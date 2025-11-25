The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, chaired the session held by the Council of Ministers today in Riyadh.



At the beginning of the session, the Crown Prince briefed the council on the results of his visit to the United States of America, which included discussions with President Donald Trump that emphasized the historical bonds of friendship between the two countries, which have lasted for more than nine decades, and the strategic partnership between them. He also highlighted the support for mutual cooperation in a manner that achieves the common interests of both countries and their friendly peoples, the exchange of views on events and issues of mutual concern on both regional and international fronts, and the Crown Prince's meetings with the Speaker of the House of Representatives and several leaders from the Senate and House of Representatives.



In this context, the Council of Ministers praised the discussions of the Saudi-American summit, which included both sides' emphasis on enhancing relations between the two countries and elevating them in various fields, the signing of the strategic defense agreement by the Crown Prince and President Donald Trump, in addition to the agreements signed during the visit, including the strategic partnership document for artificial intelligence, the joint announcement on the completion of negotiations regarding cooperation in the field of civil nuclear energy, the strategic framework for cooperation in securing uranium supply chains and critical minerals, and the strategic framework for facilitating procedures to accelerate Saudi investments and financial and economic partnership arrangements, as well as cooperation in the financial markets sector, a memorandum of understanding in the field of education and training, in addition to the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding and announcements witnessed at the Saudi-American Investment Forum worth up to $270 billion, reflecting the Kingdom's confidence in the robustness of the American economy and its keenness to benefit from the available opportunities in the American market; which will enhance the returns from those opportunities that will be invested in the local economy in the Kingdom, contributing to building a diversified and sustainable economy, creating opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises, supporting the growth of the Saudi economy, and the strategic partnership between the two countries in various economic fields and in energy, technology, education, and military and security fields; thereby enhancing mutual benefits and supporting job opportunities in the Kingdom, contributing to the localization of technology, knowledge transfer, and growth of the gross domestic product.



On the domestic front, the Council of Ministers approved the Sports Law and the Financial Control Law during its session yesterday.



It also approved the National Privatization Strategy and amended some provisions of the Real Estate Registration Law.



A Real Path to a Two-State Solution and Ending the War in Sudan



Dr. Issam bin Saad bin Said, Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers for Shura Council Affairs, and Acting Minister of Media, stated in his statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session that the council noted what the summit discussions and the Crown Prince's meetings included regarding both sides' emphasis on the importance of achieving peace, security, and stability in the region. The Crown Prince expressed his gratitude to the American president for his efforts to stop the war in Gaza, emphasizing the importance of ensuring a real path to reach a two-state solution so that the Palestinian people can enjoy their legitimate rights.



The Council of Ministers praised President Donald Trump's response to the Crown Prince's emphasis on the importance of working to stop the war in brotherly Sudan, preserving its unity, security, and stability, and ending the humanitarian suffering of the Sudanese people.



The council reiterated the Kingdom's commitment at the Palestine Donors Group meeting to continue working with all partners to achieve the aspirations of the Palestinian people in establishing their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, stressing the necessity of the complete withdrawal of the Israeli army from the Gaza Strip to begin reconstruction and stability.



Launch of Real Estate Deals Worth 237 Billion Riyals



The Council of Ministers addressed the contents of the G20 Leaders' Summit held in the Republic of South Africa, reaffirming the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's support for efforts aimed at reforming the World Trade Organization and enhancing a fair and transparent multilateral trading system that enables countries to actively participate in the global economy.



The council reviewed the outcomes of the international activities hosted by the Kingdom in recent days, noting the successes achieved by the (Cityscape Global 2025) exhibition, which will contribute to enhancing the targets of the real estate sector's contribution to the national economy, with the launch of real estate deals valued at 237 billion Riyals; thus reflecting the size of the Saudi market globally and its attractiveness for local and international investments.



The Kingdom as President of the General Conference of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization



The Acting Minister of Media indicated that the Council of Ministers looks forward to the success of the 21st session of the Global Industry Summit held in Riyadh with the participation of 173 countries; as part of the Kingdom's efforts to achieve sustainable industrial development and enhance international partnerships, praising the election of the Kingdom as President of the General Conference of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization for two years; reflecting its position in leading the industry globally.



The council commended the overall work of the General Assembly and the Emerging and Developing Markets Forum of the Financial Stability Board, and the Innovation Summit for the Middle East and Africa held in Riyadh, as well as the election of the Governor of the Saudi Central Bank as a member of the Board of Directors of the Bank for International Settlements.



The State is Keen on Establishing a Judicial System that Safeguards Rights



The council affirmed the state's keenness to establish a judicial system that upholds the values of justice and safeguards rights, expressing in this context its appreciation for the results of the second International Judicial Conference held under the patronage of the Crown Prince, with the participation of more than 40 countries; aimed at exchanging experiences and enhancing the competency of human resources in the field of judicial quality.



The council valued the recommendations issued by the sixth conference of the Arab Network for Quality Assurance in Higher Education, which was hosted by the Kingdom with the participation of more than 30 countries, and which included praise for the Saudi model for educational quality developed by the Education and Training Evaluation Commission.



Decisions:



The Council of Ministers reviewed the topics listed on its agenda, including topics that the Shura Council participated in studying, and it reviewed the conclusions reached by both the Political and Security Affairs Council and the Economic and Development Affairs Council, the General Committee of the Council of Ministers, and the Experts Commission of the Council of Ministers regarding them, and the council concluded as follows:



- Authorizing the Minister of Energy - or his representative - to negotiate with the Emirati side regarding the draft memorandum of understanding between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the United Arab Emirates in the field of electrical interconnection, electricity exchange and sale, and railway interconnection, and to sign it.



- Approving the draft joint announcement between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Italian Republic regarding the establishment of the Strategic Partnership Council.



- Authorizing the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture - or his representative - to negotiate with the South African side regarding the draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Forests, Fisheries, and Environment in the Republic of South Africa for cooperation in the field of environmental protection, and to sign it.



- Approving the draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Civil Service Bureau in the State of Palestine for cooperation in the field of human capital development, training, and development.



- Approving the memorandum of understanding between the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Customs and Indirect Taxes Department in Hong Kong for mutual recognition of the Authorized Economic Operator program in each of them.



- Approving the agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of Montenegro in the field of air transport services.



- Approving the memorandum of understanding between the General Authority for Statistics in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Statistics Finland in the Republic of Finland for cooperation in the field of statistics.



- Approving the memorandum of cooperation in the field of intellectual property between the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the government institution "National Center for Patents and Information" affiliated with the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade in the Republic of Tajikistan.



- Approving the memorandum of understanding between the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Presidency of State Security in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kuwaiti Financial Intelligence Unit regarding cooperation in the field of exchanging financial information related to money laundering and the underlying crimes associated with it and the financing of terrorism.



- Approving the memorandum of understanding between the General Court of Accounts in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Court of Accounts in the Republic of Turkey for cooperation in the field of accounting, auditing, and professional work.



- Approving the memorandum of cooperation between the Public Prosecution in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Office of the Public Prosecutor in the Republic of Kyrgyzstan.



- Approving the memorandum of understanding for cooperation in curriculum development between the National Center for Curricula in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in the State of Palestine.



- Approving the Sports Law.



- Approving the Financial Control Law.



- Approving the National Privatization Strategy.



- Amending some provisions of the Real Estate Registration Law, as stated in the decision.



- Approving the organization of the Support Center for Development Authorities and Strategic Offices.



Appointments and Promotions



Fahd bin Misfer Al-Bitar and Yahya bin Ahmed Mubarak were appointed as members of the Board of Directors of the National Center for Research and Development of Sustainable Agriculture.



The council approved promotions to the 15th and 14th ranks and the position of Minister Plenipotentiary, as follows:



Promoting Khalid bin Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Urayni to the position of Senior Consultant for Regional Affairs at the 15th rank in the Riyadh Region.



Promoting Mona bint Mohammed bin Said Al-Dosari to the position of Branch Manager at the 14th rank in the Ministry of Interior's Civil Status Agency.



Promoting Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Judai to the position of Business Consultant at the 14th rank in the Ministry of Interior's Civil Status Agency.



Promoting Dr. Dina bint Mohammed bin Abdullah Khayyat to the position of Minister Plenipotentiary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Promoting Hani bin Saleh bin Suleiman Kalkatawi to the position of Assistant Secretary at the 14th rank in the Jeddah Municipality.



The Council of Ministers also reviewed several general topics listed on its agenda, including annual reports for the Research, Development, and Innovation Authority, the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, the General Authority for Ports, the Education and Training Evaluation Commission, the National Center for Environmental Compliance Monitoring, the National Center for Palm and Dates, the National Debt Management Center, the National Center for Privatization, and the National Program for the Development of the Information Technology Sector, and the council took the necessary actions regarding those topics.