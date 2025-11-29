توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس هذا اليوم (السبت)، استمرار هطول أمطار رعدية خفيفة إلى متوسطة مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة على مناطق جازان، عسير، الباحة، كما لا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب على تلك المناطق والمنطقة الشرقية، في حين تؤثر الرياح السطحية المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على مناطق مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، حائل، تبوك، الجوف.

وأشار التقرير، إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 10-28 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وجنوبية إلى جنوبية شرقية بسرعة 15-40 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، ومن متر إلى مترين يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، ومتوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب.

فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 10 - 30 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج.