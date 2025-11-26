أمير دولة قطر يستقبل الأمير تركي بن محمد بن فهد

The Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, received today (Wednesday) in his office at the Amiri Diwan, the Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz.



His Highness conveyed to the Emir of the State of Qatar the greetings and appreciation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. He also conveyed his greetings and appreciation to his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and to the Crown Prince, wishing them both good health and well-being.

During the reception, friendly discussions took place, and the distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them were discussed.

