ارتفعت أسعار النفط عند التسوية إلى أعلى مستوياتها في أكثر من أسبوع في آخر جلسة لها، بعد أن كثف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ضغوطه على إيران، من خلال فرض مزيد من العقوبات على السفن التي تنقل نفطها، وأعلن توجه أسطول حربي نحو الدولة الواقعة بالشرق الأوسط.
وزادت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت تسليم شهر مارس القادم 1.82 دولار، أو 2.8%، إلى 65.88 دولار للبرميل عند التسوية، وهو أعلى مستوى منذ 14 يناير الجاري.
وصعد خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 1.71 دولار، أو 2.9%، إلى 61.07 دولار للبرميل، وهو أعلى مستوى أيضاً منذ أكثر من أسبوع. وحقق كلا الخامين مكاسب أسبوعية تجاوزت 2.5%.
إيقاف «تنجيز»
في الوقت نفسه، أفادت إحدى شركات النفط العالمية أن الإنتاج من حقل تنجيز في كازاخستان، أحد أكبر حقول النفط في العالم، لم يستأنف حتى الآن، وذلك بعدما أعلنت الشركة المشغلة للحقل، إيقاف الإنتاج يوم الإثنين إثر اندلاع حريق.
وزادت هذه الحادثة من مشكلات قطاع النفط في كازاخستان، الذي يعاني أصلاً من اختناقات في منفذ التصدير الرئيسي على البحر الأسود، والذي تضرر من طائرات مسيرة أوكرانية.
تهديدات ترمب
وقال «جيه.بي مورغان»: «إن حقل تنجيز، الذي يمثل نحو نصف إنتاج كازاخستان، قد يظل خارج الخدمة لبقية الشهر، وإن متوسط إنتاج كازاخستان من النفط الخام من المرجح أن يراوح بين مليون و1.1 مليون برميل يومياً فقط في يناير الجاري مقارنة بالمستوى المعتاد الذي يبلغ نحو 1.8 مليون برميل يومياً».
وكانت أسعار النفط قد صعدت في وقت سابق من الأسبوع الماضي على خلفية تحركات ترمب بشأن غرينلاند، لكنها انخفضت بنحو 2% مع تراجعه عن تهديداته بفرض رسوم جمركية على أوروبا واستبعاده القيام بعمل عسكري.
Oil prices rose at settlement to their highest levels in over a week in their last session, after U.S. President Donald Trump intensified pressure on Iran by imposing further sanctions on ships transporting its oil, and announced the deployment of a naval fleet towards the Middle Eastern country.
Brent crude futures for March delivery increased by $1.82, or 2.8%, to $65.88 per barrel at settlement, the highest level since January 14.
West Texas Intermediate crude rose by $1.71, or 2.9%, to $61.07 per barrel, also the highest level in over a week. Both crude types recorded weekly gains exceeding 2.5%.
Shutdown of Tengiz
At the same time, one of the global oil companies reported that production from the Tengiz field in Kazakhstan, one of the largest oil fields in the world, has not yet resumed, after the operating company announced the shutdown of production on Monday following a fire outbreak.
This incident has exacerbated the problems facing the oil sector in Kazakhstan, which is already suffering from bottlenecks at its main export outlet on the Black Sea, which has been affected by Ukrainian drones.
Trump's Threats
JP Morgan stated: "The Tengiz field, which accounts for about half of Kazakhstan's production, may remain offline for the rest of the month, and Kazakhstan's average crude oil production is likely to range between 1 million and 1.1 million barrels per day only in January, compared to the usual level of around 1.8 million barrels per day."
Oil prices had previously risen earlier last week following Trump's moves regarding Greenland, but they fell by about 2% as he backed away from his threats to impose tariffs on Europe and ruled out military action.