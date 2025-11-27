The naval exercise "Medusa 14" concluded in the Arab Republic of Egypt, with the participation of the Royal Saudi Navy, alongside forces from the host nation, the Hellenic Republic, the Republic of Cyprus, and the French Republic.

On the final day of the exercise, a number of advanced operational scenarios were executed, including the protection of maritime infrastructure, anti-submarine operations, asymmetric warfare training, as well as conducting attacks using fast boats, amphibious landings, and helicopter insertions.

The participating forces carried out various drills in an operational environment, which included search and rescue, counter-air warfare, amphibious operations, and electronic warfare, and the stages of the exercise included combat diving and tactical shooting.

The commander of the exercise, Rear Admiral Saad bin Safar Al-Ahmari, stated that the Royal Saudi Navy and the participating forces demonstrated a high level of professionalism and combat readiness, through their mastery of the operations and tactics executed during the exercise phases, which included unifying concepts, exchanging experiences, and honing and developing the skills of the participants, thereby enhancing joint military operations.

The closing ceremony was attended by the commander of the Western Fleet, Major General Mansour bin Saud Al-Juaid, in addition to several military leaders from the participating countries in the exercise.