الموائل الطبيعية كالغابات، والأراضي الرطبة، والمانغروف، والشعاب المرجانية، والجزر المعزولة، تلعب دوراً حاسماً في الحفاظ على التوازن البيئي العالمي، حيث توفر موطناً لملايين الأنواع النباتية والحيوانية، مما يدعم التنوع الحيوي الذي يُعتبر ركيزة أساسية للاستقرار البيئي. تعمل الجزر المعزولة، مثل جزر غالاباغوس ومدغشقر، وسقطرى كـ «مختبرات طبيعية» للتطور، حيث تؤدي العزلة إلى تكوين أنواع مستوطنة (endemic) فريدة لا توجد في أي مكان آخر. هذه الجزر تحتوي على نسبة عالية من التنوع الحيوي العالمي رغم صغر مساحتها (حوالى 15-20% من الأنواع البرية في 3.5% من مساحة اليابسة).
جزيرة سقطرى هي إحدى الجزر اليمنية الواقعة في بحر العرب، على بعد حوالى 350 كيلومترًا من ساحل اليمن، وتتألف من أرخبيل من الجزر الصغيرة، وهي أكبر جزيرة في ذلك الأرخبيل وتبلغ المساحة الإجمالية للأرخبيل حوالى 3,700 كم² (ما يقارب 5 أضعاف مساحة البحرين)، كما يشتهر سكان سقطرى بمعيشة تقليدية معتمدين على الزراعة وصيد الأسماك، ويتمتعون بثقافة وموروثات فريدة.
وتعد سقطرى من الجزر المتميزة على المستوى العالمي من حيث التنوع البيئي والحيوي، وهي بمثابة مختبر طبيعي ومخزون جيني لم يستكشف بعد، وتصنف كواحدة من أكثر مناطق العالم في معدل الاستيطان الحيوي (Endemism)، فأكثر من ثلثي نباتاتها الوعائية لا توجد في أي مكان آخر على الأرض كما تؤكد ذلك جهات دولية متخصصة. تعتبر الجزيرة واحدة من الوجهات السياحية المميزة في العالم، وذلك بفضل تنوعها البيئي الفريد الذي يشمل العديد من الأنواع النباتية والحيوانية التي تنفرد بها على مستوى العالم، حيث تحتوي على العديد من الأنواع النباتية والحيوانية النادرة، مثل شجرة دم الأخوين (دم العنقاء)، كما تضم 13 نوعاً من نبات اللبان النادرة، ونحو 850 نوعًا من النباتات، 37% منها لا توجد في أي مكان آخر على سطح الأرض، كما تحتوي الجزيرة على أكثر من 140 نوعًا من الطيور، والعديد من أنواع الزواحف واللا فقاريات، مما يجعلها وجهة محببة للعلماء والباحثين في مجال التنوع الحيوي، وقد أسهمت عزلتها الطبيعية في حماية الكثير من الأنواع. وهي واحدة من المواقع الطبيعية الفريدة التي صنفتها اليونسكو كموقع للتراث العالمي، نظراً للبيئة النادرة والمتنوعة، وهي نقطة إستراتيجية مهمة في بحر العرب، حيث تشرف على الطريق الملاحي الدولي.
وعلى الرغم مما مرت به سقطرى من محاولات إقحامها في فوضى المشهد اليمني، وأطماع بعض الجهات الخارجية التي دأبت على نشر الفوضى في الوطن العربي في ابتلاعها، والسعي للاستيلاء على كنوزها البيئية الثمينة، والعبث بنظمها البيئية، (تجهز اليونسكو لإرسال بعثة لرصد وتقييم الانتهاكات التي شهدتها الجزيرة مؤخراً)، إلا أن سقطرى تقدم فرصًا ضخمة في مجال السياحة البيئية، فطبيعتها الفريدة يمكن أن تكون عامل جذب قوي للسياح المهتمين بالحفاظ على البيئة، والتعرف على الأنواع المهددة بالانقراض، والسياحة البيئية المتوافقة مع المعايير المستدامة مثل السياحة التعليمية، والسياحة الزراعية، والرحلات الاستكشافية التي تركز على الطبيعة والبيئة. غير أن سقطرى تفتقر إلى العديد من المقومات الأساسية التي قد تدعم السياحة بشكل واسع، مثل الفنادق الحديثة، والمطاعم، والطرق المعبدة، ولا يقل أهمية عن ذلك كله استتباب الأمن في ربوع اليمن الشقيق، وهذا ما تسعى المملكة لتحقيقه بكل جهد وإخلاص، كما يمكن للمملكة بخبراتها الممتدة في حفظ وتنمية الموارد الطبيعية والحياة الفطرية، أن تسهم في توفير مظلة علمية عالمية للخبراء والمتخصصين اليمنيين -وهم كثر- للإسهام في نقل السياحة البيئية في الجزيرة إلى آفاق جديدة، والاستفادة منها كمركز عالمي للتنوع الأحيائي والدراسات والأبحاث المتقدمة في هذا المجال، وقد يكون لصندوق الاستثمارات العامة في المملكة برؤيته الإستراتيجية للفرص المتاحة في سقطرى دور في تنمية الاستثمار في الجزيرة وتحويلها لمزار عالمي بما يحقق عوائد اقتصادية مجزية، ويوفر سبل العمل والتنمية للسكان المحليين.
Natural habitats such as forests, wetlands, mangroves, coral reefs, and isolated islands play a crucial role in maintaining the global ecological balance, providing a home for millions of plant and animal species, thus supporting biodiversity, which is considered a fundamental pillar for environmental stability. Isolated islands, such as the Galapagos Islands, Madagascar, and Socotra, act as "natural laboratories" for evolution, where isolation leads to the formation of unique endemic species that are not found anywhere else. These islands contain a high percentage of global biodiversity despite their small area (about 15-20% of terrestrial species in 3.5% of land area).
Socotra Island is one of the Yemeni islands located in the Arabian Sea, about 350 kilometers from the coast of Yemen. It consists of an archipelago of small islands, with Socotra being the largest island in that archipelago. The total area of the archipelago is approximately 3,700 km² (about five times the area of Bahrain). The inhabitants of Socotra are known for their traditional lifestyle, relying on agriculture and fishing, and they enjoy a unique culture and heritage.
Socotra is considered one of the world's distinguished islands in terms of ecological and biological diversity. It serves as a natural laboratory and an unexplored genetic reservoir, classified as one of the areas in the world with the highest rate of biological endemism. More than two-thirds of its vascular plants are not found anywhere else on Earth, as confirmed by specialized international entities. The island is one of the distinctive tourist destinations in the world, thanks to its unique environmental diversity that includes many plant and animal species unique to the world. It is home to many rare plant and animal species, such as the Dragon's Blood Tree (Dracaena cinnabari), and includes 13 species of rare frankincense plants, as well as around 850 plant species, 37% of which are not found anywhere else on the planet. The island also hosts over 140 bird species and many types of reptiles and invertebrates, making it a favored destination for scientists and researchers in the field of biodiversity. Its natural isolation has contributed to the protection of many species. It is one of the unique natural sites classified by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site, due to its rare and diverse environment, and it is a strategically important point in the Arabian Sea, overseeing the international shipping route.
Despite the attempts to involve Socotra in the chaos of the Yemeni scene and the ambitions of some external parties that have sought to spread disorder in the Arab homeland to swallow it up and seize its precious environmental treasures, and to tamper with its ecosystems (UNESCO is preparing to send a mission to monitor and assess the violations that the island has recently witnessed), Socotra offers enormous opportunities in the field of ecotourism. Its unique nature can be a strong attraction for tourists interested in environmental conservation, learning about endangered species, and sustainable ecotourism practices such as educational tourism, agricultural tourism, and exploratory trips focused on nature and the environment. However, Socotra lacks many of the essential components that could widely support tourism, such as modern hotels, restaurants, and paved roads. Equally important is the establishment of security throughout the brotherly Yemen, which the Kingdom strives to achieve with all effort and sincerity. Additionally, the Kingdom, with its extensive experience in conserving and developing natural resources and wildlife, can contribute to providing a global scientific umbrella for Yemeni experts and specialists—of whom there are many—to help elevate ecotourism on the island to new horizons, benefiting from it as a global center for biodiversity and advanced studies and research in this field. The Public Investment Fund in the Kingdom, with its strategic vision for the opportunities available in Socotra, may play a role in developing investment on the island and transforming it into a global destination that achieves lucrative economic returns and provides means of work and development for the local population.