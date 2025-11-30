The King Salman Global Complex for the Arabic Language organized a ceremony this evening to honor the winners of its fourth edition award, under the patronage of the Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Complex, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, and in the presence of the Deputy Minister of Culture Hamid Fayez, along with a number of officials, researchers, and those interested in the Arabic language from within the Kingdom and abroad.



The Complex honored the winners of the award in the categories of individuals and institutions across its four main branches: Teaching and Learning the Arabic Language, Computing the Arabic Language and Serving it with Modern Technologies, Arabic Language Research and Scientific Studies, and Raising Linguistic Awareness and Creativity in Community Initiatives. The total value of the awards was 1,600,000 riyals; each winner from both categories in each branch received 200,000 riyals, in addition to a prestigious certificate of appreciation and a commemorative shield.

Local and Global Role



The Deputy Minister of Culture delivered a speech on behalf of the Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, in which he highlighted the unlimited support from our wise leadership for the Arabic language in its journey to enhance its role locally and globally, and what Saudi Vision 2030 has established for the role of culture as "one of the pillars of development and a fundamental source of innovation and creativity."



He stated that the King Salman Global Award for the Arabic Language emphasizes the importance of the efforts of specialists and experts in preserving linguistic identity, and contributes to solidifying our culture by honoring the distinguished and motivating initiatives, congratulating the award winners and thanking everyone who contributed to serving our eternal language in all fields.

Developing Tools and Curricula



The Secretary-General of the Complex, Dr. Abdullah Al-Washmi, delivered a speech on this occasion, appreciating the continuous support and generous care from the Minister of Culture, pointing out that the award expresses the message of the Complex in stimulating scientific and community efforts that enhance the presence of the Arabic language in modern fields, and highlight the contributions of individuals and institutions in developing its tools and curricula, confirming that this award has become an annual platform that honors distinguished linguistic contributions locally and internationally.



The ceremony comes as an extension of the Complex's efforts to support creativity in the fields of the Arabic language and to appreciate the efforts that contribute to its development and empowerment in educational, technical, research, and community fields, within an institutional framework aligned with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Human Capacity Development Program, in a way that enhances the pioneering role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in serving and promoting the Arabic language globally.

Honoring the Winners



The winners were honored in the four branches of the award; in the branch of (Teaching and Learning the Arabic Language), Professor Dr. Mahmoud Mohamed Adel Mahmoud Al-Batal from the United States of America won in the individual category, and in the institutional category, the Global Curricula Foundation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia won.



In the branch of (Computing the Arabic Language and Serving it with Modern Technologies), Dr. Ahmed Miloud Kharshi from the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria won in the individual category, and the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia won in the institutional category.



In the branch of (Arabic Language Research and Scientific Studies), Professor Dr. Ramzi Munir Baalbaki from the Lebanese Republic and Professor Dr. Saad Abdulaziz Maslouh from the Arab Republic of Egypt won jointly in the individual category, and the Educational Center for the Arabic Language for the Gulf States from the United Arab Emirates won in the institutional category.



In the branch of (Raising Linguistic Awareness and Creativity in Community Linguistic Initiatives), Professor Dr. Mazen Abdulqader Mohammed Al-Mubarak from the Syrian Arab Republic won in the individual category, and the National Coalition for the Arabic Language from Morocco won in the institutional category.

Accurate Scientific Evaluation



The final results came after an accurate scientific evaluation of the nominated works, supervised by specialized judging committees composed of 18 judges from six different countries. The committees relied on precise scientific criteria that included indicators of creativity and innovation, excellence in performance, wide dissemination, and depth and sustainability of impact; in a way that ensures the integrity of the judging process and fairness in selection.



The award aims to honor those distinguished in serving the Arabic language, appreciate their scientific and cultural efforts, and highlight the role that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia plays in caring for the Arabic language and supporting its global presence; as it is a cornerstone of cultural identity and a source of knowledge and humanity that contributes to building the cultural and intellectual future of societies.



The award is considered one of the main initiatives launched by the Complex to enhance the status of the Arabic language and serve it, within its integrated institutional framework that includes four pathways: planning and language policies, linguistic computing, educational programs, and cultural programs. It reflects the pivotal role of the Complex in supporting the Arabic language in both speech and writing, and solidifying its global status as a language of science, culture, and knowledge.