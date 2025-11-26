كشف برنامج الضمان الاجتماعي والتمكين الخريطة الكاملة لمسار الدعم المالي، موضحاً مراحل التمويل والحصر والصرف، في خطوة تعزّز الشفافية وترفع مستوى الوعي بآليات عمل أحد أهم برامج الحماية الاجتماعية في المملكة. وتأتي هذه الخطوة في وقت تتزايد الحاجة إلى وضوح أكبر حول طريقة تحرك أموال الزكاة والهبات والصدقات داخل النظام، وكيفية وصولها إلى الفئات المستحقة.

يبدأ مسار الضمان الاجتماعي من المصدر المالي؛ إذ تعتمد منظومته على أموال الزكاة كمورد رئيسي، إلى جانب الهبات والصدقات المخصصة لدعم الفئات الأكثر احتياجاً. ويخضع هذا الوعاء لإدارة مالية دقيقة، تضمن توجيه كل مورد ضمن مسار تنظيمي واضح، يعزز الاستدامة ويضمن الاستخدام الأمثل للأموال وفق لوائح معتمدة وآليات متابعة محاسبية.

عقب تحديد الموارد، ينتقل البرنامج إلى المرحلة الأهم: الحصر.

وتتم هذه العملية عبر منصة الدعم والحماية الاجتماعية، حيث يقدم المتقدمون طلباتهم وتُجمع بياناتهم داخل نظام تقني متقدم، يرتبط بجهات حكومية للتحقق من الدخل، والسجلات المالية، وبيانات الأسرة. ويجري تحديث الأهلية بشكل شهري عبر معايير دقيقة تشمل الدخل الإجمالي، وعدد أفراد الأسرة، ومستوى الاحتياج. هذه المنهجية الشهرية تضمن بقاء الدعم في مساره الصحيح، وتمنع دخول أي حالة غير مستحقة إلى قائمة المستفيدين.

بعد اكتمال الحصر وإجراء عمليات التحقق، تنتقل الرحلة إلى مرحلتها الأخيرة: الصرف.

ويُودَع معاش الضمان الاجتماعي في اليوم الأول من كل شهر ميلادي بعد اعتماد حالات الأهلية، في انتظام يعكس قوة البنية التنظيمية للبرنامج، ويضمن استقرار دخل آلاف الأسر المستفيدة. ويُعد هذا الانتظام ركيزة أساسية في تعزيز الاستقرار المالي للأسر وتخفيف تقلبات احتياجاتها الشهرية.

ويأتي هذا الكشف ضمن نهج واضح للبرنامج يهدف إلى رفع مستوى الثقة، وتوضيح مراحل الدعم، والتأكيد على أن رحلة الضمان الاجتماعي قائمة على نظام محكم يُدار بدقة، ويعمل على تمكين المستفيدين وتحسين جودة حياتهم.