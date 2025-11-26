كشفت الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني، أن عدد شكاوى المسافرين على الناقلات الجوية خلال أكتوبر 2025، بلغ 1,620 شكوى. وأوضحت، أنَّ «طيران ناس» جاء أقلّ شركات الطيران شكاوى بواقع 21 شكوى لكل 100 ألف مسافر، وبنسبة معالجة للشكوى بالوقت المحدد إلى 100%، بينما حلَّ طيران أديل ثانياً بواقع 30 شكوى لكل 100 ألف مسافر، وبنسبة معالجة للشكوى بالوقت المحدد إلى 99%، وجاءت ثالثاً الخطوط السعودية، إذ وصل عدد الشكاوى إلى 35 شكوى لكل 100 ألف مسافر، وبنسبة معالجة للشكوى بالوقت المحدد إلى 72%، وجاءت أكثر تصنيفات الشكاوى تداولاً لأكتوبر عن الرحلات أولاً، ثم خدمات الأمتعة، ثم التذاكر.
أقل الشكاوى
وأشارت الهيئة إلى حصول مطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي بجدة على أقل المطارات من حيث الشكاوى المرفوعة للهيئة، بما نسبته 0.4% لكل 100 ألف مسافر، وذلك في المؤشر الخاص بالمطارات الدولية التي يزيد أعداد المسافرين فيها على 6 ملايين مسافر سنوياً، وبواقع 19 شكوى، وبنسبة معالجة للشكاوى بالوقت المحدد وصلت إلى 100%.
وحصل مطار الطائف الدولي على أقل المطارات من حيث الشكاوى المرفوعة للهيئة، وذلك في المؤشر الخاص بالمطارات الدولية التي يقل أعداد المسافرين فيها عن 6 ملايين مسافر سنوياً بما نسبته 1% لكل 100 ألف مسافر بواقع شكوى واحدة، وبنسبة معالجة للشكاوى بالوقت المحدد وصلت إلى 100%، وفي المؤشر الخاص بالمطارات الداخلية كان مطار بيشة هو أقل المطارات من حيث الشكاوى المرفوعة للهيئة بما نسبته 3% لكل 100 ألف مسافر بواقع شكوى واحدة، وبنسبة معالجة للشكاوى بالوقت المحدد وصلت إلى 100%.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation revealed that the number of passenger complaints against airlines during October 2025 reached 1,620 complaints. It clarified that "Nesma Airlines" had the lowest number of complaints among airlines, with 21 complaints per 100,000 passengers, and a complaint resolution rate within the specified time of 100%. Meanwhile, Flyadeal ranked second with 30 complaints per 100,000 passengers and a complaint resolution rate within the specified time of 99%. Saudi Airlines came in third, with the number of complaints reaching 35 complaints per 100,000 passengers and a complaint resolution rate within the specified time of 72%. The most common categories of complaints in October were about flights first, followed by baggage services, and then tickets.
Least Complaints
The authority pointed out that King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah had the lowest number of complaints filed with the authority, at 0.4% per 100,000 passengers, in the index for international airports with more than 6 million passengers annually, with a total of 19 complaints and a complaint resolution rate within the specified time of 100%.
Taif International Airport also received the lowest number of complaints filed with the authority, according to the index for international airports with fewer than 6 million passengers annually, at 1% per 100,000 passengers with one complaint, and a complaint resolution rate within the specified time of 100%. In the index for domestic airports, Bisha Airport had the lowest number of complaints filed with the authority, at 3% per 100,000 passengers with one complaint, and a complaint resolution rate within the specified time of 100%.