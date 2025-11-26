أصدرت الهيئة العامة للإحصاء نتائج إحصاءات الطاقة المنزلية لعام 2024م، التي أظهرت أن إجمالي استهلاك الكهرباء في القطاع السكني على مستوى المملكة بلغ 161207 جيجاواط ساعة، ووصلت نسبة السكان المستفيدين من خدمات الكهرباء 100%.


وأوضحت النتائج أن 86.4% من المساكن تعتمد على الغاز في الطبخ، مقابل 13.4% تستخدم الكهرباء، فيما تعتمد الغالبية على أسطوانات الغاز بنسبة 97%، مقارنة بـ2.7% تستخدم خزانات الغاز، مبينة أن معظم المساكن تستخدم أسطوانات الغاز المصنوعة من الحديد بنسبة 93.9%، في حين بلغت نسبة استخدام الأسطوانات المصنوعة من الفايبر 5.6%.


كفاءة الطاقة


وفي جانب كفاءة الطاقة، أظهرت النتائج أن 91.5% من الأسر تبدي اهتماما كبيرا بترشيد استهلاك الكهرباء، و91.9% تطبق تعليمات الترشيد في استخدام الأجهزة الكهربائية، فيما أبدت 56.6% من الأسر استعدادها لاستبدال الأجهزة القديمة بأخرى أكثر كفاءة، وأظهرت 40.8% رغبتها في استخدام الطاقة الشمسية مصدرا للطاقة في المسكن.


وتستند هذه النتائج إلى بيانات المسوح الميدانية والهاتفية التي تنفذها الهيئة العامة للإحصاء إضافة إلى السجلات الإدارية الواردة من وزارة الطاقة بما يضمن جودة البيانات ودقتها لدعم السياسات الوطنية في مجال الطاقة المنزلية.