.2 درجة مئوية على جنوب شرق الشرقية، بينما تبلغ الزيادة نحو 1.0 درجة مئوية على تبوك، وشمال وشرق ووسط وغرب الجوف، وشمال وغرب المدينة المنورة، وشمال حائل، ووسط وجنوب المنطقة الشرقية، وشمال غرب الحدود الشمالية.
وتشهد أجواء المملكة خلال فصل الشتاء حالة من التقلبات الجوية، وسط مؤشرات مناخية أولية تُظهر فرصاً لهطولات مطرية على عدد من المناطق، خصوصاً المنطقة الشرقية، إلى جانب توقعات بارتفاع طفيف في درجات الحرارة مقارنة بالمعدلات المناخية المعتادة.
أعلى من المعدل
وتشير التوقعات، في يناير، إلى استمرار فرص الأمطار الأعلى من المعدل الطبيعي على شمال غرب مكة المكرمة، وشرق ووسط وغرب وجنوب المدينة المنورة، والقصيم، وحائل، وشرق تبوك، والجوف، والحدود الشمالية، وشمال الرياض، وشمال المنطقة الشرقية، مع توقعات بأن تكون الهطولات من متوسطة إلى غزيرة.
ووفق التقرير، يتوقع أن يشهد فبراير انخفاض الهطولات على معظم مناطق المملكة لتكون أقل من المعدل الطبيعي، بينما تبقى الفرص أعلى من المعدل على شمال الشرقية، وشمال الجوف، وشمال غرب الحدود الشمالية، ويمكن وصف الهطولات خلاله بأنها متوسطة إلى غزيرة.
The National Center of Meteorology confirmed, in its climate forecast report, that the first third of Ramadan for the current year 1447 AH - according to the Umm al-Qura calendar - which coincides with the period from February 18 to February 28, 2026, will begin in the last days of winter.
The center explained that December shows higher chances of rainfall than the normal average in the regions of East, North, and West Riyadh, North, West, and East Al-Sharqiyah, Al-Qassim, Ha'il, the Northern Borders, Al-Jawf, Al-Madinah, Tabuk, Makkah, Al-Bahah, in addition to the Arabian Gulf and the northern and central Red Sea, including coastal areas, and the precipitation can be described as heavy to very heavy.
Rainfall
The center clarified that the probabilistic forecasts indicate an increase in the average temperature above the normal average across all regions of the Kingdom to varying degrees; it is expected that the maximum increase will reach 1.2 degrees Celsius in Southeast Al-Sharqiyah, while the increase will be around 1.0 degrees Celsius in Tabuk, North, East, Central, and West Al-Jawf, North and West Al-Madinah, North Ha'il, Central and South Al-Sharqiyah, and Northwest of the Northern Borders.
The weather in the Kingdom during winter will experience fluctuations, amid preliminary climate indicators showing chances of rainfall in several areas, especially the Eastern region, along with expectations of a slight increase in temperatures compared to the usual climate averages.
Above average
The forecasts for January indicate the continuation of higher-than-normal rainfall chances in the Northwest of Makkah, East, Central, West, and South of Al-Madinah, Al-Qassim, Ha'il, East Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, North Riyadh, and North Al-Sharqiyah, with expectations that the rainfall will be from moderate to heavy.
According to the report, February is expected to witness a decrease in rainfall across most regions of the Kingdom to be below the normal average, while the chances remain higher than average in North Al-Sharqiyah, North Al-Jawf, and Northwest of the Northern Borders, and the rainfall during this month can be described as moderate to heavy.