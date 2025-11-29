The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Saturday) that light to moderate thunderstorm rains will continue, accompanied by hail showers and active winds in the regions of Jazan, Asir, and Al-Baha. Fog formation is also not ruled out in those areas and the Eastern Province, while surface winds stirring up dust and sand will affect the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Hail, Tabuk, and Al-Jawf.

The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 10-28 km/h in the northern and central parts, and southerly to southeasterly at a speed of 15-40 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Wave heights will range from half a meter to one meter in the northern and central parts, and from one meter to two meters, exceeding two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The sea condition will be light in the northern and central parts, and moderate with waves becoming rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Meanwhile, the surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 10 - 30 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one meter, and the sea condition will be light.