The General Authority of Civil Aviation revealed that the number of passenger complaints against airlines during October 2025 reached 1,620 complaints. It clarified that "Nesma Airlines" had the lowest number of complaints among airlines, with 21 complaints per 100,000 passengers, and a complaint resolution rate within the specified time of 100%. Meanwhile, Flyadeal ranked second with 30 complaints per 100,000 passengers and a complaint resolution rate within the specified time of 99%. Saudi Airlines came in third, with the number of complaints reaching 35 complaints per 100,000 passengers and a complaint resolution rate within the specified time of 72%. The most common categories of complaints in October were about flights first, followed by baggage services, and then tickets.

Least Complaints

The authority pointed out that King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah had the lowest number of complaints filed with the authority, at 0.4% per 100,000 passengers, in the index for international airports with more than 6 million passengers annually, with a total of 19 complaints and a complaint resolution rate within the specified time of 100%.

Taif International Airport also received the lowest number of complaints filed with the authority, according to the index for international airports with fewer than 6 million passengers annually, at 1% per 100,000 passengers with one complaint, and a complaint resolution rate within the specified time of 100%. In the index for domestic airports, Bisha Airport had the lowest number of complaints filed with the authority, at 3% per 100,000 passengers with one complaint, and a complaint resolution rate within the specified time of 100%.