ارتفعت حركة دخول مواطني دول مجلس التعاون إلى المملكة في عام 2024م بنسبة 5.83% مقارنةً بعام 2023م، إذ بلغ إجمالي عدد الداخلين نحو 8.8 مليون فرد، في حين بلغ عدد المغادرين أيضاً 8.8 مليون فرد، وذلك بحسب نتائج تقرير مؤشرات السوق الخليجية المشتركة لعام 2024م الذي أصدرته الهيئة العامة للإحصاء.
وبيّنت النتائج أن عدد طلاب مواطني دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي المسجَّلين في التعليم العالي الحكومي بلغ 988، في حين وصل إجمالي طلاب التعليم العام إلى 5,036؛ مما يعكس حجم مشاركة مواطني دول المجلس في مختلف مستويات التعليم داخل المملكة، كما بلغ عدد الشركات المسموح لمواطني دول مجلس التعاون تداول أسهمها في المملكة 247 شركة التي تعد مطابقة لإجمالي عدد الشركات المساهمة في سوق الأسهم السعودية والبالغة بإجمالي رأس مال يقدر بنحو 850 مليار ريال؛ وهو ما يعكس انفتاح سوق الأسهم السعودية بالكامل أمام مواطني دول المجلس.
وتكمن أهمية التقرير في تحقيق حرية تنقل السلع والخدمات، ورؤوس الأموال، والأيدي العاملة بين دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية؛ بما يعزز أهداف مجلس التعاون الرامية إلى توثيق التعاون والتكامل في المجالات الاقتصادية والاجتماعية والتشريعية.
يشار إلى أن نتائج مؤشرات السوق الخليجية المشتركة لعام 2024 تستند على بيانات السجلات الإدارية الصادرة عن الجهات الوطنية في المملكة بما في ذلك وزارات التعليم، والصحة، والعدل، والموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، وشركة تداول السعودية، والبنك المركزي السعودي، إذ جُمعت وحُللت وفق منهجيات دقيقة ومعايير جودة عالية لضمان موثوقية المؤشرات، ودعم السياسات الاقتصادية المشتركة بين دول المجلس.
The movement of citizens from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries entering the Kingdom in 2024 increased by 5.83% compared to 2023, with a total of approximately 8.8 million individuals entering, while the number of those departing also reached 8.8 million individuals, according to the results of the Joint Gulf Market Indicators Report for 2024 issued by the General Authority for Statistics.
The results indicated that the number of students from GCC citizens enrolled in public higher education reached 988, while the total number of students in general education reached 5,036; reflecting the level of participation of citizens from the Council in various levels of education within the Kingdom. Additionally, the number of companies allowed for GCC citizens to trade their shares in the Kingdom reached 247, which matches the total number of joint-stock companies in the Saudi stock market, with a total capital estimated at around 850 billion riyals; reflecting the complete openness of the Saudi stock market to the citizens of the Council.
The importance of the report lies in achieving the free movement of goods and services, capital, and labor among the GCC countries; enhancing the Council's objectives aimed at strengthening cooperation and integration in economic, social, and legislative fields.
It is noteworthy that the results of the Joint Gulf Market Indicators for 2024 are based on data from administrative records issued by national authorities in the Kingdom, including the Ministries of Education, Health, Justice, Human Resources and Social Development, the Saudi Stock Exchange, and the Saudi Central Bank, as they were collected and analyzed according to precise methodologies and high-quality standards to ensure the reliability of the indicators and support the common economic policies among the Council countries.