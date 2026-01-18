الموائل الطبيعية كالغابات، والأراضي الرطبة، والمانغروف، والشعاب المرجانية، والجزر المعزولة، تلعب دوراً حاسماً في الحفاظ على التوازن البيئي العالمي، حيث توفر موطناً لملايين الأنواع النباتية والحيوانية، مما يدعم التنوع الحيوي الذي يُعتبر ركيزة أساسية للاستقرار البيئي. تعمل الجزر المعزولة، مثل جزر غالاباغوس ومدغشقر، وسقطرى كـ «مختبرات طبيعية» للتطور، حيث تؤدي العزلة إلى تكوين أنواع مستوطنة (endemic) فريدة لا توجد في أي مكان آخر. هذه الجزر تحتوي على نسبة عالية من التنوع الحيوي العالمي رغم صغر مساحتها (حوالى 15-20% من الأنواع البرية في 3.5% من مساحة اليابسة).


جزيرة سقطرى هي إحدى الجزر اليمنية الواقعة في بحر العرب، على بعد حوالى 350 كيلومترًا من ساحل اليمن، وتتألف من أرخبيل من الجزر الصغيرة، وهي أكبر جزيرة في ذلك الأرخبيل وتبلغ المساحة الإجمالية للأرخبيل حوالى 3,700 كم² (ما يقارب 5 أضعاف مساحة البحرين)، كما يشتهر سكان سقطرى بمعيشة تقليدية معتمدين على الزراعة وصيد الأسماك، ويتمتعون بثقافة وموروثات فريدة.


وتعد سقطرى من الجزر المتميزة على المستوى العالمي من حيث التنوع البيئي والحيوي، وهي بمثابة مختبر طبيعي ومخزون جيني لم يستكشف بعد، وتصنف كواحدة من أكثر مناطق العالم في معدل الاستيطان الحيوي (Endemism)، فأكثر من ثلثي نباتاتها الوعائية لا توجد في أي مكان آخر على الأرض كما تؤكد ذلك جهات دولية متخصصة. تعتبر الجزيرة واحدة من الوجهات السياحية المميزة في العالم، وذلك بفضل تنوعها البيئي الفريد الذي يشمل العديد من الأنواع النباتية والحيوانية التي تنفرد بها على مستوى العالم، حيث تحتوي على العديد من الأنواع النباتية والحيوانية النادرة، مثل شجرة دم الأخوين (دم العنقاء)، كما تضم 13 نوعاً من نبات اللبان النادرة، ونحو 850 نوعًا من النباتات، 37% منها لا توجد في أي مكان آخر على سطح الأرض، كما تحتوي الجزيرة على أكثر من 140 نوعًا من الطيور، والعديد من أنواع الزواحف واللا فقاريات، مما يجعلها وجهة محببة للعلماء والباحثين في مجال التنوع الحيوي، وقد أسهمت عزلتها الطبيعية في حماية الكثير من الأنواع. وهي واحدة من المواقع الطبيعية الفريدة التي صنفتها اليونسكو كموقع للتراث العالمي، نظراً للبيئة النادرة والمتنوعة، وهي نقطة إستراتيجية مهمة في بحر العرب، حيث تشرف على الطريق الملاحي الدولي.


وعلى الرغم مما مرت به سقطرى من محاولات إقحامها في فوضى المشهد اليمني، وأطماع بعض الجهات الخارجية التي دأبت على نشر الفوضى في الوطن العربي في ابتلاعها، والسعي للاستيلاء على كنوزها البيئية الثمينة، والعبث بنظمها البيئية، (تجهز اليونسكو لإرسال بعثة لرصد وتقييم الانتهاكات التي شهدتها الجزيرة مؤخراً)، إلا أن سقطرى تقدم فرصًا ضخمة في مجال السياحة البيئية، فطبيعتها الفريدة يمكن أن تكون عامل جذب قوي للسياح المهتمين بالحفاظ على البيئة، والتعرف على الأنواع المهددة بالانقراض، والسياحة البيئية المتوافقة مع المعايير المستدامة مثل السياحة التعليمية، والسياحة الزراعية، والرحلات الاستكشافية التي تركز على الطبيعة والبيئة. غير أن سقطرى تفتقر إلى العديد من المقومات الأساسية التي قد تدعم السياحة بشكل واسع، مثل الفنادق الحديثة، والمطاعم، والطرق المعبدة، ولا يقل أهمية عن ذلك كله استتباب الأمن في ربوع اليمن الشقيق، وهذا ما تسعى المملكة لتحقيقه بكل جهد وإخلاص، كما يمكن للمملكة بخبراتها الممتدة في حفظ وتنمية الموارد الطبيعية والحياة الفطرية، أن تسهم في توفير مظلة علمية عالمية للخبراء والمتخصصين اليمنيين -وهم كثر- للإسهام في نقل السياحة البيئية في الجزيرة إلى آفاق جديدة، والاستفادة منها كمركز عالمي للتنوع الأحيائي والدراسات والأبحاث المتقدمة في هذا المجال، وقد يكون لصندوق الاستثمارات العامة في المملكة برؤيته الإستراتيجية للفرص المتاحة في سقطرى دور في تنمية الاستثمار في الجزيرة وتحويلها لمزار عالمي بما يحقق عوائد اقتصادية مجزية، ويوفر سبل العمل والتنمية للسكان المحليين.