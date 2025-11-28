أقرّت وزارة البلديات والإسكان، الاشتراطات التنظيمية لقاعات المناسبات والمعارض.

وتتضمّن الاشتراطات متطلبات للحصول على الترخيص البلدي، وتشمل تقديم سجل تجاري ساري المفعول، الحصول على موافقة الدفاع المدني، توافق مواقع القاعات مع الأنظمة التخطيطية داخل أو خارج النطاق العمراني، كما تشمل التنظيم الدقيق للمساحات الداخلية، بما في ذلك القاعة الرئيسية، ومرافق الضيافة، والاستقبال، والخدمات.

وأكّدت الوزارة، بأن هذه الاشتراطات تأتي لتنظيم نشاط قاعات المناسبات والمعارض المخصصة للاستخدام التجاري أو الترفيهي أو الثقافي، وفق معايير فنية ومعمارية وتشغيلية واضحة، وبما يسهم في رفع مستوى السلامة والكفاءة، وتحسين تجربة المستثمرين والمستفيدين.

وشدّدت على ضرورة الالتزام بكود البناء العمراني أو الموجهات العمرانية المعتمدة في المنطقة التي يقع فيها النشاط، مع الالتزام بمتطلبات الوقاية والحماية من الحريق، وتركيب كاميرات المراقبة، وتوفير الوصول الشامل لذوي الإعاقة عبر تجهيز المداخل والمنحدرات والمواقف .

وأشارت الوزارة، إلى أن هذه الاشتراطات تُعد جزءًا من إطار تنظيمي متكامل يهدف إلى رفع جودة الخدمات، وتحسين كفاءة التشغيل، ودعم الاقتصاد المحلي، بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات التنمية العمرانية المستدامة في رؤية 2030.