The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has approved the regulatory requirements for event and exhibition halls.

The requirements include conditions for obtaining a municipal license, which involve providing a valid commercial registration, obtaining civil defense approval, ensuring that the locations of the halls comply with planning regulations both within and outside the urban area, as well as precise organization of the internal spaces, including the main hall, hospitality facilities, reception areas, and services.

The ministry confirmed that these requirements aim to regulate the activities of event and exhibition halls designated for commercial, recreational, or cultural use, according to clear technical, architectural, and operational standards, contributing to enhancing safety and efficiency, and improving the experience for investors and beneficiaries.

It emphasized the necessity of adhering to the urban building code or the approved urban guidelines in the area where the activity is located, while complying with fire prevention and protection requirements, installing surveillance cameras, and providing accessible entry for individuals with disabilities by equipping entrances, ramps, and parking spaces.

The ministry pointed out that these requirements are part of an integrated regulatory framework aimed at enhancing service quality, improving operational efficiency, and supporting the local economy, in line with the sustainable urban development targets in Vision 2030.