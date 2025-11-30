The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has updated the municipal requirements for private slaughterhouses, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency, improve service quality, and strengthen municipal compliance, in coordination with the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, contributing to the promotion of public health and the creation of a safe and organized urban environment.



The ministry clarified that the new updates aim to develop the business environment in the private slaughterhouse sector, empower investors, and increase compliance rates with municipal requirements, which helps reduce violations and improve the urban landscape.



Basic Requirements



The ministry indicated that the scope of the requirements applies to all locations of private slaughterhouse activities, where the basic requirements for issuing licenses include compliance with the municipal licensing procedures and operational requirements, obtaining approval from the Civil Defense before issuing the license, in addition to providing a valid commercial registration that includes the activities to be licensed.



The ministry emphasized that this update is part of an integrated system through which it works to develop municipal services and enhance operational efficiency in various regions of the Kingdom, thereby promoting the sustainability of the municipal sector and supporting the goals of improving quality of life and achieving a more organized and high-quality urban environment.