شاركت الهيئة العامة للأمن الغذائي في جلسة منظمة السكر الدولية، وذلك في إطار اجتماعات المنظمة التي عُقدت في العاصمة البريطانية لندن خلال الفترة من 27 إلى 28 نوفمبر 2025م، و جدد أعضاء المنظمة الـ 35 دولة إضافة إلى الاتحاد الاوروبي انتخاب المملكة عضوًا في اللجنة الإدارية للمجلس للدورة الرابعة على التوالي.

مكانة السعودية


وأوضح رئيس الهيئة العامة للأمن الغذائي المهندس أحمد عبدالعزيز الفارس أن مشاركة المملكة في اجتماعات المنظمة وانتخابها عضوًا في اللجنة الإدارية للمنظمة يأتي في إطار الحرص على تعزيز مكانة المملكة في المنظمات الدولية ذات الصلة بالأمن الغذائي، وأبرزها منظمة السكر الدولية ومجلس الحبوب الدولي (IGC)، الذي يأتي تأكيدًا على مكانة المملكة المتزايدة في المحافل الدولية وثقلها السياسي والاقتصادي على المستوى الدولي وحرصها على استقرار المعروض الغذائي العالمي.


وترأّس وفد المملكة المشارك في اجتماعات منظمة السكر الدولية نائب رئيس الهيئة العامة للأمن الغذائي محمد إبراهيم الفوزان، وناقش الاجتماع أبرز التطورات في سوق السكر العالمي، بما في ذلك العرض والطلب، وآليات تعزيز الاستدامة في إنتاج السكر ومشتقاته، إضافة إلى بحث فرص التعاون الدولي لضمان استقرار الإمدادات الغذائية.