حلّت المملكة العربية السعودية في المرتبة الثالثة عالمياً في نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي الرائدة وفي نسبة نمو الوظائف في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي، وذلك بعد أمريكا والصين في النماذج اللغوية، وبعد الهند والبرازيل في نسبة نمو الوظائف المتعلقة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، وفقاً لمؤشر الذكاء الاصطناعي التابع لمعهد ستانفورد للذكاء الاصطناعي المتمركز حول الإنسان لعام 2025.
وجاءت هذه المرتبة ضمن تقدم لافت حققته المملكة في عددٍ من مجالات مؤشر الذكاء الاصطناعي بجامعة ستانفورد؛ لتسجل حضورها الدولي ضمن الدول الـ10 الأولى، التي تميزت في مجالات الذكاء الاصطناعي بالعالم ما يعكس ريادة المملكة المتصاعدة في مجال هذه التقنيات المتقدمة، بفضل جهود الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي «سدايا» المدفوعة بتوجهات رؤية المملكة 2030 الرامية إلى الارتقاء بالمملكة ضمن الاقتصادات الرائدة في مجال البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي.
ويؤكد حصول المملكة على المرتبة الثالثة عالمياً في نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي الرائدة، وفي نسبة نمو الوظائف في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي، ما تتمتع به من جاهزية عالية في منظومة الابتكار وقدرتها على تطوير النماذج المتقدمة، ومنها نموذج «علام» الذي يعد ضمن أفضل النماذج التوليدية باللغة العربية في العالم، إضافة إلى التوسع في فرص العمل المرتبطة بتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي.
وحصلت المملكة ضمن المؤشر ذاته على المرتبة السابعة عالمياً في استقطاب كفاءات الذكاء الاصطناعي، نظير ما تتميز به من بيئة تقنية وتنظيمية جاذبة للخبرات العالمية، وداعمة لنمو قطاع التقنيات المتقدمة، كما نالت المرتبة الثامنة عالمياً في الوعي العام بالذكاء الاصطناعي، والاستشهادات العلمية المتخصصة في المجال.
ويعود ذلك إلى جهودها في مجال البحوث والدراسات ذات الصلة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، وفي بناء مجتمع معرفي يدرك التعامل مع تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، من خلال العديد من المبادرات مثل: مبادرة تمكين مليون سعودي في الذكاء الاصطناعي «سماي»، وغيرها من المبادرات التدريبية التي وجدت إقبالاً كبيراً من مختلف أفراد المجتمع لتعلم مهارات الذكاء الاصطناعي.
وتشير هذه المراتب المتقدمة إلى أن المملكة أصبحت نموذجاً عالمياً في الاستشهاد بها في مجالات البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، كما تعكس جهودها في بناء القدرات البشرية، وتعزيز الوعي المجتمعي بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، التي تسعى إلى تنمية القدرات الوطنية، في خطوة تُمهّد لبناء نهضة رقمية شاملة تدعم الاقتصاد الوطني وتعزز مكانة المملكة عالمياً.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ranked third globally in leading artificial intelligence models and in the growth rate of jobs in the field of artificial intelligence, following the United States and China in language models, and after India and Brazil in the growth rate of jobs related to artificial intelligence, according to the Artificial Intelligence Index by the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence for 2025.
This ranking reflects a remarkable advancement achieved by the Kingdom in several areas of the AI Index at Stanford University, marking its international presence among the top 10 countries distinguished in the field of artificial intelligence worldwide. This underscores the Kingdom's rising leadership in this advanced technology sector, thanks to the efforts of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), driven by the aspirations of Vision 2030 aimed at elevating the Kingdom among the leading economies in data and artificial intelligence.
The Kingdom's attainment of the third global rank in leading artificial intelligence models and in the growth rate of jobs in the field of artificial intelligence confirms its high readiness in the innovation ecosystem and its ability to develop advanced models, including the "Alam" model, which is considered one of the best generative models in Arabic in the world, in addition to the expansion of job opportunities related to artificial intelligence technologies.
Within the same index, the Kingdom also achieved the seventh global rank in attracting artificial intelligence talents, due to its attractive technological and regulatory environment for global expertise, which supports the growth of the advanced technology sector. Furthermore, it secured the eighth global rank in public awareness of artificial intelligence and specialized scientific citations in the field.
This is attributed to its efforts in research and studies related to artificial intelligence, and in building a knowledge community that understands how to deal with artificial intelligence technologies, through various initiatives such as the initiative to empower one million Saudis in artificial intelligence "SMAI," along with other training initiatives that have seen significant interest from various members of the community to learn artificial intelligence skills.
These advanced rankings indicate that the Kingdom has become a global model in being cited in the fields of data and artificial intelligence, reflecting its efforts in building human capacities and enhancing community awareness in line with the objectives of Vision 2030, which seeks to develop national capabilities, paving the way for a comprehensive digital renaissance that supports the national economy and enhances the Kingdom's global standing.