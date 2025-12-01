أكدت أول سيدة سعودية ترأس جمعية للسياحة على مستوى المملكة حمدة العطوي، لـ«عكاظ»، فخرها بما وصلت إليه المملكة في المجال السياحي ضمن رؤية السعودية 2030.

وأشارت إلى أن رؤية المملكة 2030 تعني لها الكثير، منوهة بقولها: «تطلعت دولتنا الحكيمة لوضع المرأة السعودية في كل مكان تستحق أن تبرز فيه، فأشعر أني مثلت الكثير من النساء السعوديات في التقدّم والتحفيز بإمكانات القيادة والإدارة في الجمعية، وستكون هناك مجالات أخرى مرتبطة بالسياحة». وأضافت: «يوجد دور كبير للمرأة في مجال السياحة، خصوصا في إثراء السياح بشكل متجدد ومغاير عن نهج هذا النشاط قديماً، وحالياً نستطيع التوسع بوجود هذه الجمعيات السياحية وإدراك أهمية الجودة والتعاون بين المناطق والشركات والقطاعات الحكومية والاستدامة والتطوّر، بما تقدّمه جمعيات السياحة من طرق مبتكرة ومشاريع إبداعية وإبراز أكثر لهوية البلد ونظرة المستقبل وتعريف القادمين عن مناطقنا بثرواتها».

تطوّر ودعم كبير

وأوضحت أن السياحة في مناطق المملكة والمرشدين السياحيين في تطوّر دائم وسط دعم كبير من الجهات ذات العلاقة. وقالت: «خبرتي في مجال التدريب والإرشاد الأسري تجاوزت 10 سنوات من العطاء والإنجاز، وتعمقت وتداخلت في نشاط الجمعيات والعمل التطوعي بفريق تطوعي، والآن تمتد الخبرة إلى قائدة منجزة في إدارة الجمعية».

شباب سعودي متقن

وحول أبرز المهمات والأعمال التي تقدّمها، أكدت العطوي، أن أبرز ما تقدّمه كبداية هو صناعة شباب سعودي متقن ومتقدّم في مجال السياحة والإرشاد السياحي من ناحية توفير فرص التدريب والعمل بحيث نعطي دقة بالمعلومة وطريقة مبتكرة في تقديمها من خلال ورش عمل ودورات ورحلات ميدانية تثري وتصور لسياح ومرتادي الأماكن السياحية كل ما يمكن معرفته وتخيله من هويه تراثية وحضارة وازدهار وثقافة.

وحول نجاح المرأة في المجال السياحي وأبرز أدوارها، قالت: «لا شك في ذلك، وما وصلت له الآن من منصب قيادي في مجال صعب كالسياحة يثبت ذلك بالتأكيد، وهناك شخصيات نسائية برزت، منها نائب وزير السياحة الأميرة هيفاء بنت محمد بن سعود وغيرها، وكذلك السيدات العاملات في الميدان من فتيات سعوديات يتقن جميع اللهجات لخدمة السياح أو كإدارة وقيادة، فعطاء المرأة السعودية يبرز عند منح الفرص لها والدعم الكافي».

المرشد هو الواجهة

وفيما يخص تأثير ضعف المرشدين السياحيين على الإقبال السياحي، نوهت بقولها: «المرشد السياحي هو الواجهة والمسؤول الذي يعطي صورة أولية عن البلد للزائر ويجيب عن تساؤلاته ويزوّده بالمعلومات الدقيقة، لذلك كجمعيات سياحية نركّز جداً على تطوير وتأهيل المرشد السياحي قبل العمل ميدانياً لضمان جودة وتميّز عمله وإعطاء السائح أفضل إمكانات وقدرات تساعده للاتجاه نحو جمالية المنطقة».

وعن دورها في الجمعية السياحية بالمملكة، أفادت: «دورنا كبير في أن نفيد مجال السياحة ونصنع أثرا يبقى بشكل فعلي، فنعطي بكل قدراتنا ومعرفتنا حتى يكون هناك امتداد لما تطمح له دولتنا العظيمة نحو مجتمع سياحي واعٍ ومثقف يفخر بما يمتلك من ثروات وتراث وحرف وتقاليد، فقد تشرّفنا بتدشين الجمعية السياحية التعاونية على مستوى المملكة من محافظ الطائف وهذا سيدعم السياحة».