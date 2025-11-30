The National Center of Meteorology has warned of moderate rainfall in the Al-Bahah region, accompanied by strong winds, near-zero visibility, flash floods, hail, and thunderstorms, affecting the provinces of the Tihama sector: Al-Mukhwah, Qilwah, Al-Hajrah, Ghamid Al-Zanad, and the neighboring areas.

The center indicated that the condition will continue - if God wills - until 8:00 PM.