اختُتمت في جمهورية مصر العربية، مناورات التمرين البحري «ميدوزا 14»، بمشاركة القوات البحرية الملكية السعودية، إلى جانب قوات من الدولة المستضيفة، والجمهورية الهيلينية، وجمهورية قبرص، وجمهورية فرنسا.

وشهد اليوم الختامي للتمرين تنفيذ عدد من الفرضيات العملياتية المتقدمة، شملت حماية البنى التحتية البحرية، وعمليات مكافحة الغواصات، وتدريبات الحرب غير المتماثلة، إضافة إلى تنفيذ هجمات باستخدام الزوارق السريعة، وعمليات الإنزال البحري، والإنزال بالمروحيات العمودية.

ونفّذت القوات المشاركة تدريبات متنوعة في بيئة عملياتية، شملت البحث والإنقاذ، والحرب الجوية المضادة، والعمليات البرمائية، والحرب الإلكترونية، وتضمنت مراحل التمرين الغوص القتالي والرماية التكتيكية.

وأوضح قائد التمرين العميد البحري الركن سعد بن سفر الأحمري أن القوات البحرية الملكية السعودية والقوات المشاركة أظهرت مستوى عاليًا من الاحترافية والجاهزية القتالية، من خلال إتقان ما تم تنفيذه ضمن مراحل التمرين من عمليات وتكتيكات، شملت توحيد المفاهيم وتبادل الخبرات وصقل وتطوير مهارات المشاركين، بما يعزز العمل العسكري المشترك.

وشهد حفل الختام، قائد الأسطول الغربي اللواء البحري الركن منصور بن سعود الجعيد، إضافة إلى عدد من القادة العسكريين للدول المشاركة في التمرين.