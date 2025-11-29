A number of houses in the television neighborhood in Hail experience frequent power outages from time to time, which, according to residents' reports, have reached up to three times a day, causing daily disruptions and malfunctions of electrical appliances inside the homes.

Close Intervals

Residents who spoke to "Okaz," including Mohammed Al-Ali, Abdullah Nasser, and Mohammed Al-Rashoud, indicate that the outages occur at close intervals and sometimes last longer than expected. They attribute the problem, based on their initial assessments, to a malfunction in the generators or transformers supplying the neighborhood, which requires a fundamental solution to prevent the recurrence of power outages that have caused damage to several electrical appliances, particularly refrigerators and air conditioning units, leading to spoilage of food items and additional losses for families.

They added that the repeated malfunctions throughout the day "have become unacceptable," calling on the company to quickly address the issue, especially since some homes have patients who need medical devices that operate around the clock.