The movement of citizens from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries entering the Kingdom in 2024 increased by 5.83% compared to 2023, with a total of approximately 8.8 million individuals entering, while the number of those departing also reached 8.8 million individuals, according to the results of the Joint Gulf Market Indicators Report for 2024 issued by the General Authority for Statistics.

The results indicated that the number of students from GCC citizens enrolled in public higher education reached 988, while the total number of students in general education reached 5,036; reflecting the level of participation of citizens from the Council in various levels of education within the Kingdom. Additionally, the number of companies allowed for GCC citizens to trade their shares in the Kingdom reached 247, which matches the total number of joint-stock companies in the Saudi stock market, with a total capital estimated at around 850 billion riyals; reflecting the complete openness of the Saudi stock market to the citizens of the Council.

The importance of the report lies in achieving the free movement of goods and services, capital, and labor among the GCC countries; enhancing the Council's objectives aimed at strengthening cooperation and integration in economic, social, and legislative fields.

It is noteworthy that the results of the Joint Gulf Market Indicators for 2024 are based on data from administrative records issued by national authorities in the Kingdom, including the Ministries of Education, Health, Justice, Human Resources and Social Development, the Saudi Stock Exchange, and the Saudi Central Bank, as they were collected and analyzed according to precise methodologies and high-quality standards to ensure the reliability of the indicators and support the common economic policies among the Council countries.