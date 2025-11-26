The General Authority for Statistics has released the results of the household energy statistics for the year 2024, which showed that the total electricity consumption in the residential sector across the Kingdom reached 161,207 gigawatt-hours, with 100% of the population benefiting from electricity services.



The results indicated that 86.4% of households rely on gas for cooking, compared to 13.4% that use electricity, while the majority depend on gas cylinders at a rate of 97%, compared to 2.7% that use gas tanks. It also revealed that most households use iron gas cylinders at a rate of 93.9%, while the use of fiber cylinders reached 5.6%.



Energy Efficiency



In terms of energy efficiency, the results showed that 91.5% of households show a strong interest in rationalizing electricity consumption, and 91.9% apply conservation guidelines in the use of electrical appliances, while 56.6% of households expressed their willingness to replace old appliances with more efficient ones, and 40.8% showed interest in using solar energy as a power source in their homes.



These results are based on data from field and telephone surveys conducted by the General Authority for Statistics, in addition to administrative records from the Ministry of Energy, ensuring the quality and accuracy of the data to support national policies in the field of household energy.