حلّت المملكة العربية السعودية في المرتبة الثالثة عالمياً في نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي الرائدة وفي نسبة نمو الوظائف في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي، وذلك بعد أمريكا والصين في النماذج اللغوية، وبعد الهند والبرازيل في نسبة نمو الوظائف المتعلقة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، وفقاً لمؤشر الذكاء الاصطناعي التابع لمعهد ستانفورد للذكاء الاصطناعي المتمركز حول الإنسان لعام 2025.

وجاءت هذه المرتبة ضمن تقدم لافت حققته المملكة في عددٍ من مجالات مؤشر الذكاء الاصطناعي بجامعة ستانفورد؛ لتسجل حضورها الدولي ضمن الدول الـ10 الأولى، التي تميزت في مجالات الذكاء الاصطناعي بالعالم ما يعكس ريادة المملكة المتصاعدة في مجال هذه التقنيات المتقدمة، بفضل جهود الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي «سدايا» المدفوعة بتوجهات رؤية المملكة 2030 الرامية إلى الارتقاء بالمملكة ضمن الاقتصادات الرائدة في مجال البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي.

ويؤكد حصول المملكة على المرتبة الثالثة عالمياً في نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي الرائدة، وفي نسبة نمو الوظائف في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي، ما تتمتع به من جاهزية عالية في منظومة الابتكار وقدرتها على تطوير النماذج المتقدمة، ومنها نموذج «علام» الذي يعد ضمن أفضل النماذج التوليدية باللغة العربية في العالم، إضافة إلى التوسع في فرص العمل المرتبطة بتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي.

وحصلت المملكة ضمن المؤشر ذاته على المرتبة السابعة عالمياً في استقطاب كفاءات الذكاء الاصطناعي، نظير ما تتميز به من بيئة تقنية وتنظيمية جاذبة للخبرات العالمية، وداعمة لنمو قطاع التقنيات المتقدمة، كما نالت المرتبة الثامنة عالمياً في الوعي العام بالذكاء الاصطناعي، والاستشهادات العلمية المتخصصة في المجال.

ويعود ذلك إلى جهودها في مجال البحوث والدراسات ذات الصلة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، وفي بناء مجتمع معرفي يدرك التعامل مع تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، من خلال العديد من المبادرات مثل: مبادرة تمكين مليون سعودي في الذكاء الاصطناعي «سماي»، وغيرها من المبادرات التدريبية التي وجدت إقبالاً كبيراً من مختلف أفراد المجتمع لتعلم مهارات الذكاء الاصطناعي.

وتشير هذه المراتب المتقدمة إلى أن المملكة أصبحت نموذجاً عالمياً في الاستشهاد بها في مجالات البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، كما تعكس جهودها في بناء القدرات البشرية، وتعزيز الوعي المجتمعي بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، التي تسعى إلى تنمية القدرات الوطنية، في خطوة تُمهّد لبناء نهضة رقمية شاملة تدعم الاقتصاد الوطني وتعزز مكانة المملكة عالمياً.