استقبل أمير دولة قطر الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني، في مكتبه بالديوان الأميري، اليوم (الأربعاء)، وزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء الأمير تركي بن محمد بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز.
أمير دولة قطر يستقبل الأمير تركي بن محمد بن فهد

ونقل سموه لأمير دولة قطر، تحيات وتقدير خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، فيما حمَّله سموه، تحياته وتقديره لأخيه خادم الحرمين الشريفين، ولولي العهد، وتمنياته لهما بموفور الصحة وتمام العافية.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال، تبادل الأحاديث الأخوية وبحث العلاقات الثنائية المميزة بين البلدين وسبل تطويرها.
