NHC has announced a new real estate offering in its project "Arak Al-Mukaimen," within the Mukaimen destination in Medina, in a strategic location within the boundaries of the Prophet's Mosque, which is considered one of the main attractions of the project due to its proximity and the quality of integrated living it provides.

The project spans an area of over 233,000 square meters and includes luxurious residential units in the form of villas and townhouses, featuring modern architectural designs that respect the local character, and providing high levels of privacy and comfort, in a comprehensive urban environment that includes educational, health, and commercial facilities, gardens, mosques, and schools without walls, enhancing the concept of an integrated residential community.

The project offers residential units at competitive prices, with an exclusive financing offer from the National Commercial Bank at a rate of 2.99%, as part of financing solutions that facilitate the ownership journey.

The "Arak Al-Mukaimen" project is distinguished by its proximity to the Prophet's Mosque, as well as several medical and educational institutions, government entities, and commercial services, giving it high residential and investment value for those wishing to live within a vibrant and integrated area.

NHC invites those interested in ownership to register their interest in the Arak Al-Mukaimen project and to view all its details by visiting the company's official website at the following link:

https://nhc.sa/register-interest/arakalmukaimen/

It is worth noting that NHC's projects embody the company's vision of developing integrated urban communities focused on quality of life, providing multiple housing options within a sustainable healthy environment, and NHC continues to affirm its position as the largest real estate developer in the Middle East through quality projects that reflect the urban transformation being built on the ground.