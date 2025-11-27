توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس هذا اليوم (الخميس) هطول أمطار رعدية خفيفة إلى متوسطة مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق جازان، عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة، ولا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق كذلك على الأجزاء الجنوبية من المنطقة الشرقية، في حين تكون السماء غائمة جزئياً إلى غائمة قد يتخللها سحب رعدية ممطرة مصحوبة برياح نشطة على أجزاء من منطقتي المدينة المنورة وحائل.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 12 - 32كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وجنوبية إلى جنوبية شرقية بسرعة 15 - 45 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، ومن متر إلى مترين يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، ومتوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب.

وستكون حركة الرياح على الخليج العربي شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 10 - 30 كم/ساعة وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج.