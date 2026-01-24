The average exchange rate of the Saudi riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt remained stable today due to the weekly bank holiday, with the riyal priced at 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.59 EGP for selling.

At the National Bank of Egypt, the rate is 12.51 EGP for buying and 12.58 EGP for selling, at Banque Misr it is 12.51 EGP for buying and 12.58 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank it is 12.51 EGP for buying and 12.56 EGP for selling, at the Commercial International Bank it is 12.53 EGP for buying and 12.58 EGP for selling, at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank it is 12.59 EGP for buying and 12.61 EGP for selling, at Al Baraka Bank it is 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.58 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank it is 12.50 EGP for buying and 12.59 EGP for selling.



Weekly Transactions



In last week's transactions, the average exchange rate of the Saudi riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt was 12.64 EGP for buying and 12.68 EGP for selling, at the National Bank of Egypt it was 12.61 EGP for buying and 12.69 EGP for selling, at Banque Misr it was 12.60 EGP for buying and 12.67 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank it was 12.64 EGP for buying and 12.68 EGP for selling, at the Commercial International Bank it was 12.64 EGP for buying and 12.69 EGP for selling, at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank it was 12.33 EGP for buying and 12.67 EGP for selling, at Al Baraka Bank it was 12.58 EGP for buying and 12.67 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank it was 12.62 EGP for buying and 12.71 EGP for selling.