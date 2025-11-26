The Social Security and Empowerment Program reveals the complete map of the financial support pathway, outlining the stages of funding, registration, and disbursement, in a step that enhances transparency and raises awareness of the mechanisms of one of the most important social protection programs in the Kingdom. This step comes at a time when there is an increasing need for greater clarity regarding how zakat, donations, and alms move within the system, and how they reach the deserving groups.

The social security pathway begins with the financial source; its system relies on zakat funds as a primary resource, alongside donations and alms designated to support the most needy groups. This fund is subject to precise financial management, ensuring that every resource is directed within a clear regulatory framework that enhances sustainability and guarantees the optimal use of funds according to approved regulations and accounting follow-up mechanisms.

After identifying the resources, the program moves to the most important stage: registration.

This process is carried out through the social support and protection platform, where applicants submit their requests and their data is collected within an advanced technical system linked to government entities to verify income, financial records, and family data. Eligibility is updated monthly through precise criteria that include total income, the number of family members, and the level of need. This monthly methodology ensures that support remains on the right track and prevents any ineligible cases from entering the beneficiaries' list.

After completing the registration and conducting verification processes, the journey moves to its final stage: disbursement.

The social security pension is deposited on the first day of each Gregorian month after approving the eligibility cases, in a regularity that reflects the strength of the program's organizational structure and ensures the stability of income for thousands of beneficiary families. This regularity is a fundamental pillar in enhancing the financial stability of families and alleviating fluctuations in their monthly needs.

This disclosure is part of a clear approach by the program aimed at increasing trust, clarifying the stages of support, and emphasizing that the social security journey is based on a rigorous system managed with precision, working to empower beneficiaries and improve their quality of life.