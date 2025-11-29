تشهد عدد من منازل حي التلفزيون بمدينة حائل بين الحين والآخر، انقطاعات متكررة للتيار الكهربائي، وصلت - بحسب إفادات الأهالي - إلى ثلاث مرات في اليوم الواحد، ما تسبّب في إرباك يومي وتعطّل للأجهزة الكهربائية داخل المنازل.

فترات متقاربة

ويشير السكان، الذين تحدثوا لـ«عكاظ»، منهم محمد العلي وعبدالله ناصر ومحمد الرشود، إلى أن الانقطاع يحدث في فترات متقاربة، ويستمر أحياناً لمدد تطول عن الحد المتوقع، مرجعين المشكلة وفق تقديرات أولية لديهم، إلى خلل في المولدات أو المحولات المغذّية للحي، الأمر الذي يحتاج إلى معالجة جذرية حتى لا يتكرر انقطاع التيار الكهربائي، الذي تسبب في أعطال عدد من الأجهزة الكهربائية، خصوصاً الثلاجات وأجهزة التكييف، مما أدّى إلى تلف مواد غذائية وتكبّد الأسر خسائر إضافية.

وأضافوا، أن تكرار الأعطال خلال اليوم الواحد «أصبح أمراً غير مقبول»، مطالبين الشركة بسرعة معالجة الخلل، خصوصاً أن في بعض المنازل مرضى يحتاجون لأجهزة طبية تعمل على مدار الساعة.