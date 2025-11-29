توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس هذا اليوم (السبت)، استمرار هطول أمطار رعدية خفيفة إلى متوسطة مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة على مناطق جازان، عسير، الباحة، كما لا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب على تلك المناطق والمنطقة الشرقية، في حين تؤثر الرياح السطحية المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على مناطق مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، حائل، تبوك، الجوف.
وأشار التقرير، إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 10-28 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وجنوبية إلى جنوبية شرقية بسرعة 15-40 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، ومن متر إلى مترين يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، ومتوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب.
فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 10 - 30 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Saturday) that light to moderate thunderstorm rains will continue, accompanied by hail showers and active winds in the regions of Jazan, Asir, and Al-Baha. Fog formation is also not ruled out in those areas and the Eastern Province, while surface winds stirring up dust and sand will affect the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Hail, Tabuk, and Al-Jawf.
The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 10-28 km/h in the northern and central parts, and southerly to southeasterly at a speed of 15-40 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Wave heights will range from half a meter to one meter in the northern and central parts, and from one meter to two meters, exceeding two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The sea condition will be light in the northern and central parts, and moderate with waves becoming rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
Meanwhile, the surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 10 - 30 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one meter, and the sea condition will be light.