نظّم مجمع الملك سلمان العالمي للغة العربية، مساء اليوم، حفل تكريم الفائزين بجائزته في نسختها الرابعة، برعاية وزير الثقافة رئيس مجلس أمناء المجمع الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان، وحضور نائب وزير الثقافة حامد فايز، وعدد من المسؤولين والباحثين والمهتمين باللغة العربية من داخل المملكة وخارجها.


وكرّم المجمع الفائزين بالجائزة ضمن فئتي الأفراد والمؤسسات في فروعها الأربعة الرئيسية: تعليم اللغة العربية وتعلمها، وحوسبة اللغة العربية وخدمتها بالتقنيات الحديثة، وأبحاث اللغة العربية ودراساتها العلمية، ونشر الوعي اللغوي وإبداع المبادرات المجتمعية. وبلغت قيمة الجوائز 1,600,000 ريالٍ؛ إذ نال كل فائز من الفئتين في كل فرع 200,000 ريالٍ، إضافةً إلى شهادة تكريم فاخرة، ودرع تذكارية.

دور محلي وعالمي


وألقى نائب وزير الثقافة كلمةً بالنيابة عن وزير الثقافة الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان، نوه فيها بما تحظى به اللغة العربية في رحلة تعزيز دورها محليّاً وعالميّاً من دعم غير محدود من قيادتنا الرشيدة، وما رسّخته رؤية السعودية 2030 لدور الثقافة بوصفها «أحد أعمدة التنمية، ورافداً أساسيّاً للابتكار والإبداع».


وأفاد بأن جائزة مجمع الملك سلمان العالمي للغة العربية تؤكد أهمية جهود المختصين والخبراء في حفظ الهُوية اللغوية، وتسهم في ترسيخ ثقافتنا بتكريم المتميزين وتحفيز المبادرات، مهنّئاً الفائزين بالجائزة، ومقدِّماً الشكر لكل من أسهم في خدمة لغتنا الخالدة في جميع الميادين.

تطوير الأدوات والمناهج


وألقى الأمين العام للمجمع، الدكتور عبدالله الوشمي، بهذه المناسبة كلمةً ثمّن فيها الدعم المستمر والرعاية الكريمة من وزير الثقافة، مشيراً إلى أن الجائزة تعبّر عن رسالة المجمع في تحفيز الجهود العلمية والمجتمعية التي تعزز حضور اللغة العربية في الميادين الحديثة، وتُبرز إسهامات الأفراد والمؤسسات في تطوير أدواتها ومناهجها، مؤكداً أن هذه الجائزة أصبحت منصةً سنويةً تُكرّم العطاء اللغوي المتميز محليًّا ودوليّاً.


ويأتي الحفل امتداداً لجهود المجمع في دعم الإبداع في مجالات اللغة العربية، وتقدير الجهود التي تسهم في تطويرها وتمكينها في الميادين التعليمية والتقنية والبحثية والمجتمعية، ضمن عمل مؤسسي منسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، وبرنامج تنمية القدرات البشرية، على نحو يعزز الدور الريادي للمملكة العربية السعودية في خدمة اللغة العربية ونشرها عالمياً.

تكريم الفائزين


وكُرِّم الفائزون في فروع الجائزة الأربعة؛ إذ فاز في فرع (تعليم اللغة العربية وتعلمها) عن فئة الأفراد الأستاذ الدكتور محمود محمد عادل محمود البطل من الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وعن فئة المؤسسات فازت مؤسسة مناهج العالمية من المملكة العربية السعودية.


وفي فرع (حوسبة اللغة العربية وخدمتها بالتقنيات الحديثة)، فاز عن فئة الأفراد الدكتور أحمد ميلود خرصي من جمهورية الجزائر، وعن فئة المؤسسات فازت مدينة الملك عبدالعزيز للعلوم والتقنية من المملكة العربية السعودية.


وفي فرع (أبحاث اللغة العربية ودراساتها العلمية) عن فئة الأفراد فاز بالمناصفة الأستاذ الدكتور رمزي منير بعلبكي من الجمهورية اللبنانية، والأستاذ الدكتور سعد عبدالعزيز مصلوح من جمهورية مصر العربية، وعن فئة المؤسسات فاز المركز التربوي للغة العربية لدول الخليج من الإمارات العربية المتحدة.


وفي فرع (نشر الوعي اللغوي وإبداع المبادرات المجتمعية اللغوية) عن فئة الأفراد فاز الأستاذ الدكتور مازن عبدالقادر محمد المبارك من الجمهورية العربية السورية، وعن فئة المؤسسات فاز الائتلاف الوطني من أجل اللغة العربية بالمغرب من المملكة المغربية.

تقييم علمي دقيق


وجاءت النتائج النهائية بعد تقييم علمي دقيق للأعمال المرشحة، أشرفت عليه لجان تحكيم مختصة مكوّنة من 18 محكّماً من ستّ دولٍ مختلفة، واعتمدت اللجان في عملها على معايير علمية دقيقة تضمنت مؤشرات للإبداع والابتكار، والتميز في الأداء، وسعة الانتشار، وعمق الأثر واستدامته؛ على نحو يضمن نزاهة التحكيم، وعدالة الاختيار.


وتهدف الجائزة إلى تكريم المتميزين في خدمة اللغة العربية، وتقدير جهودهم العلمية والثقافية، وإبراز الدور الذي تضطلع به المملكة العربية السعودية في العناية باللغة العربية، ودعم حضورها عالميّاً؛ بوصفها ركيزةً للهُوية الثقافية، ومصدراً معرفيّاً وإنسانيّاً يسهم في بناء المستقبل الثقافي والمعرفي للمجتمعات.


وتُعدُّ الجائزة إحدى المبادرات الرئيسية التي أطلقها المجمع؛ لتعزيز مكانة اللغة العربية وخدمتها، ضمن منظومته المؤسسية المتكاملة التي تشمل أربعة مسارات: التخطيط والسياسات اللغوية، والحوسبة اللغوية، والبرامج التعليمية، والبرامج الثقافية. وهي تعكس الدور المحوري للمجمع في دعم اللغة العربية نطقاً وكتابةً، وترسيخ مكانتها عالميّاً؛ بوصفها لغةً للعلم والثقافة والمعرفة.