Billionaire Elon Musk is suing OpenAI and its main partner Microsoft for damages ranging from $79 billion to $134 billion, claiming that the company deceived him by abandoning its original nonprofit status and shifting to a profit model, with an exclusive partnership with Microsoft, in a dramatic escalation of the ongoing legal dispute between them.

According to recently filed court documents, Musk alleges that these damages represent the "unlawful profits" that the two companies have made from his initial investments and support for the project, with Musk's lawyers estimating these profits to be between $65.5 billion and $109.43 billion for OpenAI, and between $13.3 billion and $25.06 billion for Microsoft.

The story began in 2015 when Musk co-founded OpenAI as a nonprofit organization aimed at "advancing artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity" until he left the company in 2018, and then launched his own company xAI in 2023.

Musk claims that he contributed $38 million to the founding of OpenAI in 2015, under the promise that it would remain a nonprofit dedicated to developing artificial intelligence safely and as open source.

After leaving the board in 2018, OpenAI began collaborating with Microsoft, which has invested billions of dollars—around $14 billion so far—in exchange for exclusive commercial rights, leading the company to shift towards a profit model.

Musk describes this shift as "fraud," as he believed that his contributions were for charitable purposes, not to enrich profit-driven companies.

In a recent ruling by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in federal court in Oakland, she denied OpenAI and Microsoft's motions to dismiss the lawsuit, noting that Musk has a legal basis to demand the enforcement of the original charitable terms, even though the contribution was made through an intermediary.

According to U.S. reports, if Musk succeeds in the lawsuit, it could lead to radical changes in OpenAI's structure, including a reevaluation of its partnership with Microsoft, which Musk describes as a "monopoly."

For its part, OpenAI has denied the allegations, stating that Musk is attempting to obstruct its progress after previous merger negotiations with Tesla failed.