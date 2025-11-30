نبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد من هطول أمطار متوسطة على منطقة الباحة، مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة، وشبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية، وجريان السيول، وتساقط البرد، وصواعق رعدية، على محافظات القطاع التهامي المخواة، وقلوة، والحجرة، وغامد الزناد، والأجزاء المجاورة لها.
وبيَّن المركز أن الحالة ستستمر -بمشيئة الله تعالى- حتى الساعة الـ8:00 مساءً.
The National Center of Meteorology has warned of moderate rainfall in the Al-Bahah region, accompanied by strong winds, near-zero visibility, flash floods, hail, and thunderstorms, affecting the provinces of the Tihama sector: Al-Mukhwah, Qilwah, Al-Hajrah, Ghamid Al-Zanad, and the neighboring areas.
The center indicated that the condition will continue - if God wills - until 8:00 PM.