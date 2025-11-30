ارتفعت حركة دخول مواطني دول مجلس التعاون إلى المملكة في عام 2024م بنسبة 5.83% مقارنةً بعام 2023م، إذ بلغ إجمالي عدد الداخلين نحو 8.8 مليون فرد، في حين بلغ عدد المغادرين أيضاً 8.8 مليون فرد، وذلك بحسب نتائج تقرير مؤشرات السوق الخليجية المشتركة لعام 2024م الذي أصدرته الهيئة العامة للإحصاء.

وبيّنت النتائج أن عدد طلاب مواطني دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي المسجَّلين في التعليم العالي الحكومي بلغ 988، في حين وصل إجمالي طلاب التعليم العام إلى 5,036؛ مما يعكس حجم مشاركة مواطني دول المجلس في مختلف مستويات التعليم داخل المملكة، كما بلغ عدد الشركات المسموح لمواطني دول مجلس التعاون تداول أسهمها في المملكة 247 شركة التي تعد مطابقة لإجمالي عدد الشركات المساهمة في سوق الأسهم السعودية والبالغة بإجمالي رأس مال يقدر بنحو 850 مليار ريال؛ وهو ما يعكس انفتاح سوق الأسهم السعودية بالكامل أمام مواطني دول المجلس.

وتكمن أهمية التقرير في تحقيق حرية تنقل السلع والخدمات، ورؤوس الأموال، والأيدي العاملة بين دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية؛ بما يعزز أهداف مجلس التعاون الرامية إلى توثيق التعاون والتكامل في المجالات الاقتصادية والاجتماعية والتشريعية.

يشار إلى أن نتائج مؤشرات السوق الخليجية المشتركة لعام 2024 تستند على بيانات السجلات الإدارية الصادرة عن الجهات الوطنية في المملكة بما في ذلك وزارات التعليم، والصحة، والعدل، والموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، وشركة تداول السعودية، والبنك المركزي السعودي، إذ جُمعت وحُللت وفق منهجيات دقيقة ومعايير جودة عالية لضمان موثوقية المؤشرات، ودعم السياسات الاقتصادية المشتركة بين دول المجلس.