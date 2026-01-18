أصدرت وزارة الداخلية، اليوم (الأحد)، بيانًا بشأن تنفيذ حكم القتل تعزيرًا بـ3 مواطنين لارتكابهم جرائم إرهابية، في ما يلي نصّه:
قال الله تعالى (وَلَا تُفْسِدُواْ فِي الْأَرْضِ بَعْدَ إِصْلاحِهَا)، وقال تعالى (وَلَا تَبْغِ الْفَسَادَ فِي الْأَرْضِ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يُحِبُّ الْمُفْسِدِينَ)، وقال تعالى (وَاللَّهُ لَا يُحِبُّ الْفَسَاد)، وقال تعالى (إِنَّمَا جَزَاء الَّذِينَ يُحَارِبُونَ اللّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ وَيَسْعَوْنَ فِي الأَرْضِ فَسَادًا أَن يُقَتَّلُواْ أَوْ يُصَلَّبُواْ أَوْ تُقَطَّعَ أَيْدِيهِمْ وَأَرْجُلُهُم مِّنْ خِلافٍ أَوْ يُنفَوْاْ مِنَ الأَرْضِ ذَلِكَ لَهُمْ خِزْيٌ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَلَهُمْ فِي الآخِرَةِ عَذَابٌ عَظِيمٌ).
أقدم كل من حسين بن سالم بن محمد العمري، وسعود بن هليل بن سعود العنزي، وبسام محسن مران السبيعي على ارتكاب جرائم إرهابية تمثلت في الانضمام إلى تنظيم إرهابي خارجي، ووضع عبوات متفجرة في المركبات الأمنية بهدف تنفيذ عمليات القتل في صفوف رجال الأمن، وإيوائهم عددًا من العناصر الإرهابية.
وبفضل من الله تمكنت الجهات الأمنية من القبض على المذكورين، وأسفر التحقيق معهم عن توجيه الاتهام إليهم بارتكاب تلك الجرائم، وبإحالتهم إلى المحكمة المختصة؛ صدر بحقهم حُكم يقضي بثبوت ما نسب إليهم وقتلهم تعزيرًا، وأصبح الحُكم نهائيًا بعد تأييده من مرجعه، وصدر أمر ملكي بإنفاذ ما تقرر شرعًا.
وتم تنفيذ حُكم القتل تعزيرًا بحق كل من حسين بن سالم بن محمد العمري، وسعود بن هليل بن سعود العنزي، وبسام محسن مران السبيعي يوم الأحد 29 / 7 / 1447 الموافق 18 / 1 / 2026 بمنطقة الرياض.
ووزارة الداخلية إذ تعلن ذلك لتؤكد للجميع حرص حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على استتباب الأمن وتحقيق العدل وتنفيذ أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية في كل من يتعدى على الآمنين، وينتهك حقهم في الحياة والأمن، وتحذر في الوقت نفسه كل من تسول له نفسه الإقدام على مثل ذلك بأن العقاب الشرعي سيكون مصيره.
والله الهادي إلى سواء السبيل.
The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today (Sunday) regarding the implementation of the death penalty for three citizens for committing terrorist crimes. Below is the text:
Allah Almighty said (AND DO NOT CAUSE CORRUPTION IN THE EARTH AFTER ITS REFORMATION), and He said (AND DO NOT SEEK CORRUPTION IN THE EARTH; INDEED, ALLAH DOES NOT LIKE THE CORRUPTORS), and He said (AND ALLAH DOES NOT LIKE CORRUPTION), and He said (THE ONLY REWARD OF THOSE WHO FIGHT AGAINST ALLAH AND HIS MESSENGER AND STRIVE TO SPREAD CORRUPTION IN THE EARTH IS THAT THEY BE KILLED OR CRUCIFIED OR THEIR HANDS AND FEET BE CUT OFF FROM OPPOSITE SIDES OR THEY BE EXILED FROM THE LAND. THAT IS FOR THEM A DISGRACE IN THIS WORLD, AND THEY WILL HAVE IN THE HEREAFTER A GREAT PUNISHMENT).
Each of Hussein bin Salem bin Muhammad Al-Omari, Saud bin Hlayel bin Saud Al-Anzi, and Bassam Mohsen Maran Al-Subaie committed terrorist crimes that included joining an external terrorist organization, placing explosive devices in security vehicles with the aim of carrying out killings among security personnel, and harboring a number of terrorist elements.
Thanks to Allah, the security authorities were able to arrest the aforementioned individuals, and the investigation with them resulted in charges being brought against them for committing those crimes. They were referred to the competent court, which issued a ruling confirming the charges against them and sentencing them to death. The ruling became final after being upheld by its reference, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was decided legally.
The death penalty was carried out against each of Hussein bin Salem bin Muhammad Al-Omari, Saud bin Hlayel bin Saud Al-Anzi, and Bassam Mohsen Maran Al-Subaie on Sunday, 29/7/1447, corresponding to 18/1/2026, in the Riyadh region.
The Ministry of Interior announces this to affirm to everyone the Saudi Arabian government's commitment to maintaining security, achieving justice, and implementing Islamic law against anyone who transgresses against the safe and violates their right to life and security. At the same time, it warns anyone who may contemplate such actions that the legal punishment will be their fate.
And Allah is the guide to the straight path.