ارتفعت أسعار النفط عند التسوية إلى أعلى مستوياتها في أكثر من أسبوع في آخر جلسة لها، بعد أن كثف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ضغوطه على إيران، من خلال فرض مزيد من العقوبات على السفن التي ‍تنقل نفطها، وأعلن توجه أسطول حربي نحو الدولة الواقعة بالشرق الأوسط.


وزادت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت تسليم شهر مارس القادم 1.82 دولار، أو 2.8%، إلى 65.88 دولار للبرميل عند التسوية، وهو أعلى مستوى منذ 14 يناير الجاري.


وصعد خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 1.71 دولار، أو 2.9%، إلى 61.⁠07 دولار للبرميل، وهو أعلى مستوى أيضاً منذ أكثر من أسبوع. وحقق كلا الخامين مكاسب أسبوعية تجاوزت 2.5%.


إيقاف «تنجيز»


في الوقت نفسه، أفادت إحدى شركات النفط العالمية أن الإنتاج من حقل تنجيز في كازاخستان، أحد أكبر ⁠حقول النفط في العالم، لم يستأنف حتى الآن، وذلك بعدما أعلنت الشركة المشغلة للحقل، إيقاف الإنتاج يوم الإثنين إثر ‌اندلاع حريق.


وزادت هذه الحادثة من مشكلات قطاع النفط في كازاخستان، الذي يعاني أصلاً من اختناقات في منفذ التصدير الرئيسي على البحر الأسود، والذي تضرر من طائرات مسيرة أوكرانية.


تهديدات ترمب


وقال «جيه.بي مورغان»: «إن حقل تنجيز، الذي يمثل نحو نصف إنتاج كازاخستان، قد يظل خارج الخدمة لبقية الشهر، وإن متوسط ​​إنتاج كازاخستان من النفط الخام ‍من المرجح أن يراوح بين مليون و1.1 مليون برميل يومياً فقط في يناير الجاري مقارنة بالمستوى المعتاد الذي يبلغ نحو 1.8 مليون برميل يومياً».


وكانت أسعار النفط قد صعدت في وقت سابق من الأسبوع الماضي على خلفية تحركات ترمب بشأن غرينلاند، لكنها انخفضت بنحو 2% مع تراجعه عن تهديداته بفرض رسوم جمركية على أوروبا واستبعاده القيام بعمل عسكري.