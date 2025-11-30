حدّثت وزارة البلديات والإسكان الاشتراطات البلدية الخاصة بالمسالخ الأهلية، في إطار جهودها المستمرة لرفع كفاءة التشغيل، وتحسين جودة الخدمات، وتعزيز الامتثال البلدي، وذلك بالتنسيق مع وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة، بما يسهم في تعزيز الصحة العامة وتهيئة بيئة حضرية آمنة ومنظمة.


وأوضحت الوزارة أن التحديثات الجديدة تهدف إلى تطوير بيئة الأعمال في قطاع المسالخ الأهلية، وتمكين المستثمرين، ورفع معدلات الامتثال للاشتراطات البلدية، بما يسهم في الحد من المخالفات وتحسين المشهد الحضري.


متطلبات أساسية


وبيّنت الوزارة أن نطاق تطبيق الاشتراطات يشمل جميع مواقع نشاط المسالخ الأهلية، حيث تتضمن المتطلبات الأساسية لإصدار التراخيص الالتزام بنظام إجراءات التراخيص البلدية والاشتراطات التشغيلية، والحصول على موافقة الدفاع المدني قبل إصدار الترخيص، إضافة إلى توفير سجل تجاري ساري المفعول يحتوي على الأنشطة المطلوب ترخيصها.


وأكدت الوزارة أن هذا التحديث يأتي ضمن منظومة متكاملة تعمل من خلالها على تطوير الخدمات البلدية ورفع كفاءة التشغيل في مختلف مناطق المملكة، بما يعزز استدامة القطاع البلدي، ويدعم أهداف تحسين جودة الحياة، وتحقيق بيئة حضرية أكثر تنظيماً وجودة.