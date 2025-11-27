اختُتمت في جمهورية مصر العربية، مناورات التمرين البحري «ميدوزا 14»، بمشاركة القوات البحرية الملكية السعودية، إلى جانب قوات من الدولة المستضيفة، والجمهورية الهيلينية، وجمهورية قبرص، وجمهورية فرنسا.
وشهد اليوم الختامي للتمرين تنفيذ عدد من الفرضيات العملياتية المتقدمة، شملت حماية البنى التحتية البحرية، وعمليات مكافحة الغواصات، وتدريبات الحرب غير المتماثلة، إضافة إلى تنفيذ هجمات باستخدام الزوارق السريعة، وعمليات الإنزال البحري، والإنزال بالمروحيات العمودية.
ونفّذت القوات المشاركة تدريبات متنوعة في بيئة عملياتية، شملت البحث والإنقاذ، والحرب الجوية المضادة، والعمليات البرمائية، والحرب الإلكترونية، وتضمنت مراحل التمرين الغوص القتالي والرماية التكتيكية.
وأوضح قائد التمرين العميد البحري الركن سعد بن سفر الأحمري أن القوات البحرية الملكية السعودية والقوات المشاركة أظهرت مستوى عاليًا من الاحترافية والجاهزية القتالية، من خلال إتقان ما تم تنفيذه ضمن مراحل التمرين من عمليات وتكتيكات، شملت توحيد المفاهيم وتبادل الخبرات وصقل وتطوير مهارات المشاركين، بما يعزز العمل العسكري المشترك.
وشهد حفل الختام، قائد الأسطول الغربي اللواء البحري الركن منصور بن سعود الجعيد، إضافة إلى عدد من القادة العسكريين للدول المشاركة في التمرين.
The naval exercise "Medusa 14" concluded in the Arab Republic of Egypt, with the participation of the Royal Saudi Navy, alongside forces from the host nation, the Hellenic Republic, the Republic of Cyprus, and the French Republic.
On the final day of the exercise, a number of advanced operational scenarios were executed, including the protection of maritime infrastructure, anti-submarine operations, asymmetric warfare training, as well as conducting attacks using fast boats, amphibious landings, and helicopter insertions.
The participating forces carried out various drills in an operational environment, which included search and rescue, counter-air warfare, amphibious operations, and electronic warfare, and the stages of the exercise included combat diving and tactical shooting.
The commander of the exercise, Rear Admiral Saad bin Safar Al-Ahmari, stated that the Royal Saudi Navy and the participating forces demonstrated a high level of professionalism and combat readiness, through their mastery of the operations and tactics executed during the exercise phases, which included unifying concepts, exchanging experiences, and honing and developing the skills of the participants, thereby enhancing joint military operations.
The closing ceremony was attended by the commander of the Western Fleet, Major General Mansour bin Saud Al-Juaid, in addition to several military leaders from the participating countries in the exercise.