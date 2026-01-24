استقر متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري، اليوم؛ نظراً لعطلة البنوك الأسبوعية، وسجل سعر الريال في البنك المركزي المصري 12.55 جنيه للشراء، و12.59 جنيه للبيع.

وفي البنك الأهلي المصري 12.51 جنيه للشراء، و12.58 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك مصر 12.51 جنيه للشراء، و12.58 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.51 جنيه للشراء، و12.56 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي 12.53 جنيه للشراء، و12.58 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبوظبي الإسلامي 12.59 جنيه للشراء، و12.61 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 12.55 جنيه للشراء، و12.58 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.50 جنيه للشراء، و12.59 جنيه للبيع.


تعاملات الأسبوع


وفي تعاملات الأسبوع الماضي، سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 12.64 للشراء، و12.68 للبيع، وفي البنك الأهلي المصري 12.61 جنيه للشراء، و12.69 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك مصر 12.60 جنيه للشراء، و12.67 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.64 جنيه للشراء، و12.68 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.64 جنيه للشراء، و12.69 جنيه للبيع، وفي مصرف أبوظبي التجاري 12.33 جنيه للشراء، و12.67 جنيه للبيع، وبنك البركة 12.58 جنيه للشراء، و12.67 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.62 جنيه للشراء، و12.71 جنيه للبيع.