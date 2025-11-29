The Public Authority for Food Security participated in a session of the International Sugar Organization, as part of the organization's meetings held in the British capital, London, from November 27 to 28, 2025. The members of the organization, which includes 35 countries in addition to the European Union, renewed the election of the Kingdom as a member of the administrative committee of the council for the fourth consecutive term.

Saudi Arabia's Position



The Chairman of the Public Authority for Food Security, Engineer Ahmed Abdulaziz Al-Faris, explained that the Kingdom's participation in the organization's meetings and its election as a member of the administrative committee comes as part of its commitment to enhancing the Kingdom's position in international organizations related to food security, most notably the International Sugar Organization and the International Grains Council (IGC). This reaffirms the Kingdom's increasing status in international forums and its political and economic weight on the global level, as well as its commitment to the stability of global food supplies.



The delegation representing the Kingdom at the International Sugar Organization meetings was led by the Vice Chairman of the Public Authority for Food Security, Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Fawzan. The meeting discussed the key developments in the global sugar market, including supply and demand, mechanisms to enhance sustainability in sugar production and its derivatives, as well as exploring opportunities for international cooperation to ensure the stability of food supplies.