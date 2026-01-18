Natural habitats such as forests, wetlands, mangroves, coral reefs, and isolated islands play a crucial role in maintaining the global ecological balance, providing a home for millions of plant and animal species, thus supporting biodiversity, which is considered a fundamental pillar for environmental stability. Isolated islands, such as the Galapagos Islands, Madagascar, and Socotra, act as "natural laboratories" for evolution, where isolation leads to the formation of unique endemic species that are not found anywhere else. These islands contain a high percentage of global biodiversity despite their small area (about 15-20% of terrestrial species in 3.5% of land area).



Socotra Island is one of the Yemeni islands located in the Arabian Sea, about 350 kilometers from the coast of Yemen. It consists of an archipelago of small islands, with Socotra being the largest island in that archipelago. The total area of the archipelago is approximately 3,700 km² (about five times the area of Bahrain). The inhabitants of Socotra are known for their traditional lifestyle, relying on agriculture and fishing, and they enjoy a unique culture and heritage.



Socotra is considered one of the world's distinguished islands in terms of ecological and biological diversity. It serves as a natural laboratory and an unexplored genetic reservoir, classified as one of the areas in the world with the highest rate of biological endemism. More than two-thirds of its vascular plants are not found anywhere else on Earth, as confirmed by specialized international entities. The island is one of the distinctive tourist destinations in the world, thanks to its unique environmental diversity that includes many plant and animal species unique to the world. It is home to many rare plant and animal species, such as the Dragon's Blood Tree (Dracaena cinnabari), and includes 13 species of rare frankincense plants, as well as around 850 plant species, 37% of which are not found anywhere else on the planet. The island also hosts over 140 bird species and many types of reptiles and invertebrates, making it a favored destination for scientists and researchers in the field of biodiversity. Its natural isolation has contributed to the protection of many species. It is one of the unique natural sites classified by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site, due to its rare and diverse environment, and it is a strategically important point in the Arabian Sea, overseeing the international shipping route.



Despite the attempts to involve Socotra in the chaos of the Yemeni scene and the ambitions of some external parties that have sought to spread disorder in the Arab homeland to swallow it up and seize its precious environmental treasures, and to tamper with its ecosystems (UNESCO is preparing to send a mission to monitor and assess the violations that the island has recently witnessed), Socotra offers enormous opportunities in the field of ecotourism. Its unique nature can be a strong attraction for tourists interested in environmental conservation, learning about endangered species, and sustainable ecotourism practices such as educational tourism, agricultural tourism, and exploratory trips focused on nature and the environment. However, Socotra lacks many of the essential components that could widely support tourism, such as modern hotels, restaurants, and paved roads. Equally important is the establishment of security throughout the brotherly Yemen, which the Kingdom strives to achieve with all effort and sincerity. Additionally, the Kingdom, with its extensive experience in conserving and developing natural resources and wildlife, can contribute to providing a global scientific umbrella for Yemeni experts and specialists—of whom there are many—to help elevate ecotourism on the island to new horizons, benefiting from it as a global center for biodiversity and advanced studies and research in this field. The Public Investment Fund in the Kingdom, with its strategic vision for the opportunities available in Socotra, may play a role in developing investment on the island and transforming it into a global destination that achieves lucrative economic returns and provides means of work and development for the local population.