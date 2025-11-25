رأس ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، الجلسة التي عقدها مجلس الوزراء اليوم في الرياض.


وفي مستهل الجلسة؛ أطلع ولي العهد المجلس على نتائج زيارته للولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وما تضمنت مباحثاته مع الرئيس دونالد ترمب من التأكيد على روابط الصداقة التاريخية بين البلدين الممتدة لأكثر من تسعة عقود والشراكة الإستراتيجية بينهما، ودعم أواصر التعاون المشترك على النحو الذي يحقق المصالح المشتركة للبلدين وشعبيهما الصديقين، وتبادل وجهات النظر حول الأحداث والقضايا التي تهم البلدين على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية، ولقاءات ولي العهد مع رئيس مجلس النواب وعدد من قيادات مجلسي الشيوخ والنواب.


وثمن مجلس الوزراء في هذا السياق مباحثات القمة السعودية الأمريكية، وما اشتملت عليه من تأكيد الجانبين على تعزيز العلاقات بين البلدين والارتقاء بها في مختلف المجالات، وتوقيع اتفاقية الدفاع الإستراتيجي من قبل ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء، والرئيس دونالد ترمب إضافة إلى الاتفاقيات الموقعة خلال الزيارة ومنها وثيقة الشراكة الإستراتيجية للذكاء الاصطناعي، والإعلان المشترك لاكتمال المفاوضات بشأن التعاون في مجال الطاقة النووية المدنية، والإطار الإستراتيجي للتعاون في تأمين سلاسل إمدادات اليورانيوم والمعادن والمغانط الدائمة والمعادن الحرجة، وإطار العمل الإستراتيجي بشأن تسهيل الإجراءات لتسريع الاستثمارات السعودية وترتيبات الشراكة المالية والاقتصادية والترتيبات المتعلقة، بالتعاون في قطاع الأسواق المالية، ومذكرة تفاهم في مجال التعليم والتدريب، إضافة إلى توقيع عدد من الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم والإعلانات التي شهدها منتدى الاستثمار السعودي الأمريكي بقيمة تصل إلى 270 مليار دولار، والتي تعكس ثقة المملكة في متانة الاقتصاد الأمريكي وحرصها على الاستفادة من الفرص المتاحة في السوق الأمريكية؛ مما سيعزز عوائد تلك الفرص التي سيتم استثمارها في الاقتصاد المحلي في المملكة، وستسهم في بناء اقتصاد متنوع ومستدام، وإيجاد فرص للشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة ودعم نمو الاقتصاد السعودي، والشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين في مختلف المجالات الاقتصادية ومجالات الطاقة والتقنية والتعليم والمجالات العسكرية والأمنية؛ بما يعزز المنافع المتبادلة ويدعم فرص العمل في المملكة، ويسهم في توطين التقنية ونقل المعرفة ونمو الناتج المحلي.


وفي الشأن المحلي وافق مجلس الوزراء في جلسته، أمس، على نظام الرياضة، ونظام الرقابة المالية.


وعلى الإستراتيجية الوطنية للتخصيص، وتعديل بعض مواد نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار.


مسار حقيقي لحل الدولتين ووقف الحرب في السودان


وأوضح وزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء لشؤون مجلس الشورى وزير الإعلام بالنيابة الدكتور عصام بن سعد بن سعيد، في بيانه لوكالة الأنباء السعودية عقب الجلسة، أن المجلس نوّه بما تضمنت مباحثات القمة ولقاءات ولي العهد من تأكيد الجانبين على أهمية تحقيق السلام والأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة، حيث أبدى ولي العهد شكره للرئيس الأمريكي على جهوده لوقف الحرب في غزة، مؤكدًا ولي العهد أهمية ضمان مسار حقيقي للتوصل إلى حل الدولتين؛ لينعم الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق بحقوقه المشروعة.


وثمّن مجلس الوزراء استجابة الرئيس دونالد ترمب لما أبداه ولي العهد من أهمية العمل على وقف الحرب في السودان الشقيق، والمحافظة على وحدته وأمنه واستقراره وإنهاء المعاناة الإنسانية للشعب السوداني الشقيق.


وجدد المجلس تأكيد المملكة في اجتماع مجموعة المانحين لفلسطين مواصلتها العمل مع جميع الشركاء من أجل تحقيق تطلعات الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق في تجسيد دولته المستقلة على حدود 1967م وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية، مشددًا على ضرورة الانسحاب الكامل للجيش الإسرائيلي من قطاع غزة؛ لبدء إعادة الإعمار والاستقرار.


إطلاق صفقات عقارية بقيمة 237 مليار ريال


وتطرق مجلس الوزراء إلى مضامين قمة قادة دول مجموعة العشرين التي عقدت في جمهورية جنوب أفريقيا؛ وما أكدته المملكة العربية السعودية دعمها الجهود الرامية إلى إصلاح منظمة التجارة العالمية، وتعزيز نظام تجاري متعدد الأطراف عادل وشفاف يمكّن الدول من المشاركة الفاعلة في الاقتصاد العالمي.


واستعرض المجلس مخرجات النشاطات الدولية التي استضافتها المملكة في الأيام الماضية، منوهًا بتحقيق معرض (سيتي سكيب العالمي 2025) نجاحات ستسهم في تعزيز مستهدفات مساهمة القطاع العقاري في الاقتصاد الوطني، مع إطلاق صفقات عقارية بقيمة بلغت 237 مليار ريال؛ لتعكس بذلك حجم السوق السعودي عالميًا، وجاذبيته للاستثمارات المحلية والدولية.


المملكة رئيسًا للمؤتمر العام لمنظمة الأمم المتحدة للتنمية الصناعية


وبين وزير الإعلام بالنيابة أن مجلس الوزراء تطلع إلى نجاح أعمال الدورة (الحادية والعشرين) للقمة العالمية للصناعة المنعقدة في الرياض بمشاركة 173 دولة؛ ضمن جهود المملكة لتحقيق التنمية الصناعية المستدامة، وتعزيز الشراكات الدولية، مشيدًا بانتخاب المملكة رئيسًا للمؤتمر العام لمنظمة الأمم المتحدة للتنمية الصناعية لمدة عامين؛ بما يعكس مكانتها في قيادة الصناعة عالميًا.


وأشاد المجلس بمجمل أعمال الاجتماع العام ومنتدى الأسواق الناشئة والنامية التابع لمجلس الاستقرار المالي، وقمة الابتكار لمنطقة الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا التي عقدت في الرياض، وبانتخاب محافظ البنك المركزي السعودي عضوًا في مجلس إدارة بنك التسويات الدولية.


الدولة حريصة على ترسيخ منظومة عدلية تصون الحقوق


وأكد المجلس حرص الدولة على ترسيخ منظومة عدلية تُعلي قيم العدالة وتصون الحقوق، معربًا في هذا الإطار عن إشادته بنتائج المؤتمر العدلي الدولي (الثاني) الذي عقد برعاية ولي العهد، وبمشاركة أكثر من 40 دولة؛ بهدف تبادل الخبرات وتعزيز كفاية الكوادر البشرية في مجال الجودة القضائية.


وقدّر المجلس التوصيات الصادرة عن المؤتمر (السادس) للشبكة العربية لضمان الجودة في التعليم العالي الذي استضافته المملكة بمشاركة أكثر من 30 دولة، وما تضمنت من الإشادة بالنموذج السعودي لجودة التعليم الذي طورته هيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب.


قرارات:


واطّلع مجلس الوزراء على الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعماله، من بينها موضوعات اشترك مجلس الشورى في دراستها، كما اطّلع على ما انـتهى إليه كل من مجلسي الشؤون السياسية والأمنية، والشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية، واللجنة العامة لمجلس الوزراء، وهيئة الخبراء بمجلس الوزراء في شأنها، وقد انتهى المجلس إلى ما يلي:


- تفويض وزير الطاقة -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب الإماراتي في شأن مشروع مذكرة التفاهم بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة في مجال الربط الكهربائي وتبادل وبيع الكهرباء والربط السككي، والتوقيع عليه.


- الموافقة على مشروع الإعلان المشترك بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة الجمهورية الإيطالية في شأن إنشاء مجلس الشراكة الإستراتيجية.


- تفويض وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب الجنوب أفريقي في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الغابات ومصائد الأسماك والبيئة في جمهورية جنوب أفريقيا للتعاون في مجال حماية البيئة، والتوقيع عليه.


- الموافقة على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية في المملكة العربية السعودية وديوان الموظفين العام في دولة فلسطين للتعاون في مجال تنمية رأس المال البشري وتدريبه وتطويره.


- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك في المملكة العربية السعودية ودائرة الجمارك والضرائب غير المباشرة في هونج كونج، للاعتراف المتبادل ببرنامج المشغل الاقتصادي المعتمد لدى كل منهما.


الموافقة على اتفاقية بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة الجبل الأسود في مجال خدمات النقل الجوي.


- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين الهيئة العامة للإحصاء في المملكة العربية السعودية وإحصاءات فنلندا في جمهورية فنلندا للتعاون في مجال الإحصاء.


- الموافقة على مذكرة تعاون في مجال الملكية الفكرية بين الهيئة السعودية للملكية الفكرية في المملكة العربية السعودية والمؤسسة الحكومية «المركز الوطني لبراءات الاختراع والمعلومات» التابعة لوزارة التنمية الاقتصادية والتجارة في جمهورية طاجيكستان.


- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين الإدارة العامة للتحريات المالية برئاسة أمن الدولة في المملكة العربية السعودية ووحدة التحريات المالية الكويتية بشأن التعاون في مجال تبادل المعلومات المالية المتعلقة بغسل الأموال والجرائم الأصلية المرتبطة بها وتمويل الإرهاب.


- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين الديوان العام للمحاسبة في المملكة العربية السعودية ومحكمة الحسابات في جمهورية تركيا للتعاون في مجال العمل المحاسبي والرقابي والمهني.


- الموافقة على مذكرة تعاون بين النيابة العامة في المملكة العربية السعودية ومكتب المدعي العام في جمهورية قرغيزستان.


- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في مجال تطوير المناهج بين المركز الوطني للمناهج في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة التعليم والتعليم العالي في دولة فلسطين.


- الموافقة على نظام الرياضة.


- الموافقة على نظام الرقابة المالية.


- الموافقة على الإستراتيجية الوطنية للتخصيص.


-تعديل بعض مواد نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار، وذلك على النحو الوارد في القرار.


- الموافقة على تنظيم مركز دعم هيئات التطوير والمكاتب الإستراتيجية.


تعيينات وترقيات


تعيين فهد بن مسفر آل بتار، ويحيى بن أحمد مباركي؛ عضوين في مجلس إدارة المركز الوطني لأبحاث وتطوير الزراعة المستدامة.


الموافقة على ترقيات إلى المرتبتين (الخامسة عشرة) و (الرابعة عشرة) ووظيفة (وزير مفوض)، وذلك على النحو الآتي:


ترقية خالد بن محمد بن عبدالكريم العريني إلى وظيفة (مستشار أول شؤون مناطق) بالمرتبة (الخامسة عشرة) بإمارة منطقة الرياض.


ترقية منى بنت محمد بن سعيد الدوسري إلى وظيفة (مدير فرع) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة) بوكالة وزارة الداخلية للأحوال المدنية.


ترقية عبدالله بن حمد بن عبدالله الجديعي إلى وظيفة (مستشار أعمال) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة) بوكالة وزارة الداخلية للأحوال المدنية.


ترقية الدكتورة/ دينا بنت محمد بن عبدالله خياط إلى وظيفة (وزير مفوض) بوزارة الخارجية.


ترقية هاني بن صالح بن سليمان كلكتاوي إلى وظيفة (وكيل أمين) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة) بأمانة محافظة جدة.


كما اطّلع مجلس الوزراء على عدد من الموضوعات العامة المدرجة على جدول أعماله، من بينها تقارير سنوية لهيئة تنمية البحث والتطوير والابتكار، والهيئة الملكية للجبيل وينبع، وهيئة المحتوى المحلي والمشتريات الحكومية، والهيئة العامة للموانئ، وهيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب، والمركز الوطني للرقابة على الالتزام البيئي، والمركز الوطني للنخيل والتمور، والمركز الوطني لإدارة الدين، والمركز الوطني للتخصيص، والبرنامج الوطني لتنمية قطاع تقنية المعلومات، وقد اتخذ المجلس ما يلزم حيال تلك الموضوعات.