أعلنت NHC عن معروض عقاري جديد في مشروعها «أراك المكيمن»، ضمن وجهة المكيمن في المدينة المنورة، في موقع إستراتيجي داخل حدود الحرم النبوي، الذي يُعد من أبرز عناصر الجذب للمشروع لما يوفره من قرب مكاني وجودة حياة متكاملة.

ويمتد المشروع على مساحة تتجاوز 233 ألف متر مربع، ويضم وحدات سكنية فاخرة من نوع فيلا وتاون هاوس، بتصاميم معمارية حديثة تراعي الطابع المحلي، وتوفّر مستويات عالية من الخصوصية والراحة، في محيط عمراني متكامل يضم مرافق تعليمية وصحية وتجارية، وحدائق ومساجد، ومدارس بلا أسوار، بما يعزز مفهوم المجتمع السكني المتكامل.

ويقدم المشروع وحدات سكنية بأسعار تنافسية، مع إتاحة عرض تمويلي حصري من البنك الأهلي السعودي بنسبة 2.99%، ضمن حلول تمويلية تسهم في تسهيل رحلة التملك.

ويتميّز مشروع «أراك المكيمن» بقربه من المسجد النبوي الشريف، وعدد من المنشآت الطبية والتعليمية والجهات الحكومية والخدمات التجارية، ما يمنحه قيمة سكنية واستثمارية عالية للراغبين في السكن داخل نطاق حيوي ومتكامل.

وتدعو NHC الراغبين بالتملك تسجيل اهتمامهم في مشروع أراك المكيمن والاطّلاع على كافة تفاصيله، إلى زيارة الموقع الرسمي للشركة عبر الرابط التالي:

https://nhc.sa/register-interest/arakalmukaimen/

يُذكر أن مشاريع NHC تُجسد رؤية الشركة في تطوير مجتمعات عمرانية متكاملة ترتكز على جودة الحياة، وتوفر خيارات سكنية متعددة ضمن بيئة صحية مستدامة، وتواصل NHC تأكيد مكانتها كأكبر مطوّر عقاري في الشرق الأوسط عبر مشاريع نوعية تعبّر عن التحوّل الحضري الذي يُبنى على أرض الواقع.