The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Thursday) light to moderate thunderstorm rains accompanied by showers of hail and active winds stirring up dust and sand in parts of the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah. The formation of fog in parts of these regions, as well as in the southern parts of the Eastern Province, is also not ruled out. Meanwhile, the sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, with possible rainy thunderstorm clouds accompanied by active winds in parts of the Medina and Hail regions.

The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 12 - 32 km/h in the northern and central parts, and southerly to southeasterly at a speed of 15 - 45 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of rainy thunderstorm clouds in the southern part, as well as towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The wave height will range from half a meter to one and a half meters in the northern and central parts, and from one meter to two meters, exceeding two meters with the formation of rainy thunderstorm clouds in the southern part as well, towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The sea condition will be light to moderate in wave height in the northern and central parts, and moderate waves will reach choppy with the formation of rainy thunderstorm clouds in the southern part as well, towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The wind movement in the Arabian Gulf will be northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 10 - 30 km/h, and the wave height will range from half a meter to one meter, with the sea condition being light.