طالب الملياردير إيلون ماسك شركة «أوبن إيه آي» وشريكتها الرئيسية «مايكروسوفت» بدفع تعويضات تراوح بين 79 مليار دولار و134 مليار دولار، مدعياً أن الشركة خدعته بتخليها عن طابعها غير الربحي الأصلي وتحولها إلى نموذج ربحي، مع شراكة حصرية مع «مايكروسوفت»، في تصعيد دراماتيكي للنزاع القانوني المستمر بينهما.

وفقاً للوثائق القضائية المقدمة أخيراً، يزعم ماسك أن هذه التعويضات تمثل «الأرباح غير المشروعة» التي حققتها الشركتان من استثماراته الأولية ودعمه للمشروع، إذ يقدر محامو ماسك هذه الأرباح بين 65.5 مليار دولار و109.43 مليار دولار لـ«أوبن إيه آي»، وبين 13.3 مليار دولار و25.06 مليار دولار لـ«مايكروسوفت».

وبدأت القصة عام 2015 عندما شارك ماسك في تأسيس «أوبن إيه آي» كمنظمة غير ربحية تهدف إلى «تعزيز الذكاء الاصطناعي لصالح البشرية» حتى غادر الشركة عام 2018، ثم أطلق شركته الخاصة «xAI» في 2023.

ويدعي ماسك أنه ساهم بمبلغ 38 مليون دولار في تأسيس «أوبن إيه آي» عام 2015، تحت الوعد بأنها ستظل منظمة غير ربحية مخصصة لتطوير الذكاء الاصطناعي بشكل آمن ومفتوح المصدر.

وبعد مغادرته مجلس الإدارة عام 2018، أصبحت «أوبن إيه آي» تتعاون مع «مايكروسوفت»، التي استثمرت مليارات الدولارات (حوالى 14 مليار دولار حتى الآن) مقابل حقوق تجارية حصرية، ما أدى إلى تحول الشركة نحو نموذج ربحي.

ويصف ماسك هذا التحول بأنه «احتيال»، إذ كان يعتقد أن مساهماته كانت لأغراض خيرية، لا لإثراء الشركات الربحية.

وفي قرار حديث صادر عن القاضية الأمريكية يفون غونزاليز روجرز في محكمة أوكلاند الفيدرالية، رفضت طلبات «أوبن إيه آي» و«مايكروسوفت» بإسقاط الدعوى، مشيرة إلى أن ماسك لديه أساس قانوني للمطالبة بتنفيذ الشروط الخيرية الأصلية، رغم أن المساهمة كانت عبر وسيط.

ووفقاً لتقارير أمريكية فإنه إذا نجح ماسك في الدعوى، قد يؤدي ذلك إلى تغييرات جذرية في هيكل «أوبن إيه آي»، بما في ذلك إعادة النظر في شراكتها مع «مايكروسوفت»، التي يصفها ماسك بـ«الاحتكار».

من جانبها، نفت «أوبن إيه آي» الاتهامات، معتبرة أن ماسك يحاول عرقلة تقدمها بعد فشل مفاوضات سابقة للاندماج مع «تسلا».