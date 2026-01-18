أصدرت وزارة الداخلية، اليوم (الأحد)، بيانًا بشأن تنفيذ حكم القتل تعزيرًا بـ3 مواطنين لارتكابهم جرائم إرهابية، في ما يلي نصّه:

قال الله تعالى (وَلَا تُفْسِدُواْ فِي الْأَرْضِ بَعْدَ إِصْلاحِهَا)، وقال تعالى (وَلَا تَبْغِ الْفَسَادَ فِي الْأَرْضِ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يُحِبُّ الْمُفْسِدِينَ)، وقال تعالى (وَاللَّهُ لَا يُحِبُّ الْفَسَاد)، وقال تعالى (إِنَّمَا جَزَاء الَّذِينَ يُحَارِبُونَ اللّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ وَيَسْعَوْنَ فِي الأَرْضِ فَسَادًا أَن يُقَتَّلُواْ أَوْ يُصَلَّبُواْ أَوْ تُقَطَّعَ أَيْدِيهِمْ وَأَرْجُلُهُم مِّنْ خِلافٍ أَوْ يُنفَوْاْ مِنَ الأَرْضِ ذَلِكَ لَهُمْ خِزْيٌ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَلَهُمْ فِي الآخِرَةِ عَذَابٌ عَظِيمٌ).

أقدم كل من حسين بن سالم بن محمد العمري، وسعود بن هليل بن سعود العنزي، وبسام محسن مران السبيعي على ارتكاب جرائم إرهابية تمثلت في الانضمام إلى تنظيم إرهابي خارجي، ووضع عبوات متفجرة في المركبات الأمنية بهدف تنفيذ عمليات القتل في صفوف رجال الأمن، وإيوائهم عددًا من العناصر الإرهابية.

وبفضل من الله تمكنت الجهات الأمنية من القبض على المذكورين، وأسفر التحقيق معهم عن توجيه الاتهام إليهم بارتكاب تلك الجرائم، وبإحالتهم إلى المحكمة المختصة؛ صدر بحقهم حُكم يقضي بثبوت ما نسب إليهم وقتلهم تعزيرًا، وأصبح الحُكم نهائيًا بعد تأييده من مرجعه، وصدر أمر ملكي بإنفاذ ما تقرر شرعًا.

وتم تنفيذ حُكم القتل تعزيرًا بحق كل من حسين بن سالم بن محمد العمري، وسعود بن هليل بن سعود العنزي، وبسام محسن مران السبيعي يوم الأحد 29 / 7 / 1447 الموافق 18 / 1 / 2026 بمنطقة الرياض.

ووزارة الداخلية إذ تعلن ذلك لتؤكد للجميع حرص حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على استتباب الأمن وتحقيق العدل وتنفيذ أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية في كل من يتعدى على الآمنين، وينتهك حقهم في الحياة والأمن، وتحذر في الوقت نفسه كل من تسول له نفسه الإقدام على مثل ذلك بأن العقاب الشرعي سيكون مصيره.

والله الهادي إلى سواء السبيل.