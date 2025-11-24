The King's lawyer in the United Kingdom, Heidi Stonecliff, confirmed that her participation in the International Judicial Conference was a "professional privilege" due to the global platform it provided, bringing together justice experts from various countries. She noted that Saudi Arabia offered "exceptional hospitality" that contributed to the success of the experience and enhanced the dialogue environment among the delegations.



Stonecliff told "Okaz" that her attendance at the conference allowed her to gain important insights that she will bring back to the United Kingdom and work on disseminating within the British justice system. She added, "What struck me the most was the broad consensus among participants regarding the pivotal role of digital technology in the judicial process. Everyone agrees that digitization has become a necessity to enhance work efficiency, improve the quality of decisions, and facilitate access to justice for all." She described this consensus as "one of the most important outcomes of the conference."



She explained that legislative and judicial development has become a global trend that is not limited to one country, pointing out that adopting technological solutions within the legal and judicial sectors is a cornerstone to ensure the clarity, speed, and quality of procedures. She added, "It was encouraging to learn about the diverse international experiences and how countries have developed their legal procedures by integrating technological tools, and this is one of the key lessons I will take with me to the United Kingdom."