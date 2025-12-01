The National Center of Meteorology confirmed, in its climate forecast report, that the first third of Ramadan for the current year 1447 AH - according to the Umm al-Qura calendar - which coincides with the period from February 18 to February 28, 2026, will begin in the last days of winter.

The center explained that December shows higher chances of rainfall than the normal average in the regions of East, North, and West Riyadh, North, West, and East Al-Sharqiyah, Al-Qassim, Ha'il, the Northern Borders, Al-Jawf, Al-Madinah, Tabuk, Makkah, Al-Bahah, in addition to the Arabian Gulf and the northern and central Red Sea, including coastal areas, and the precipitation can be described as heavy to very heavy.

Rainfall

The center clarified that the probabilistic forecasts indicate an increase in the average temperature above the normal average across all regions of the Kingdom to varying degrees; it is expected that the maximum increase will reach 1.2 degrees Celsius in Southeast Al-Sharqiyah, while the increase will be around 1.0 degrees Celsius in Tabuk, North, East, Central, and West Al-Jawf, North and West Al-Madinah, North Ha'il, Central and South Al-Sharqiyah, and Northwest of the Northern Borders.

The weather in the Kingdom during winter will experience fluctuations, amid preliminary climate indicators showing chances of rainfall in several areas, especially the Eastern region, along with expectations of a slight increase in temperatures compared to the usual climate averages.

Above average

The forecasts for January indicate the continuation of higher-than-normal rainfall chances in the Northwest of Makkah, East, Central, West, and South of Al-Madinah, Al-Qassim, Ha'il, East Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, North Riyadh, and North Al-Sharqiyah, with expectations that the rainfall will be from moderate to heavy.

According to the report, February is expected to witness a decrease in rainfall across most regions of the Kingdom to be below the normal average, while the chances remain higher than average in North Al-Sharqiyah, North Al-Jawf, and Northwest of the Northern Borders, and the rainfall during this month can be described as moderate to heavy.