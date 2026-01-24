Oil prices rose at settlement to their highest levels in over a week in their last session, after U.S. President Donald Trump intensified pressure on Iran by imposing further sanctions on ships transporting its oil, and announced the deployment of a naval fleet towards the Middle Eastern country.



Brent crude futures for March delivery increased by $1.82, or 2.8%, to $65.88 per barrel at settlement, the highest level since January 14.



West Texas Intermediate crude rose by $1.71, or 2.9%, to $61.07 per barrel, also the highest level in over a week. Both crude types recorded weekly gains exceeding 2.5%.



Shutdown of Tengiz



At the same time, one of the global oil companies reported that production from the Tengiz field in Kazakhstan, one of the largest oil fields in the world, has not yet resumed, after the operating company announced the shutdown of production on Monday following a fire outbreak.



This incident has exacerbated the problems facing the oil sector in Kazakhstan, which is already suffering from bottlenecks at its main export outlet on the Black Sea, which has been affected by Ukrainian drones.



Trump's Threats



JP Morgan stated: "The Tengiz field, which accounts for about half of Kazakhstan's production, may remain offline for the rest of the month, and Kazakhstan's average crude oil production is likely to range between 1 million and 1.1 million barrels per day only in January, compared to the usual level of around 1.8 million barrels per day."



Oil prices had previously risen earlier last week following Trump's moves regarding Greenland, but they fell by about 2% as he backed away from his threats to impose tariffs on Europe and ruled out military action.