طالب الملياردير إيلون ماسك شركة «أوبن إيه آي» وشريكتها الرئيسية «مايكروسوفت» بدفع تعويضات تراوح بين 79 مليار دولار و134 مليار دولار، مدعياً أن الشركة خدعته بتخليها عن طابعها غير الربحي الأصلي وتحولها إلى نموذج ربحي، مع شراكة حصرية مع «مايكروسوفت»، في تصعيد دراماتيكي للنزاع القانوني المستمر بينهما.
وفقاً للوثائق القضائية المقدمة أخيراً، يزعم ماسك أن هذه التعويضات تمثل «الأرباح غير المشروعة» التي حققتها الشركتان من استثماراته الأولية ودعمه للمشروع، إذ يقدر محامو ماسك هذه الأرباح بين 65.5 مليار دولار و109.43 مليار دولار لـ«أوبن إيه آي»، وبين 13.3 مليار دولار و25.06 مليار دولار لـ«مايكروسوفت».
وبدأت القصة عام 2015 عندما شارك ماسك في تأسيس «أوبن إيه آي» كمنظمة غير ربحية تهدف إلى «تعزيز الذكاء الاصطناعي لصالح البشرية» حتى غادر الشركة عام 2018، ثم أطلق شركته الخاصة «xAI» في 2023.
ويدعي ماسك أنه ساهم بمبلغ 38 مليون دولار في تأسيس «أوبن إيه آي» عام 2015، تحت الوعد بأنها ستظل منظمة غير ربحية مخصصة لتطوير الذكاء الاصطناعي بشكل آمن ومفتوح المصدر.
وبعد مغادرته مجلس الإدارة عام 2018، أصبحت «أوبن إيه آي» تتعاون مع «مايكروسوفت»، التي استثمرت مليارات الدولارات (حوالى 14 مليار دولار حتى الآن) مقابل حقوق تجارية حصرية، ما أدى إلى تحول الشركة نحو نموذج ربحي.
ويصف ماسك هذا التحول بأنه «احتيال»، إذ كان يعتقد أن مساهماته كانت لأغراض خيرية، لا لإثراء الشركات الربحية.
وفي قرار حديث صادر عن القاضية الأمريكية يفون غونزاليز روجرز في محكمة أوكلاند الفيدرالية، رفضت طلبات «أوبن إيه آي» و«مايكروسوفت» بإسقاط الدعوى، مشيرة إلى أن ماسك لديه أساس قانوني للمطالبة بتنفيذ الشروط الخيرية الأصلية، رغم أن المساهمة كانت عبر وسيط.
ووفقاً لتقارير أمريكية فإنه إذا نجح ماسك في الدعوى، قد يؤدي ذلك إلى تغييرات جذرية في هيكل «أوبن إيه آي»، بما في ذلك إعادة النظر في شراكتها مع «مايكروسوفت»، التي يصفها ماسك بـ«الاحتكار».
من جانبها، نفت «أوبن إيه آي» الاتهامات، معتبرة أن ماسك يحاول عرقلة تقدمها بعد فشل مفاوضات سابقة للاندماج مع «تسلا».
Billionaire Elon Musk is suing OpenAI and its main partner Microsoft for damages ranging from $79 billion to $134 billion, claiming that the company deceived him by abandoning its original nonprofit status and shifting to a profit model, with an exclusive partnership with Microsoft, in a dramatic escalation of the ongoing legal dispute between them.
According to recently filed court documents, Musk alleges that these damages represent the "unlawful profits" that the two companies have made from his initial investments and support for the project, with Musk's lawyers estimating these profits to be between $65.5 billion and $109.43 billion for OpenAI, and between $13.3 billion and $25.06 billion for Microsoft.
The story began in 2015 when Musk co-founded OpenAI as a nonprofit organization aimed at "advancing artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity" until he left the company in 2018, and then launched his own company xAI in 2023.
Musk claims that he contributed $38 million to the founding of OpenAI in 2015, under the promise that it would remain a nonprofit dedicated to developing artificial intelligence safely and as open source.
After leaving the board in 2018, OpenAI began collaborating with Microsoft, which has invested billions of dollars—around $14 billion so far—in exchange for exclusive commercial rights, leading the company to shift towards a profit model.
Musk describes this shift as "fraud," as he believed that his contributions were for charitable purposes, not to enrich profit-driven companies.
In a recent ruling by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in federal court in Oakland, she denied OpenAI and Microsoft's motions to dismiss the lawsuit, noting that Musk has a legal basis to demand the enforcement of the original charitable terms, even though the contribution was made through an intermediary.
According to U.S. reports, if Musk succeeds in the lawsuit, it could lead to radical changes in OpenAI's structure, including a reevaluation of its partnership with Microsoft, which Musk describes as a "monopoly."
For its part, OpenAI has denied the allegations, stating that Musk is attempting to obstruct its progress after previous merger negotiations with Tesla failed.