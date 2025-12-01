The first Saudi woman to head a tourism association at the national level, Hamda Al-Otaibi, confirmed to "Okaz" her pride in what the Kingdom has achieved in the tourism sector under Saudi Vision 2030.

She pointed out that Vision 2030 means a lot to her, noting, "Our wise government has sought to place Saudi women in every space where they deserve to shine. I feel that I represent many Saudi women in advancing and motivating with leadership and management capabilities in the association, and there will be other areas related to tourism." She added, "There is a significant role for women in the field of tourism, especially in enriching tourists in a renewed and different way from the approach of this activity in the past. Currently, we can expand with the presence of these tourism associations and recognize the importance of quality and cooperation among regions, companies, government sectors, sustainability, and development, through the innovative methods and creative projects that tourism associations offer, highlighting the country's identity, future vision, and introducing visitors to our regions and their wealth."

Significant Development and Support

She explained that tourism in the regions of the Kingdom and the tourist guides are in constant development, with substantial support from relevant authorities. She said, "My experience in the field of training and family guidance has exceeded 10 years of giving and achievement, and I have deepened and intertwined in the activities of associations and volunteer work with a volunteer team, and now my experience extends to being a successful leader in managing the association."

Skilled Saudi Youth

Regarding the most prominent tasks and work she offers, Al-Otaibi confirmed that one of the main things she provides at the outset is to create skilled and advanced Saudi youth in the field of tourism and tourist guidance by providing training and job opportunities, ensuring accuracy in information and an innovative way of presenting it through workshops, courses, and field trips that enrich and portray for tourists and visitors to tourist sites everything they can know and imagine about heritage, civilization, prosperity, and culture.

Regarding the success of women in the tourism sector and their prominent roles, she said, "There is no doubt about that, and my current position in a challenging field like tourism certainly proves this. There are prominent female figures, including the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Princess Haifa bint Mohammed bin Saud, among others, as well as women working in the field, Saudi girls who master all dialects to serve tourists or in management and leadership roles. The contributions of Saudi women shine when they are given opportunities and adequate support."

The Guide is the Face

Concerning the impact of the lack of tourist guides on tourism demand, she noted, "The tourist guide is the face and the responsible person who gives an initial impression of the country to the visitor, answers their questions, and provides them with accurate information. Therefore, as tourism associations, we focus very much on developing and qualifying the tourist guide before working in the field to ensure the quality and excellence of their work and to provide the tourist with the best capabilities and skills that help them appreciate the beauty of the area."

About her role in the tourism association in the Kingdom, she stated, "Our role is significant in benefiting the tourism sector and creating a lasting impact. We give all our capabilities and knowledge so that there is an extension of what our great nation aspires to towards an aware and cultured tourism community that takes pride in its wealth, heritage, crafts, and traditions. We have been honored to launch the cooperative tourism association at the national level from the Governor of Taif, and this will support tourism."