The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ranked third globally in leading artificial intelligence models and in the growth rate of jobs in the field of artificial intelligence, following the United States and China in language models, and after India and Brazil in the growth rate of jobs related to artificial intelligence, according to the Artificial Intelligence Index by the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence for 2025.

This ranking reflects a remarkable advancement achieved by the Kingdom in several areas of the AI Index at Stanford University, marking its international presence among the top 10 countries distinguished in the field of artificial intelligence worldwide. This underscores the Kingdom's rising leadership in this advanced technology sector, thanks to the efforts of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), driven by the aspirations of Vision 2030 aimed at elevating the Kingdom among the leading economies in data and artificial intelligence.

The Kingdom's attainment of the third global rank in leading artificial intelligence models and in the growth rate of jobs in the field of artificial intelligence confirms its high readiness in the innovation ecosystem and its ability to develop advanced models, including the "Alam" model, which is considered one of the best generative models in Arabic in the world, in addition to the expansion of job opportunities related to artificial intelligence technologies.

Within the same index, the Kingdom also achieved the seventh global rank in attracting artificial intelligence talents, due to its attractive technological and regulatory environment for global expertise, which supports the growth of the advanced technology sector. Furthermore, it secured the eighth global rank in public awareness of artificial intelligence and specialized scientific citations in the field.

This is attributed to its efforts in research and studies related to artificial intelligence, and in building a knowledge community that understands how to deal with artificial intelligence technologies, through various initiatives such as the initiative to empower one million Saudis in artificial intelligence "SMAI," along with other training initiatives that have seen significant interest from various members of the community to learn artificial intelligence skills.

These advanced rankings indicate that the Kingdom has become a global model in being cited in the fields of data and artificial intelligence, reflecting its efforts in building human capacities and enhancing community awareness in line with the objectives of Vision 2030, which seeks to develop national capabilities, paving the way for a comprehensive digital renaissance that supports the national economy and enhances the Kingdom's global standing.